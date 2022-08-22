ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA – Autumn Dues: A Collection of Diversity, the newest exhibit coming to The Mims Gallery at The Dunn Center, is a beautiful collection of works from the Wilson Active Artists Association. This free, colorful exhibit will run from September 1 to October 28, 2022 and is open to the public. A reception will be held on Thursday, September 1 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

