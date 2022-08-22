Read full article on original website
Givenchy's New TK-360+ Wears Gradient Heat-Bonded Graphics
Matthew M Williams‘ tenure at Givenchy has brought cutting-edge products like 3D-printed nylon sunglasses, a bevy of clog-inspired footwear, and an overall recontextualization of luxury. At the forefront of this are numbers like the TK-360 sneaker, a pair loved so much by Williams himself that he chose to spotlight it in his issue of Sole Mates. Now, the luxury fashion house has debuted its updated TK-360+, a pair first seen in March and later on in the Fall/Winter 2022 runway show.
New Balance Keeps it Chill On the 2002R "Calm Taupe"
In the last two years, the 2002R has become one of New Balance’s most popular lifestyle silhouettes. It’s an interesting new path for the model: first released back in 2010 as the 2002 (the “R” was added in 2020), it was originally a top-of-the-line running shoe that retailed for $250. Now, it’s a beloved casual option that combines the OG 2002’s top half with the midsole unit of the 860v2. It also drops in several fresh colorways every season, the latest of which to appear is a chill “Calm Taupe.”
Textured Nike Air Force 1 Low Appears in Shaggy Green Suede
Continues to expand its lineup of the classic Air Force 1 Low silhouette. This time around, company is upping the ante on the their designs, bringing a textured approach to the Fall season. Reminiscent of turf, the new low-top offering features a green shaggy mixed material upper constructed with suede...
Wood Wood's Cozy FW22 Collection Featuring Tal R Artwork Has Dropped
Karl-Oskar Olsen and Brian SS Jensen’s Danish imprint Wood Wood turns 20 this year, and to mark the occasion the label has delivered its Fall/Winter 2022 collection with a bang. First seen during Copenhagen Fashion Week in February, the FW22 offering comprises a multitude of pieces made in collaboration with the Danish painter Tal R, most of which are influenced or directly reference the artist’s extensive archive.
Air Jordan 1 Mid Receives a Fall-Friendly "Tartan" Makeover
Following the reveal of a tropical “Tiki Leaf” colorway earlier this month, the Air Jordan 1 Mid silhouette now arrives in “Tartan” details just in time for Fall. The last time in recent memory tartan prints made their way onto a Nike silhouette was with the Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Employee of the Month,” a nod to Eddie Murphy‘s character Akeem in Coming to America.
Take a Detailed Look at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 "Black"
Building on the closer look we have already received, we now have a set of imagery focused on the details found on the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 “Black.” Arriving in two colorways, the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 will be a women’s exclusive release that continues the retailer’s relationship with Jordan Brand.
CLOT's Latest Jordan Delta 2 Collaboration Does Its Best "Flint" Impersonation
Only a select amount of brands have the luxury of having ongoing partnerships with Jordan Brand, and one of those is Edisen Chen‘s CLOT. The Hong Kong-based company has a rich history with MJ’s sportswear imprint having worked on models like the Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 14 Low, Air Jordan 35 and more, and this season that duo has reunited to push out a new CLOT x Jordan Delta 2 “Flint” makeup. As you can probably guess by its nickname, this latest project draws inspiration from the ever-classic Air Jordan 13 “Flint” colorway.
Sean Pablo Is Back Again for Another Converse One Star Pro Collaboration
As an OG Supreme skater, Converse CONS teammate and founder of streetwear label Paradis3, Sean Pablo is at the root of the California skate scene. Following his debut collaboration with Converse on the One Star Pro that launched in 2021, the pro rider is now back again for a second take.
The Jordan Granville Pro is Jordan Brand's Newest Lifestyle Sneaker
While a key part of Jordan Brand is introducing new and classic looks to its Air Jordan line, the label also continues to broaden its catalog with an array of lifestyle models. Recently, this expansion has included experimental designs such as the Jordan System.23 clog and is now supported by the Jordan Granville Pro.
Maison Margiela and Reebok Present the Zig CR
While Reebok boasts a broad collaborative catalog of artists, designers and brands, its partnership with Maison Margiela has certainly stood out in recent years. Whether it be reimagining classics with a Margiela touch or transforming them into something new such as the various Instapump Fury variants, the duo has a diverse history. Expanding on this, the Zig CR is the latest project from the ongoing collaboration. Quietly debuting via Machine-A as a new collaborative croafer, the shoe has now officially launched courtesy of Maison Margiela.
