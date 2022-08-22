ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

electrek.co

Tesla, BMW’s EV battery manufacturer, CATL, doubles profits in Q2 earnings

Chinese EV battery maker CATL continues its reign as the world’s largest battery manufacturer after posting robust growth in its Q2 earnings. As the transition to electric vehicles in the auto industry gains momentum, the need to lock up critical EV battery materials is becoming evident. Automakers are scrambling...
electrek.co

BYD may be about to launch a premium $145k+ EV

The Chinese automaking giant BYD (Build Your Dreams) is considering releasing a premium EV line as soon as this year, with prices starting at around $145,000. According to a new report from First Financial, a news outlet in China, BYD is planning to increase the price of its high-end brands to over 1 million yuan (around $145,000). Previously, BYD’s high-end models ranged between 800,000 and 1.5 million yuan (about $116,000 to $218,000).
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) launches cheaper Model Y in Europe

Tesla has launched the Model Y Rear-Wheel-Drive Standard Range in Europe, and it is surprisingly cheap. It looks like Tesla has decided to bring the elusive Model Y Standard Range with rear-wheel drive to Europe. Today, in an update to its online configurator, Tesla has made a new base version...
Daily Mail

Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes

Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
electrek.co

Mercedes-Benz rolls first EQS SUVs roll off US assembly line – will it still qualify for tax credits?

Mercedes-Benz announced the official launch of EQS SUV production today, the first of its EQ line to be built entirely in the US. With a start of production and Mercedes’ Tuscaloosa assembly plant in Alabama, we expect to hear EQS SUV pricing soon as deliveries remain on track for later this year. With the recent signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, we wonder if the US-built electric SUV will qualify for federal tax credits under the new terms of the bill.
electrek.co

Tesla is doubling Supercharger design team in Canada, pushing to build more charging stations

Tesla is doubling Supercharger design team in Canada as it pushes to build more charging stations in the country. The Supercharger network is the gold standard when it comes to fast-charging networks, and it helped Tesla reach incredible market shares in the EV market both in the US and Canada. While the automaker already operates the largest fast-charging network in the world, it is rapidly expanding.
electrek.co

ROAM launches first electric mass-transit bus in Africa

Swedish-Kenyan mobility company ROAM has followed up the launch of its first production-intent model of electric motorcycles with the launch of its first all-electric bus built for mass transit in Africa. The ROAM Rapid is an electric bus specifically designed to address the unique challenges of public transport in Nairobi and Africa as a whole. Check it out.
electrek.co

Tesla sends cease and desist to billionaire running smear campaign

Tesla has sent a cease and desist to billionaire Dan O’Dowd’s Dawn Project, which is currently running a smear campaign against Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta. Earlier this year, we reported on Dan O’Dowd, a self-described billionaire and founder of Green Hills Software, a privately-owned company that makes operating systems and programming tools.
electrek.co

With two solar panels and one afternoon, I made my electric bike charge from the sun

DIY solar power projects have always been fascinating to me. I kind of wrote the book on the subject. And since electric bikes have always been a huge part of my life, combining the two has always seemed inevitable. And so with a pair of solar panels and one afternoon to kill, I rigged up a simple solar-powered electric bicycle setup that is easy to build. If you’ve ever wanted to build your own solar e-bike, hopefully this guide can show you how easy it can be!
electrek.co

Genesis expands GV60 electric SUV availability to four more US states

Now might be your chance if you’ve been waiting to buy the Genesis GV60 EV SUV. The Korean luxury automaker announced Tuesday that its flagship electric SUV, the GV60, will be available in four more US states starting in the fall. Hyundai’s luxury brand, Genesis, has big plans for...
electrek.co

Tesla goes on motor design hiring spree for humanoid Optimus robot

Tesla is going into a hiring spree for motor and actuator designers and engineers for its humanoid Optimus robot program. The automaker is actually hiring more for the robot program than for its electric vehicles. CEO Elon Musk has made it clear that Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid robot program, has become...
