Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Tesla, BMW’s EV battery manufacturer, CATL, doubles profits in Q2 earnings
Chinese EV battery maker CATL continues its reign as the world’s largest battery manufacturer after posting robust growth in its Q2 earnings. As the transition to electric vehicles in the auto industry gains momentum, the need to lock up critical EV battery materials is becoming evident. Automakers are scrambling...
electrek.co
BYD may be about to launch a premium $145k+ EV
The Chinese automaking giant BYD (Build Your Dreams) is considering releasing a premium EV line as soon as this year, with prices starting at around $145,000. According to a new report from First Financial, a news outlet in China, BYD is planning to increase the price of its high-end brands to over 1 million yuan (around $145,000). Previously, BYD’s high-end models ranged between 800,000 and 1.5 million yuan (about $116,000 to $218,000).
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) launches cheaper Model Y in Europe
Tesla has launched the Model Y Rear-Wheel-Drive Standard Range in Europe, and it is surprisingly cheap. It looks like Tesla has decided to bring the elusive Model Y Standard Range with rear-wheel drive to Europe. Today, in an update to its online configurator, Tesla has made a new base version...
Russia is burning $10 million a day of natural gas usually destined for Germany before Moscow choked off supply
The gas would previously have been exported to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline before Russia slashed its gas exports to Europe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
electrek.co
Toyota says there’s no EV demand – maybe try selling one the wheels stay on?
Toyota is at it again, claiming that there’s not enough demand in the United States for electric vehicles – most of which are currently suffering from months of backlog in the United States due to high demand. Even their own bZ4X has a waiting list because, well, the wheels keep falling off.
electrek.co
Tesla battery supplier Panasonic is considering another large-scale US battery cell factory
Panasonic just announced that it is building a $4 billion battery cell factory in Kansas to supply Tesla, but we now learn that the Japanese company is considering greenlighting another large-scale US battery cell factory to build simultaneously. Before choosing Kansas for its new battery cell factory in the US...
electrek.co
Mercedes-Benz rolls first EQS SUVs roll off US assembly line – will it still qualify for tax credits?
Mercedes-Benz announced the official launch of EQS SUV production today, the first of its EQ line to be built entirely in the US. With a start of production and Mercedes’ Tuscaloosa assembly plant in Alabama, we expect to hear EQS SUV pricing soon as deliveries remain on track for later this year. With the recent signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, we wonder if the US-built electric SUV will qualify for federal tax credits under the new terms of the bill.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
electrek.co
Tesla is doubling Supercharger design team in Canada, pushing to build more charging stations
Tesla is doubling Supercharger design team in Canada as it pushes to build more charging stations in the country. The Supercharger network is the gold standard when it comes to fast-charging networks, and it helped Tesla reach incredible market shares in the EV market both in the US and Canada. While the automaker already operates the largest fast-charging network in the world, it is rapidly expanding.
electrek.co
ROAM launches first electric mass-transit bus in Africa
Swedish-Kenyan mobility company ROAM has followed up the launch of its first production-intent model of electric motorcycles with the launch of its first all-electric bus built for mass transit in Africa. The ROAM Rapid is an electric bus specifically designed to address the unique challenges of public transport in Nairobi and Africa as a whole. Check it out.
electrek.co
Elon Musk tells early Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta testers not to complain
Elon Musk has told an early Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta tester not to complain about the new FSD Beta update. Isn’t that kind of their job? A job that not only they are not paid for, but that they are paying Tesla for the privilege of doing?. FSD Beta...
electrek.co
Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 earnings fueled by automotive growth, announces new model plans with Nio, Li Auto
Chip-making giant Nvidia (NVDA) released its Q2 earnings report on Wednesday, falling short of Wall St expectations. However, a bright spot in the report was Nvidia’s automotive segment, fueled by rising demand for new energy vehicles. Nvidia is best known for its state-of-the-art computer chips that power everything from...
electrek.co
Tesla sends cease and desist to billionaire running smear campaign
Tesla has sent a cease and desist to billionaire Dan O’Dowd’s Dawn Project, which is currently running a smear campaign against Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta. Earlier this year, we reported on Dan O’Dowd, a self-described billionaire and founder of Green Hills Software, a privately-owned company that makes operating systems and programming tools.
electrek.co
California’s 2035 gas car ban finalized – why it’s huge, even if we want sooner
The California Air Resources Board voted unanimously today to implement perhaps its most significant regulation ever – the Advanced Clean Cars II regulation, which officially implements a planned ban on new gas car sales beginning in 2035 and could shake up the entire US auto market. The ban was...
electrek.co
Did Texas-based electric powersports company Volcon just quietly unveil its first e-bike?
It sure looks that way, thanks to several new photos posted on the brand’s social media accounts showing what appears to be a Volcon-branded electric bike called the Volcon Brat. The electric bike seen in the images takes on what we often refer to as “Super73 styling,” named after...
electrek.co
Renewables provided over 25% of total US electrical generation in first half of 2022
Renewables provided more than 25% of electrical generation in the United States during the first half of 2022, according to new data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). The latest issue of the EIA’s “Electric Power Monthly” report released yesterday, which contains data through June 30, 2022, shows that...
electrek.co
Volvo completes California electric truck pilot with key findings to help the heavy-duty EV rollout
After a successful three-year project, Volvo Trucks is wrapping up its LIGHTS program. The pilot program ran from 2019 to 2022, studying class 8 Volvo VNR electric trucks traveling in California’s South Coast Air Basin, one of the United States’ largest cargo gateways. Volvo’s “Low Impact Green Heavy...
electrek.co
With two solar panels and one afternoon, I made my electric bike charge from the sun
DIY solar power projects have always been fascinating to me. I kind of wrote the book on the subject. And since electric bikes have always been a huge part of my life, combining the two has always seemed inevitable. And so with a pair of solar panels and one afternoon to kill, I rigged up a simple solar-powered electric bicycle setup that is easy to build. If you’ve ever wanted to build your own solar e-bike, hopefully this guide can show you how easy it can be!
electrek.co
Genesis expands GV60 electric SUV availability to four more US states
Now might be your chance if you’ve been waiting to buy the Genesis GV60 EV SUV. The Korean luxury automaker announced Tuesday that its flagship electric SUV, the GV60, will be available in four more US states starting in the fall. Hyundai’s luxury brand, Genesis, has big plans for...
electrek.co
Tesla goes on motor design hiring spree for humanoid Optimus robot
Tesla is going into a hiring spree for motor and actuator designers and engineers for its humanoid Optimus robot program. The automaker is actually hiring more for the robot program than for its electric vehicles. CEO Elon Musk has made it clear that Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid robot program, has become...
Comments / 0