Eastern Kentucky player charged with robbing postal carrier
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Eastern Kentucky defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll has been charged with robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico and is no longer enrolled at the school. According to documents filed in federal court in New Mexico this week, the 21-year-old Kirkendoll was also charged with stealing a key from the carrier used to open mail bags and lock boxes, as well as brandishing a gun, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy. Kirkendoll transferred from New Mexico to Eastern Kentucky in January. His lawyer, Adele Burt Brown, did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Also charged in the Jan. 18 robbery was another former New Mexico player, Rayshawn Boyce.
Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment
CASSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri school district says it will allow students to be spanked if parents give their permission. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District for the first time since the s school board in June approved bringing corporal punishment back to the district. It had been dropped in 2001. The punishment would be used only after other forms of discipline, including suspensions, have not been effective. Parents can choose whether to allow their students to be spanked. Cassville is a 1,900-student district about 60 miles southwest of Springfield. Missouri is one of 19 states in country that allows corporal punishment.
Sources: Crist picks teachers union leader as running mate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Two people close to his campaign say Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist is expected to announce that he has chosen the Miami-Dade County teachers union president as his running mate. Crist is trying to derail Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for a second term in November. The people told The Associated Press on Friday that United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats will be announced as Crist’s running mate on Saturday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement hasn’t been made yet. The pick will guarantee that DeSantis’ education policies are an issue in the campaign.
NC transgender inmate's suit may be likely to proceed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has indicated that the case of a transgender inmate suing North Carolina for gender affirming medical care may be likely to proceed. Kanautica Zayre-Brown sued North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety in April, claiming the prison system has failed to regularly dispense Zayre-Brown’s prescribed hormones and has denied her request for surgical procedure to construct a vagina. The Charlotte Observer reports that U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn said Tuesday that he may issue an order to reject the state’s motion to dismiss and says he intends to hear arguments in the case. Cogburn says the case is important to deciding whether people in custody have a right to gender affirming surgery and care.
DeSantis axes school board members tied to Parkland massacre
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has removed four board members at the school district where a 2018 campus massacre occurred. DeSantis on Friday issued an executive order suspending Broward County school board members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson. DeSantis says they have shown a “pattern of emboldening unacceptable behavior.” The removals came one week after they were recommended by a grand jury investigating events surrounding the murder of 17 at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The panel found that the district had misspent money that was supposed to go to a school safety program. Levinson last week called the findings “a political hatchet job.”
More polio virus detected in upstate New York wastewater
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The virus that causes polio has been found in wastewater samples from another upstate New York county, prompting state health officials to warn of expanding “community spread” of the life-threatening virus. The state Department of Health said the polio virus was detected in four samples from Sullivan County, two each in July and August. Sullivan County is several dozen miles northwest of Rockland County, where officials on July 21 announced the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade. The unidentified young adult was unvaccinated. State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett again urged residents to make sure they are immunized.
Lawmakers pass flood-relief legislation for eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have passed a measure injecting nearly $213 million into a flood-ravaged region of Appalachia. The votes came during a special session devoted to assisting portions of eastern Kentucky with the mammoth challenge of recovering from the disaster. The House passed the measure 97-0 Friday. It sent the assistance package to the Senate, which passed the bill a short time later. The measure now goes to Gov. Andy Beshear, who convened the special session. The relief measure is seen as an initial installment of support until lawmakers reconvene in January, when they will assess the region's ongoing needs.
Mississippi residents prepare for possible river flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — People in and around Mississippi's capital city are being told to prepare for flooding of the Pearl River. Storms dropped heavy rains in Mississippi and other parts of the Deep South. Some homes and businesses in the Jackson area are expected to flood. Experts say the Pearl River could crest on Tuesday at levels almost as high as during a 2020 flood. Suzannah Thames of Jackson hired a crew to move furniture, appliances and other belongings out of a rental home she owns. She said Friday that the home was filled with dirty, snake-infested water in 2020.
Dispute at Pennsylvania mall ends when woman pulls out gun; no injuries
UPPER MARION, Pa. (AP)-- Authorities say a dispute between women in the food court of one of the nation’s largest shopping malls ended when one pulled out a gun, sending crowds of shoppers scurrying for safety. Police reported no injuries and no shots were fired Thursday at the King of Prussia mall in Upper Merion. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the dispute, though a witness said the woman told police it stemmed from a disagreement over who was or wasn’t in line at the restaurant. The woman also reportedly told officers she felt threatened. The woman was handcuffed and taken into custody. It's not clear what if any charges she faces.
Decision on California's last nuke plant could be postponed
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California legislators and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office are discussing a compromise over the future of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant that could allow operator Pacific Gas & Electric to seek federal funds for a longer lifespan for the reactors. It's possible a final decision on whether the Legislature supports an extended run for the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant beyond its scheduled closing by 2025 could be months away. To qualify for the federal funds, PG&E needs state legislation to show it has a pathway to continue running. The governor has proposed extending the plant’s operating run to maintain reliable power supplies.
Puerto Rico super PAC president sentenced in dark money case
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The president of a super PAC in Puerto Rico who pled guilty to hiding the identity of donors who supported the U.S. territory’s governor during his 2020 election campaign has been sentenced to 14 months in prison. Joseph Fuentes Fernández also served as treasurer for Salvemos a Puerto Rico _ Let’s Save Puerto Rico _ and had raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Gov. Pedro Pierluisi’s campaign. Pierluisi is not charged in the case and has stressed that his campaign committee did not coordinate its activities with any PAC. Federal officials said Friday that the super PAC also was ordered to pay a $150,000 fine.
Colorado mom guilty of Qanon kidnapping conspiracy
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado mother accused of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said she started associating with supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory has been found guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping. Cynthia Abcug denied she was involved in planning a raid on the foster home where her then 7-year-old son lived in the fall of 2019. She had lost custody of him earlier that year after being accused of lying about him having seizures and other health problems in order to trick doctors into providing unnecessary care. Jurors also found Abcug found guilty of a misdemeanor count of child abuse.
Pennsylvania’s feel good run through the LLWS finally ends
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hollidaysburg Little League extended its summer and staved off elimination for almost a month. The Mid-Atlantic squad put together 10 straight elimination game victories dating to the Pennsylvania state tournament to make a run at the Little League World Series title. After winning three more win-or-go-home games at the LLWS, the streak finally came to an end Wednesday night in an 8-4 loss to Pearland, Texas, which gave the team both its losses in the World Series. Thousands of fans rallied behind the first local team to play in Williamsport since 2015. Hollidaysburg is located just over 100 miles southwest of the Little League complex and its team captured attention with big crowds and winning when it absolutely had to.
Colorado Democrats call for new national monument in Rockies
DENVER (AP) — Top Colorado Democrats are asking President Joe Biden to declare a new national monument in the heart of the state's Rocky Mountains. The monument would be called Camp Hale - Continental Divide National Monument. It would be centered on Camp Hale, which is an old military camp near Vail. A letter the state's two Democratic senators, governor and Rep. Joe Neguse wrote Biden says it would incorporate some of the surrounding Tenmile Range, but it's unclear how much. Legislation to preserve the area has stalled in Congress amid Republican objections. Presidents can unilaterally create national monuments.
Friday's Scores
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 46, West Lawn Wilson 15. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
