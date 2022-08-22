ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jackson armed home invasion; 3 from Milwaukee in custody

JACKSON, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women and a Milwaukee man are in custody following an armed home invasion robbery in the Village of Jackson last month. A Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department says around 12:30 a.m. on July 29, officers responded to a report of an armed home invasion robbery on Stonewall Drive. Officials say four suspects entered a residence and battered two victims. The residents were held at gunpoint and one was taken to an ATM to withdraw money. Several items were stolen from the residence and there was considerable property damage. In addition, two residents were injured.
JACKSON, WI
nbc15.com

Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Vehicles#Mooning#Law Enforcement
Greater Milwaukee Today

OASD employee charged with hit-and-run allegedly drove school vehicle

OCONOMOWOC — An Oconomowoc Area School District employee who was fired in a scrap metal investigation but then reinstated after a finding of discrimination was charged with a felony Friday after he allegedly struck a woman while driving a school district vehicle and fled the scene outside an Oconomowoc Lake auto shop.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
WISN

Milwaukee officer shot, suspect killed himself

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was shot in the leg after a fleeing suspect shot himself. The incident happened near 11th and Keefe Avenue on Friday, Aug., 26 at 11:56 a.m. Milwaukee Police Chief, Jeffrey Norman said in a press conference that police were looking for an individual...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

13th and Burnham shooting; Milwaukee man dead

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a fatal shooting on the city's south side Thursday, Aug. 25. FOX6 News was at the scene near 14th and Forest Home, where police said the victim, a 45-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot. It happened around 12:45 p.m. The shooting remains under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

5 people shot in Milwaukee suburb, 3 taken to hospital

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in a Milwaukee suburb. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
RACINE, WI
WISN

Gunman opens fire on elderly neighbors, killing 1 woman, injuring others

MILWAUKEE — A gunman captured on camera opened fire Wednesday night on his elderly neighbors, killing one of them. The family identified the victim as 82-year-old Shirley Mallory. Her husband, sister and family friend were also shot. Police said the suspected gunman then set his own house on fire. He's on the loose, but the police know who he is.
MILWAUKEE, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
MAZOMANIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

22nd and Pierce shooting; man dead, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday, Aug. 24 near 22nd and Pierce. According to the medical examiner's office, the victim – a 34-year-old Milwaukee man – died of his injuries after the shooting, which happened around 7 a.m. The medical examiner is investigating the death as a homicide, and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Zion man charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha | Crime & Courts

A 31-year-old Zion, Illinois man is facing numerous charges after allegedly shooting three people outside a Kenosha bar over the weekend following a fight. Damon A. Blakey is charged with felonies of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon, first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by an out-of -state felon in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
ZION, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

18th and Villa homicide; Racine woman sentenced

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting. Angela Scheit, 40, pleaded guilty on Aug. 12 to second-degree reckless homicide after previously pleading not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. According to a criminal complaint, officers found Scheit in front...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Firefighters find woman dead inside burning Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE — A 36-year-old woman was found dead in a burning home early Thursday morning. Family and friends at the scene identified her as Nikia Rogers. The fire started at about 4:12 a.m. near 83rd and Vienna streets. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a call for a house...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha County drug arrest, man charged

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Bristol man has been charged with more than a dozen counts after an Aug. 16 drug arrest. Prosecutors accuse 48-year-old Sanford Hill of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and fentanyl, among other drug-related crimes. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said its Kenosha Drug Operations...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Quadruple shooting, fire on city’s northside

A quadruple shooting on Milwaukee’s north-side leaves an 82 year old woman dead and three others injured. Milwaukee police say they are looking for a known suspect after shots were fired near 22nd and Center Wednesday night. Fire crews were also called to the scene because of a large fire at the same location.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy