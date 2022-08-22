Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill’s Ex-Husband Jon Was Pronounced Dead on a Sidewalk After ‘Sudden Tragedy’
Jon Hill's death is still shrouded in mystery. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office told ET that the late musician, who's the former husband of makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill, was pronounced dead on a sidewalk on Aug. 10. The cause and manner of death have been deferred...
wonderwall.com
Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
Harper's Bazaar
Khloé Kardashian Blends Barbiecore with 9-to-5 Workwear
Khloé Kardashian is putting her own personal spin on the street style scene's beloved pink phase. Yesterday, the Good American cofounder and reality TV star was spotted supporting little sister Kylie Jenner at a Kylie Cosmetics event in Los Angeles. For the family affair, Khloé dressed in head-to-toe bubblegum pink.
RELATED PEOPLE
Harper's Bazaar
Nathalie Emmanuel: "We need to still keep fighting for inclusion"
For a woman best known as a Game of Thrones character, Nathalie Emmanuel is doing her level best to not sit still. In fact, typecast Emmanuel at your peril. A consummate, lifelong performer, her career began as a child playing Nala in the West End production of The Lion King and in the last few years, she has become a hacker in The Fast and the Furious franchise, turned her hand to comedy – in both Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral and in her Emmy-nominated turn in Die Hart, alongside John Travolta and Kevin Hart – and found herself cast in cinematic legend Francis Ford Coppola’s next project. Her career’s variety is impressive and, lately, there has not been a sword or dragon in sight.
Harper's Bazaar
Angelina Jolie Goes Casual in Breezy Wide-Leg Trousers and a Cropped Tank
Angelina Jolie’s Show-Stopping Red Carpet Style Angelina Jolie’s Show-Stopping Red Carpet Style. Ever the epitome of sophistication, Angelina Jolie surprised fans this week when she stepped out in a dressed-down (but still chic) look for a solo outing in Los Angeles. The actress was seen leaving an office...
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Somehow Made an Oversized Football Jersey Paired with Clogs Look Good
Another day, another unconventional outfit—courtesy of beloved street style icon Rihanna. Last night, the Fenty Beauty mogul was spotted heading out for dinner in New York City, where she was accompanied by boyfriend A$AP Rocky. For the occasion, Rihanna opted for her signature high-low style, going for a sporty...
Harper's Bazaar
MTV VMAs 2022
Every product on this page was chosen by a Harper's BAZAAR editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harper's Bazaar
Kate Moss launching wellness brand Cosmoss
Kate Moss has announced the launch of her own wellness brand, Cosmoss, positioned as "self-care created for life's modern journeys," according to the company's Instagram account. Launching on the 1st September at cosmossbykatemoss.com, it "draws on the extraordinary life experience of Kate Moss — ready to share her journey of self-acceptance and freely be herself".
YOGA・
Harper's Bazaar
Kim Kardashian’s Party Look Involves a Black Balenciaga Co-ord and Bedazzled Disc Earrings
Kim Kardashian is wearing Balenciaga again, and, no, nobody is surprised. For an outing this week, the SKIMS founder and face of Demna's Balenciaga switched her usual skintight catsuits for an equally flattering but a tad more relaxed co-ord from the fashion house. The set was composed of a sleeveless black one-shoulder bodysuit printed with the BB Monogram in white and a pair of stretchy pajama pants in black viscose jacquard, also in the monogram pattern.
Harper's Bazaar
Steve Lacy Is Our September 2022 Music Director
"Being an icon is a matter of the choices you make. It’s about being intentional about your art, your stance, and what you want to promote." The 24-year-old producer and alt-R&B star got his start by making beats, writing songs, and playing guitar for L.A. group the Internet as a teen. He went on to collaborate with some of music’s most boundary-pushing figures—including Mac Miller, Kendrick Lamar, Solange, and Dev Hynes—before striking out on his own. “Being a producer for such icons and seeing so many processes at such a young age taught me how to be a better artist and how to get closer to my vision and what I want,” says Lacy. In July, he released his sophomore album, Gemini Rights, to critical acclaim, offering a genre-spanning mix of rock, R&B, funk, jazz, and hip-hop. “It’s a breakup album that captures me processing a bunch of feelings in real time,” says Lacy, who will promote the project on his Give You the World tour this fall.
Harper's Bazaar
Dolly Alderton on Adapting Her Real-Life Love Stories for the Screen
Everything I Know About Love, now streaming on Peacock, opens each episode with a disclaimer: "This work is inspired by real life events and real people (but fictionalised when life didn't offer a good enough story)." Any 20- or 30-something reader who joined a book club in the last five...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Harper's Bazaar
Emily Ratajkowski Pairs Cowgirl Boots with a Silky Bustier
Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. Emily Ratajkowski was all effortless elegance while out for a walk in New York City this week. The model traded her usual athleisure for an elevated spring/summer street...
Harper's Bazaar
The Duchess of Sussex demonstrates elegant workwear in a pinstriped blouse and tailored trousers
The Duchess of Sussex's latest outfit is offering some return-to-office workwear inspiration. Spotify recently released a new promo video for Meghan's podcast, Archetypes, in which she's filmed wearing the perfect nine-to-five outfit. Sitting down on a green velvet sofa and adjusting the mic stand before her, Meghan could be seen...
Harper's Bazaar
Bella Hadid Just Styled a Chanel Minidress with Leg Warmers and Ballet Flats
If sartorial surprises are your thing, Bella Hadid's street style is where you should be looking. Over the past few months, the supermodel has debuted statement-making jeans, brought back the handkerchief dress, made leopard print chic, and invented a new way to wear a sweater. And this week, she put...
Comments / 0