Bluffton, OH

Bluffton University to host faculty art exhibit

By Dean Brown
 4 days ago

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University will host “Polishing the Mirror” on Aug. 29-Oct. 15 in the Grace Albrecht Gallery of Sauder Visual Arts Center. “Polishing the Mirror” is a collection of recent works that engage the idea of creative practice and the ritual of artmaking as a path toward awareness of one’s self and the world.

The exhibit will feature works from faculty-artists Andreas Baumgartner ’08, Jim Fultz, T.R. Steiner and Philip Sugden.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours in the Sauder Visual Arts Center are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. A closing reception will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Oct. 15, with an artist talk starting at 10:30 a.m.

