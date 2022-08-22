Read full article on original website
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
52% of Texans' Student Loan Balance Decreased With Biden’s Forgiveness ProgramTom HandyTexas State
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
First-ever Houston Theater Week DebutsB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Children’s clothing store Nanos now open in Rice Village
Nanos, a Spanish clothing chain for children, opened at 2534 Amherst St., Houston. (Courtesy Nanos) Nanos, a Spanish clothing chain for children, opened at 2534 Amherst St., Houston. The store specializes in high-end fashion for children and infants. The opening Aug. 10 marked the company’s first expansion into the Houston area. www.instagram.com/nanos_houston.
Pearland Arts League Gallery gifts town center manager with original painting
From left, Pearland Arts League Chair Naomi Stevens; Teir Allender, Pearland Town Center Mall senior manager; and Margo Green, Pearland Arts League Exhibit Gallery chair, pose at the Pearland Town Center. (Courtesy Naomi Stevens) The Pearland Arts League in September is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the gallery opening at...
Space Center Systems celebrating 25-year anniversary in Pearland
Space Center Systems on Aug. 25 is celebrating its 25-year anniversary at 2423 S. Houston Ave., Pearland. (Courtesy Pexels) Space Center Systems on Aug. 25 is celebrating its 25-year anniversary at 2423 S. Houston Ave., Pearland. The longtime Pearland staple offers myriad services including computer repair, information technology and cabling...
Openings and Closings: Orleans Seafood Fulshear, Killen's Barbecue Cypress
Orleans Seafood Kitchen , 6230 FM 1463, opened in Fulshear August 25. It's the second location for the Cajun restaurant from Houstonians Chance Comstock and Marcus Payavla. The duo opened the first Orleans in Katy in 2008. The business partners met in 1993 while working in a local restaurant, all...
Northpark Drive overpass project goes out for bid
A project to expand Northpark Drive from four to six lanes between Hwy. 59 and Russell Palmer Road and add an overpass over the railroad went out to bid on Aug. 17 with construction expected to begin shortly after. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact Newspaper) A project to expand Northpark Drive from...
Meet the former teacher behind Third Ward’s Cupcake Kitchen
Patricia Farooq, the owner of Cupcake Kitchen in Third Ward, is just one of many Black teachers who successfully transitioned out of the education sector and into entrepreneurship. Fifteen years ago, the former Houston Independent School District math and science teacher pivoted into a career in culinary arts as a...
Queen of the High-Rise, Edith Personette, Passes Away
HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Edith Trimble Personette brought cachet and class to condo living in Houston in the early 1980s. “Before that, Houstonians were content to live on the ground,” recalls Broker Associate Rosie Meyers with Douglas Elliman. “Edith presented the numbers and showed them that living in a high-rise would actually cost less than paying a gardener, the man who caulked the windows, a pool cleaning company, a roofer and a lawn man. She singlehandedly created the high-rise mystique.”
Soft opening underway for new Cooking Girl location in Montrose
A new location of Cooking Girl at 1717 Montrose Blvd., Houston, is currently in its soft opening phase, with a grand opening date still in the works. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) A new location of Cooking Girl at 1717 Montrose Blvd., Houston, is in its soft opening phase, with a...
Manna to relocate to Old Town Tomball, expand bakery into sit-down eatery
The new Commerce Street relocation is under renovations as of publication to add a patio and update the facade of the building, chef Christin Morse said. (Rendering courtesy Christin Morse) Manna, an artisan bakery, will relocate from 24441 Hwy. 249, Tomball, to 306 Commerce St., Tomball, this fall, according to...
Spring daycare center leaves child alone on a bus, driver quits as state officials investigate
SPRING, Texas - A family in Spring has pulled their children from a daycare program after state officials told them their 5-year-old was left on a bus for nearly an hour. Jerry Murphy says on August 22, his son woke up inside the empty school bus. It was parked towards the front of the Kroger parking lot on the 18000 block of Kuykendahl Road.
Kindred Hospital Houston Northwest expands with new inpatient rehab unit
Kindred Hospital Houston Northwest held a ribbon cutting Aug. 17 at 11297 Fallbrook Drive, Houston, for the facility’s new rehabilitation unit. (Courtesy Kindred Hospital Houston Northwest) Officials with Kindred Hospital Houston Northwest held a ribbon cutting Aug. 17 at 11297 Fallbrook Drive, Houston, for the facility’s new rehabilitation unit....
Parents share warning after 2-year-old nearly lost fingers at Houston daycare
HOUSTON – A new warning to parents and educators about a potential safety hazard in schools and daycares. One Houston parent got a call from her child’s school hearing the words no parent ever wants to hear, “there’s blood everywhere.”. Rachel Goodlad was 6-months pregnant in...
Katy ISD’s ‘student-focused’ Tiger Prairie organizes education initiatives after relocation, drought
Students in the National Honor Society made the trail. The team hopes to change it to crush granite to make it wheelchair accessible. (Ilana Williams/Community Impact Newspaper) After starting a prairie four years ago at Katy High School, educators have upcoming initiatives to further student involvement. Prairies are ecosystems with...
The Eatery at Hodge Podge Lodge to extend hours, offerings in Montgomery
The Eatery at Hodge Podge Lodge, a full-service restaurant offering from-scratch dishes for dine-in and pickup, will celebrate its fifth anniversary in September. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The Eatery at Hodge Podge Lodge, a full-service restaurant offering from-scratch dishes for dine-in and pickup, will celebrate its fifth anniversary in September....
Alvin ISD offers variety of free parent workshops for raising children
Alvin ISD's Parent University Program offers a variety of virtual and in-person workshops for raising children including classes on children's social media use and vaping awareness. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Alvin ISD launched its Parent University Program, which consists of free workshops throughout the 2022-23 school year. The program consists of...
Magnolia ISD calls first bond election since 2015 for Nov. 8, says future bond likely for third high school
The board approved a bond package at the Aug. 8 meeting that includes funds to build new schools, expand space for career and technical education programs, purchase new buses and add synthetic turf to fields at the high schools, among other projects. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Magnolia ISD board of...
FM 1488 project slated for August start to add raised median
A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. The project spans from Mostyn Drive in Magnolia to I-45 and will add a raised median. The project has been awarded to ISI Contracting Inc.
New wellness center Sylva Spa now open in Sugar Land
Sylva Spa, which offers a variety of therapies, including dry salt therapy, has opened in Sugar Land. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A new wellness spa has opened in Sugar Land. Sylva Spa opened its doors at the end of July at 13440 University Blvd., Ste. 240, Sugar Land, owner Amanda Medina said in an interview with Community Impact Newspaper.
Black Rifle Coffee Co. coming soon to FM 1960
Black Rifle Coffee Co. is opening a new location at 11006 FM 1960, Houston, in September. (Erick Pirayesh/Community Impact Newspaper) Black Rifle Coffee Co. is opening a new location at 11006 FM 1960, Houston, in September. The coffee shop offers the company’s trademark coffee beans. The store will feature an espresso bar, breakfast and lunch options, over 15 coffee blends and merchandise. Another Cy-Fair location opened earlier this year at 7086 Hwy. 6, Houston. www.blackriflecoffee.com.
See student enrollment trends, salaries and more data for Spring, Klein ISDs
At Klein ISD, student enrollment has dropped by 0.6% from the 2018-19 school year to the 2021-22 school year, while Spring ISD's student enrollment has dropped by 5.54% during that same time period. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) At Klein ISD, student enrollment has dropped by 0.6% from the 2018-19 school...
