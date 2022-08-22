Amazing 3BR/2BA lakefront condo in one of the finest complexes at the Lake of the Ozarks. This property is well maintained with park-like settings everywhere you look. Walk down to your dock with no steps along the boardwalk, and look at wildlife as you walk to the closely located pool. New luxury vinyl plank, fabulous floorplan with open kitchen, fireplace, walk-in closet, walk-in, and walk-in laundry room. Storage closets are located in front and on the deck. This complex is located in the highly sought-after location down HH in Lake Ozark and on MM 12 close to MANY restaurants, bars, and shopping making this the perfect rental investment. Bristol Bay gives off a very relaxing vibe with the landscaping, exceptionally well-maintained property, and amenities. 12X30 slip and 2 PWC slips included. If you are ready to enjoy your own condo located in the best location at Lake of the Ozarks, then this is the property for you.

LAKE OZARK, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO