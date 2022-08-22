Read full article on original website
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
The Fastest Roadster in the World? Bugatti Unveils the Beastly New 1,577 HP Mistral
Bugatti is bidding adieu to its W16 engine in style. The French marque unveiled its latest hypercar on Friday—the Mistral roadster. The open-top speed machine is based on the Chiron and will be the brand’s last road-going model to feature the brawny mill that’s been a hallmark of its lineup since the Veyron’s introduction in 2005. The Mistral may be the first roadster of the Chiron era, but Bugatti has been building roofless models since the very beginning. In fact, 40 percent of the vehicles the automaker has produced over the last 113 years have featured open top designs. Turning the company’s...
gmauthority.com
1966 Chevy C10 Restomod Sets Record At Barrett-Jackson Auction: Video
A 1966 Chevy C10 sold for an incredible $275,000 at the recent Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auction in June – a record-high transaction price for the iconic C/K nameplate. The Chevy C10 was conceived as a low-cost, no-nonsense work pickup, so it’s safe to say that the designers and engineers responsible for the iconic American pickup never thought they’d be selling for nearly $300,000. That was before the “restomod” trend truly took hold, though, which has inspired enthusiasts to spend massive amounts of money transforming simple American muscle cars, as well as trucks and SUVs, into bonafide performance vehicles with modern-day creature comforts.
This Outrageous Bugatti Art Deco Masterpiece Is One-Of-One
Recently, Bugatti showed off several of its most iconic cars in a livery favored by Ettore Bugatti himself: black and yellow. Of course, the brand is better known for its French Racing Blue cars, but Ettore went another way with his personal cars. As cool as the black-on-yellow Chiron was, Bugatti evidently believes that this black and yellow Bugatti deserves some press all its own.
Road & Track
Newman/Haas Racing Is Selling 42 Indy Cars at One Big Auction
Over the course of its 28 years in CART and Indycar competition, Newman/Haas won 105 races and eight championships, among the best records in racing. The team featured such luminaries as Mario and Michael Andretti, Nigel Mansell, Sebastien Bourdais, and many others. Mario and Michael each brought the team one title, Nigel Mansell and Cristiano da Matta one each, and Sebastien Bourdais a remarkable four championships, all but one of the above in the Lolas Carl Haas used to sell.
Road & Track
The Maserati Ghibli Trofeo Is the Oddball's M5
The word “Maserati” conjures images of heroically proportioned grand tourers, vintage race cars, eccentric supercars, and imposing sedans. Distinct as they are, all deliver on a central idea for the brand. A Maserati, at its core, is beautiful and emotional. Unfortunately, neither word quite fit the Ghibli when it debuted in 2013.
A 1932 Duesenberg Wins Best of Show at This Year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance
Every renowned golf venue in the world has its vaunted traditions; Augusta with The Masters, St Andrews and the British Open, but for Pebble Beach, the top-ranked and revered public course in the United States, its legacy is equally tied to a very different game. Near the end of summer each year, among the most avid car collectors and restorers in the world drive for show, positioning themselves on the final fairways as part of the storied Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, an automotive contest that played through beautifully again yesterday. By day’s end, the confetti fell on a stunning 1932 Duesenberg...
Top Speed
This 1-in-630 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Is Your Ticket To Unlimited Bragging Rights
So in 2021, the two Italian giants joined hands to introduce the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini limited edition. While only 630 units ever went on sale and were understandably sold out, there’s a pristine one available for grabs at Bring A Trailer with just 66 miles on its odometer.
Coyote 5.0 V8: 5 Liters Howling at the Moon
The Ford Mustang GT uses a 5.0L Coyote V8 to make great power with less displacement than some Dodge and Chevrolet competition. The post Coyote 5.0 V8: 5 Liters Howling at the Moon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Mustang Reveal Date, Lamborghini Urus Performante, Monterey's Crazy High-Horsepower Exotics: Cold Start
Good morning, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start. After the extravagant Monterey Car Week, we usually end up talking about a couple of bespoke cars from the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley (and they were at The Quail in force again this year), but these pantheons of greatness have been overshadowed this year. Even Porsche's new 911 GT3 RS tribute car and Kia's EV6 GT aren't that fascinating in light of recent events.
The Bugatti Mistral Has A Jurassic Park-Like Easter Egg In Its Shifter
The Bugatti Mistral is many things but subtle is not one of them. This $5 million hypercar drew massive crowds at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, this past weekend in Monterey, CA, as the third in Bugatti's run of few-offs alongside the Divo and Bolide. Unlike its two predecessors, though, the Mistral is the first Chiron-based build without a roof (duh).
Autoweek.com
1986 Cadillac Cimarron d'Oro Is Junkyard Treasure
After seeing two massive oil shocks and associated fuel shortages during the 1970s, GM's Cadillac Division looked at the success of the Chevy Nova-derived Seville and decided that an even smaller Cadillac based on the Cavalier's platform would be a fine idea. Thus was the Cadillac Cimarron created, and sales began in the 1982 model year. A couple of years later, Cadillac created the d'Oro appearance package, making the Cimarron d'Oro the ultimate Cimarron (and therefore the most expensive J-Body GM ever made). I managed to find this rare d'Oro in a Denver-area yard recently.
CAR AND DRIVER
We Blew Up the Engine in Our Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing during Initial Testing
We took delivery of a long-term Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing in March 2022. After respecting the 1500-mile break-in period, we hit the track for initial performance testing. After about 15 standing-start launches, the LT4 V-8 started misfiring severely. Our elation after taking delivery of a 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing for a...
Road & Track
2023 Nissan Z Performance vs. 2022 Toyota Supra 3.0
Nostalgia is a powerful thing. It pervades so much of the zeitgeist, with TV reboots getting cranked out at an almost alarming rate, and vinyl record sales topping $1 billion for the first time since 1986. Car enthusiasts are a particularly nostalgic bunch; just look at the values of the cars Gen X and Millennials saw as icons. This cultural force has seen a number of great nameplates revived, like the Toyota Supra, or reinvigorated with an eye towards past glories, as is the case with the new Nissan Z.
Mercedes-Benz’s New Classic Car Center Is an Automobile-Lover’s Dream
For a bit of perspective, ponder that it’s been 136 years since Mercedes-Benz patented the world’s first automobile—conversely, nowadays the German carmaker sells around 2.5 million gleaming new cars per year globally. Somewhere between the way back origin story and the relentlessness of modern commerce is a new facility in Long Beach, California, that houses both ends of these disparate aspects of automaking. While a hidden portion of the new premises serves as a Vehicle Preparation Center for tens of thousands of inbound SUVs, sedans and coupes before they’re distributed to dealers, true romance can be found in the front of...
Road & Track
Listen to the Corvette Z06 Tear Around Laguna Seca
The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is one of the most highly anticipated sports cars of the year. General Motors is still taking its sweet time getting the car pushed into production, leaving very few folks with the chance to experience the car at this point. Luckily for the Corvette faithful, YouTuber Speed Phenom was just invited to ride along for a few passenger laps in the new Z06 around WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
Golf Digest
The Omega European Masters might have the strangest hole-in-one prize in golf history
Think about all the hole-in-one-prizes in golf. BMW convertibles, free domestic beers at the 19th hole, the satisfaction that comes with achieving a personal milestone after years of hard work and trauma. Now throw all those right out the window. The Omega European Masters is changing the game this year, w aith totally new ace award that might well go down as the strangest in golf history:
GOLF・
