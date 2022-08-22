In the last two years, the 2002R has become one of New Balance’s most popular lifestyle silhouettes. It’s an interesting new path for the model: first released back in 2010 as the 2002 (the “R” was added in 2020), it was originally a top-of-the-line running shoe that retailed for $250. Now, it’s a beloved casual option that combines the OG 2002’s top half with the midsole unit of the 860v2. It also drops in several fresh colorways every season, the latest of which to appear is a chill “Calm Taupe.”

