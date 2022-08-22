Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
CBS Sports National Writers label Oregon overrated but also underrated
Is Oregon's football team going to be overrated or underrated going into the 2022 college football season? According to the CBSSports College Football staff, the answer is both. In their season preview of the 2022 Pac-12 football season, the Ducks were voted overrated by one writer and underrated by another.
Predicting Oregon's 2022 defensive two-deep following fall camp
At the time of writing this, in 24 hours, college football games will be played. The long wait is over. Only eight more days separate the Ducks and Dan Lanning with their 2022 season debut against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. Oregon begins the season at No. 11 in the...
247Sports
Georgia football game against Oregon Ducks sparks commemorative beer from Stillfire, Ninkasi
Once again Georgia is set to compete in a prominent non-conference matchup to start the season, with a neutral site game against Oregon in Atlanta in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this a highly anticipated game in Week 1. And two prominent breweries in each state have collaborated on a special beer to commemorate the battle between the Dawgs and the Ducks.
247Sports
Phil Knight attends Oregon football practice, addresses team
Nike founder Phil Knight stopped by Oregon football practice on Wednesday morning. The team is ramping up its fall camp efforts before turning its attention squarely to defending champion Georgia in the coming days. Knight took in the day's session before addressing the team after its conclusion. "He talked to...
Comments / 0