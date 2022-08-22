ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood, MI

Diatribe unveils ‘Uncaged’ mural for 49507

The Diatribe is hosting a mural activation party for one of its 49507 mural series. Artist Mila Lynn of Mind of Mila will unveil her newest artwork, entitled “Uncaged,” during an event from noon-2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, at the mural’s location, 1956 Eastern Ave. SE. Food from Burton Village BBQ and music by DJ Head Debaise will be featured.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Nitro Circus kicks off Labor Day weekend

America’s Got Talent Extreme’s Nitro Circus is making a stop in Grand Rapids as part of the group’s North American tour. Nitro Circus Live: Good, Bad and Rad, presented by A SHOC Energy, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at LMCU Ballpark, 4500 West River Drive NE.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Art show pops up in Grand Haven

An annual art show will feature local artists for a single evening gallery and sale. The Lakeshore Visual Arts Collective (LVAC) is hosting its third annual ARTxALL pop-up gallery for one night from 5-8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave. The pop-up show...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Drinks with Pat: Popular vs. trendy

Over the years, I’ve had the pleasure of tasting some delicious beers from St. Louis-based Schlafly Beer. Well, Schlafly now is heading into Michigan and will be on shelves in Grand Rapids before you know it, if not already. It is the 16th state for the brand, which was started more than 30 years ago in St. Louis, a town well-known as the home of Budweiser.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Museum debuts ‘City Journeys’

The Muskegon Museum of Art is opening a new exhibition next month featuring the large-scale paintings of Bruce McCombs. “Bruce McCombs: City Journeys” is scheduled to open to the public at 5 p.m., Sept. 8, with a reception at the museum, 296 W. Webster Ave. “City Journeys” is a...
MUSKEGON, MI
Original West Michigan highway gets new life

A former highway along the coast of Lake Michigan will have a tribute to its historical significance. The Ottawa County Department of Strategic Impact teamed up with Holland-based historian Blaine Knoll to commemorate the West Michigan Pike, a highway that previously ran from Michigan City, Indiana, to Mackinaw City, Michigan.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