Nike Cooks Up a Minimal Air Max Penny 1 "Photon Dust" Colorway
Will typically pull a retro basketball out of the vault each year and give it a plethora of moments to shine through vintage bring-backs and collaborative projects. In 2022, we’re seeing a wave of Air Max Penny 1s hit the market, and after being filtered through the lens of Social Status, the silhouette is being fashioned in a crispy clean “Photon Dust” palette.
Nike Air Force 1 Low Goes Back-to-School With a "College Pack"
As the Fall semester resumes for universities across the nation, adds two easy-to-wear Air Force 1 “College Pack” colorways to its 40th-anniversary lineup. The upcoming pairs are found in a smooth white leather base with the option between maroon and dark blue for the overlay and accent colors.
What’s Next for adidas?
It’s been 73 years since Adi Dassler introduced to the world. Since then, the brand has blossomed into a powerhouse known for pushing the boundaries of athletic performance and influencing culture. Today, the Trefoil is known for being the savior of Ye’s sneaker design career and the YEEZY line as well as working with an assortment of seminal talent like Lionel Messi, James Harden, Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams. They’re also the go-to collaborative partner for luxury labels like Prada, Balenciaga and Gucci.
Kanye West Files New Logo Trademark for Clothing
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has filed a U.S. federal trademark application for a new logo under his Mascotte Holdings, Inc. company, according to attorney Josh Gerben. The claims state that Ye has filed a trademark application for a rough-edged circle logo, similar to the one that he filed a trademark for in July, but in a dark blue tone. Additionally, the claims state that the logo will represent “clothing, underwear, jackets, pajamas and footwear,” as well as “retail store services featuring clothing, footwear and accessories.”
Nike Air More Uptempo "Wheat Gum" Has a Release Date
The lineup continues to expand with its high-top offerings of the Air More Uptempo silhouette. Arriving for the Fall season is the shoe in a “Wheat Gum” colorway. The new shoe comes dressed in a mix of wheat, white and gum light brown color scheme, constructed in an all-leather base. Since it is arriving in a tonal hue, the “AIR” branding is only highlighted by its standout bubble lettering in quilted-like stitching. The rest of the shoe is detailed in a wheat-tumbled leather base and mesh tongues. The shoe sits atop a white midsole, while a gum outsole rounds out the design.
An adidas YEEZY FOAM RNNR "Sand" Restock Is Going Down
Ye and the adidas team have a thorough understanding of the colorways that the public considers heavy hitters, and they take action on this by giving consumers multiple chances to cop them with various restocks. And the next Ye-designed installment that’s set to receive this treatment is the adidas YEEZY FOAM RNNR “Sand” which marks its third reissue.
MANKIND Digs Into Its Archive for Latest Collection
Bandung, Indonesia-based brand MANKIND is looking to the past for its latest offering. The brand’s new “Archives Collection” reintroduces previous staples as a way of honoring growth and circulability. What makes the collection stand out is its focus on presenting past highlights in a reinvigorated manner. Featured...
Sage Elsesser and Converse Celebrate 10 Years with a Fastbreak Pro Collaboration
Regarded as one of Converse’s most prolific riders, Sage Elsesser intersects his devotion to sport with miscellaneous activities, including visual art, music production and modeling. Commonly known as Navy Blue, the multi-faceted creative has sat at the helm of skateboarding for over ten years, and his partnership with Converse is an ideal reflection. As the duo celebrates its lengthy union, it delivers a collaborative Fastbreak Pro that speaks to Elsesser’s past and present personas.
ARTS・
Arthur Ashe’s Legacy Becomes Further Cemented With a New RTW Brand
Legendary men’s tennis champion Arthur Ashe endured many hardships along the way to the winner’s podium. In his lifetime, he became the epitome of grace-under-pressure during a tumultuous period of segregation in America and went on to break further barriers by becoming the first Black male to win the Wimbledon trophy. Today, his legacy becomes further cemented with the release of a new ready-to-wear brand named in his honor.
Take a First Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "MX Grey"
Looking ahead to the Holiday 2022 releases and YEEZY have planned for this year, we now have a look at another addition to the “MX” series. The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey” builds on the “MX” pattern with a gray-toned focus. The...
