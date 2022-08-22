Personalized Regenerative Medicine, the San Clemente office of Dr. Steenblock, announces its grand reopening celebration. This event will be held at 187 Av. La Pata, San Clemente, CA 92673 on Thursday, September 1st from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. The celebration produced by Rachel Dares PR includes a red carpet, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a DJ, delectable food, refreshments, press coverage, VIP swag bags, and raffle prizes. Come enjoy this wonderful occasion with the staff of Dr. Steenblock, his patients, generous sponsors, the local community, San Clemente Chamber of Commerce members, and local officials.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO