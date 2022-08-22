Read full article on original website
Five people shot near State and Prospect in Racine
The Racine Police Department said it's investigating after five people were shot early Friday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jackson armed home invasion; 3 from Milwaukee in custody
JACKSON, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women and a Milwaukee man are in custody following an armed home invasion robbery in the Village of Jackson last month. A Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department says around 12:30 a.m. on July 29, officers responded to a report of an armed home invasion robbery on Stonewall Drive. Officials say four suspects entered a residence and battered two victims. The residents were held at gunpoint and one was taken to an ATM to withdraw money. Several items were stolen from the residence and there was considerable property damage. In addition, two residents were injured.
Darrell Brooks escorted out of court Friday following outburst
Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens in the Waukesha Christmas Parade, will be back in court Friday for a motion hearing.
nbc15.com
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
Greater Milwaukee Today
OASD employee charged with hit-and-run allegedly drove school vehicle
OCONOMOWOC — An Oconomowoc Area School District employee who was fired in a scrap metal investigation but then reinstated after a finding of discrimination was charged with a felony Friday after he allegedly struck a woman while driving a school district vehicle and fled the scene outside an Oconomowoc Lake auto shop.
Zion man busted after police find $100K in cash, 12K illegal pills in his home
Police have arrested Jeremiah Molez after finding $100,000 in cash, drugs, and a loaded gun during a Winthrop Harbor shooting investigation. He has been charged with fourteen counts, including felonies.
WISN
Milwaukee officer shot, suspect killed himself
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was shot in the leg after a fleeing suspect shot himself. The incident happened near 11th and Keefe Avenue on Friday, Aug., 26 at 11:56 a.m. Milwaukee Police Chief, Jeffrey Norman said in a press conference that police were looking for an individual...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
13th and Burnham shooting; Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a fatal shooting on the city's south side Thursday, Aug. 25. FOX6 News was at the scene near 14th and Forest Home, where police said the victim, a 45-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot. It happened around 12:45 p.m. The shooting remains under...
wtmj.com
5 people shot in Milwaukee suburb, 3 taken to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in a Milwaukee suburb. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
Man charged in shooting that left 3 injured outside Kenosha bar
A 31-year-old Illinois man is facing attempted homicide charges after prosecutors say he shot and injured three people outside a bar in Kenosha last weekend.
WISN
Gunman opens fire on elderly neighbors, killing 1 woman, injuring others
MILWAUKEE — A gunman captured on camera opened fire Wednesday night on his elderly neighbors, killing one of them. The family identified the victim as 82-year-old Shirley Mallory. Her husband, sister and family friend were also shot. Police said the suspected gunman then set his own house on fire. He's on the loose, but the police know who he is.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
22nd and Pierce shooting; man dead, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday, Aug. 24 near 22nd and Pierce. According to the medical examiner's office, the victim – a 34-year-old Milwaukee man – died of his injuries after the shooting, which happened around 7 a.m. The medical examiner is investigating the death as a homicide, and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Zion man charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha | Crime & Courts
A 31-year-old Zion, Illinois man is facing numerous charges after allegedly shooting three people outside a Kenosha bar over the weekend following a fight. Damon A. Blakey is charged with felonies of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon, first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by an out-of -state felon in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
18th and Villa homicide; Racine woman sentenced
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting. Angela Scheit, 40, pleaded guilty on Aug. 12 to second-degree reckless homicide after previously pleading not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. According to a criminal complaint, officers found Scheit in front...
WISN
Firefighters find woman dead inside burning Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE — A 36-year-old woman was found dead in a burning home early Thursday morning. Family and friends at the scene identified her as Nikia Rogers. The fire started at about 4:12 a.m. near 83rd and Vienna streets. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a call for a house...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine inmate accused of trying to choke out another inmate | Crime and Courts
RACINE — A Racine inmate has been accused of trying to choke out another inmate. Michael L. Wells Jr., 28, of the 1100 block of Kewaunee Street, was charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners. According to a criminal complaint:. On Aug. 16, an investigator with the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County drug arrest, man charged
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Bristol man has been charged with more than a dozen counts after an Aug. 16 drug arrest. Prosecutors accuse 48-year-old Sanford Hill of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and fentanyl, among other drug-related crimes. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said its Kenosha Drug Operations...
wtmj.com
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
