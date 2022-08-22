The Vikings Made Two Roster Moves on Monday

The Minnesota Vikings were in a position where they have to trim down the roster down to 80 players by 4 pm EST on Tuesday afternoon. This is identical to what the Vikings needed to do last Tuesday when they trimmed the roster from 90 down to 85.

After trading for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens early Monday morning, they were going to have to make at least one roster move to make room for Mullens.

Early Monday afternoon, they did just that by moving on from two players.

Wilson was best known for catching both Vikings touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first preseason game. After spending time with both the Chiefs and the Dolphins, he was hoping to catch on with Minnesota.

Taylor is an athletic player that general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah knew well from his time in San Francisco, but he wasn’t able to stay healthy enough to compete in a deep edge room.

The Vikings will have four more decisions to make this week before the 4 pm EST deadline.