Bugatti is bidding adieu to its W16 engine in style. The French marque unveiled its latest hypercar on Friday—the Mistral roadster. The open-top speed machine is based on the Chiron and will be the brand’s last road-going model to feature the brawny mill that’s been a hallmark of its lineup since the Veyron’s introduction in 2005. The Mistral may be the first roadster of the Chiron era, but Bugatti has been building roofless models since the very beginning. In fact, 40 percent of the vehicles the automaker has produced over the last 113 years have featured open top designs. Turning the company’s...

