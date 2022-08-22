ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanos, a Spanish clothing chain for children, opened at 2534 Amherst St., Houston. (Courtesy Nanos) Nanos, a Spanish clothing chain for children, opened at 2534 Amherst St., Houston. The store specializes in high-end fashion for children and infants. The opening Aug. 10 marked the company’s first expansion into the Houston area. www.instagram.com/nanos_houston.
