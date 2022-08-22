ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Vikings Made Two Roster Moves on Monday

By Tyler Forness
 4 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings were in a position where they have to trim down the roster down to 80 players by 4 pm EST on Tuesday afternoon. This is identical to what the Vikings needed to do last Tuesday when they trimmed the roster from 90 down to 85.

After trading for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens early Monday morning, they were going to have to make at least one roster move to make room for Mullens.

Early Monday afternoon, they did just that by moving on from two players.

Wilson was best known for catching both Vikings touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first preseason game. After spending time with both the Chiefs and the Dolphins, he was hoping to catch on with Minnesota.

Taylor is an athletic player that general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah knew well from his time in San Francisco, but he wasn’t able to stay healthy enough to compete in a deep edge room.

The Vikings will have four more decisions to make this week before the 4 pm EST deadline.

Around the Big Ten: Desmond Howard says that Scott Frost is the head coach most in need of a season opening win

No head coach in the country needs a win this weekend than Scott Frost. So says ESPN analyst and former Heisman winner Desmond Howard when talking about Frost, the embattled Nebraska head coach. The difficulties faced by Nebraska last season in closing out games are well-established and don’t need rehashing…but we will anyway…each of the Cornhuskers nine losses last year came by nine or fewer points. Three came by fewer than five points. Frustrating to say the least, especially given the talent on that roster. In five seasons at Nebraska, Frost is 15-29 and has failed to make a bowl game. The...
LINCOLN, NE
