Iowa legacy recruit Iose Epenesa a top-10 prospect nationally in initial 2025 rankings for 247Sports
The Epenesa name is one that Iowa fans are familiar with. Eppy Epenesa played his college football at Iowa under Hayden Fry in the 1990s. A.J. Epenesa, the oldest son in the family, played at Iowa from 2017-2019 and was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and is entering his third season in the NFL this coming fall. Eric Epenesa is currently a walk-on linebacker for the Hawkeyes and has been making his way onto special teams for Iowa early in his career.
Phil Knight attends Oregon football practice, addresses team
Nike founder Phil Knight stopped by Oregon football practice on Wednesday morning. The team is ramping up its fall camp efforts before turning its attention squarely to defending champion Georgia in the coming days. Knight took in the day's session before addressing the team after its conclusion. "He talked to...
College football expert picks for Week 0: Nebraska vs. Northwestern
As Nebraska and Northwestern head across the pond to play in Ireland (12:30p.m. ET, FOX), 247Sports' Brian Christopherson breaks down why he thinks the Cornhuskers (-13) will win and by how much.
Trio of big Texas high school football games on national TV this weekend
This weekend marks the beginning of the high school football season in Texas. And, with it, there are a lot of big nondistrict matchups as teams look to test themselves early. There will also be a trio of games with Lone Star State teams on national television this weekend, one each night.
Paul Billups Becomes Third Wideout to Commit to UNC
During a ceremony held in his high school cafeteria on Wednesday afternoon, high-three-star wide receiver Paul Billups announced his North Carolina commitment. In May, Billups, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch High, named Duke, Florida State, Michigan State, UNC, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia his top eight schools. He knocked that down to three -- MSU, UNC, and VT -- in June.
Former Florida high school head coaches being on staff paying dividends for UF
The Florida Gators coaching staff had a set plan on the recruiting front heading into the 2023 cycle. Take back the state of Florida. So far, that plan has been executed flawlessly. Of the 20 members of Florida's 2023 recruiting class, 16 of those members reside from the state of Florida. All but one of the remaining members sit inside of that footprint area of 500 miles outside of Gainesville, which is the area head coach Billy Napier wanted to target.
Arkansas watching Cincinnati quarterback battle
The Cincinnati football team left Camp Higher Ground last week and has turned its attention to next Saturday's season-opener against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The biggest.
Duncanville's Dakorien Moore named nation's No. 1 WR in initial 2025 ranking
Dakorien Moore came to Duncanville last season with a big reputation. The 2025 wide receiver made a name for himself as a middle schooler performing highlight reel plays during camps and 7-on-7 tournaments as an eighth grader. Moore debuted in the 2025 Top 100 for 247Sports today as the No. 8 player in the country and No. 1 wide receiver. His ranking also designates him as the top overall player in the state. After being ranked early, Moore said he's blessed but won't rest on his laurels.
247Sports
USC's limbo week means Lincoln Riley's honeymoon phase is all but over
There was a strange juxtaposition between the hustle and bustle of the USC campus on Tuesday and the quiet at the end of USC football practice inside the well-guarded walls of Howard Jones Field. After 15 practices of whooping, hollering, and hype, you could sense the Trojans may have hit a lull that even the buzz of the returning students could not forestall. USC is squarely in the heart of “Limbo Week” with last Saturday’s scrimmage concluding training camp and a game week that includes no game week before it all gets real (sort of) in preparation for the Rice “Glass Joe” Owls on September 3. Call the lull just the next opportunity for the program to establish just how different things are compared to the previous regime. The coaches have found a good balance between saying all the right things but keeping it pretty real with the media in terms of the level of play the team has reached or failed to reach since Lincoln Riley arrived.
UCLA's 2022 Recruiting Class Finishes at No. 4 in the Nation
With the addition of Italian wing Abramo Canka, UCLA's 2022 recruiting class moved up to No. 4 in the nation. Canka has been ranked a three-star prospect, the No. 147th prospect in the country for 2022. Adding him to the class of five-star combo guard Amari Bailey (No. 9), five-star...
The big three remaining 2023 Ohio State recruits; surprises and flips? The finish; and more...
As usual we were talking Ohio State football recruiting for two hours on Wednesday morning. Here are the transcripts. Bearded_fella: Carnell tate some vol fans seem to think he will flip. BK: Yes, there has been some talk of that on the Tennessee board and some on social media that...
Four-star DB and new Oklahoma commit Makari Vickers dishes on decision and what’s next for Sooners’ 2023 class
Oklahoma has picked up yet another nationally coveted commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star defensive back Makari Vickers announced Friday evening that he’ll be a Sooner. The versatile 6-foot-1 phenom from Tallahassee is the No. 85 overall player and No. 6 safety in the 247Sports Composite, although Oklahoma has recruited Vickers primarily as a cornerback. He's the third blue-chip commit in five weeks for OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.
Hunter Wohler Preparing to Start for Wisconsin in 2022
After getting his feet wet in 2021 as a true freshman, safety Hunter Wohler, a former four-star recruit, will start on Wisconsin's defense this fall.
Ohio RB Sean Martin holds two early offers
Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius is one of the most storied programs in the state of Ohio and in the 2024 class athlete Sean Martin looks to be the next Division I prospect to come out of the Wildcats’ program. The 6-foot-1 and 175-pound Martin already holds two offers from...
Where Nebraska's class stands as the Huskers prepare to start season
Nebraska is set to start their 2022 season. The Huskers will have a handful of 2023 recruits monitoring their season. They currently have 13 commitments in the class which ranks No. 44 overall in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. The two Composite four stars that lead the class are...
247Sports
Auburn AD Allen Greene steps down
Auburn athletic director Allen Greene has stepped down, the school announced. Greene had five months remaining on his contract and no answer about his long-term future. Auburn athletics COO Marcy Girton serves as acting AD. “The decision to step away from Auburn Athletics is not an easy one, but it...
Kansas football WRs Tanaka Scott, Trevor Wilson arrested for alleged aggravated assault, per report
Kansas football players Tanaka Scott and Trevor Wilson were arrested on charges of aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal. Exact details of the incident are not yet clear, though the Capital-Journal says the reports were confirmed through the Douglas County (Kansas) Sheriff's Office.
Top 100 point guard Vasean Allette talks his top 10 schools, timeline
BALTIMORE, Md.-- Top 100 point guard Vasean Allette cut his list to ten schools last week. The 6-foot-3, 180 pound four star is down to Arizona State, Boston College, UCSB, Georgia Tech, VCU, Buffalo, SMU, DePaul, St. John’s, and Dayton. So far Allette hasn’t taken any visits but plans on using all five of his official visits.
247Sports
Ten Takeaways from USC 2022 Fall Camp
USC's 2022 fall camp reached its conclusion on Saturday, capping off the final building block for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans before the season opener. Here are 10 takeaways from my perspective of fall camp. Freshmen Firepower. USC's 2022-23 offense is LOADED with experienced and dynamic talent. But it's also...
Taylor Lewis enters transfer portal
Arkansas defensive lineman Taylor Lewis has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He joins Jaquayln Crawford as the latest Hog to explore their options in the portal during fall camp. Lewis, a redshirt junior from Chicago (Ill.) transferred to Arkansas in the offseason from the JUCO ranks. He attended Kenwood Academy...
247Sports
