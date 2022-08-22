Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Greenfield partnering with Adena
For roughly two decades, Adena Health System has partnered with school districts across the region to provide for the health and safety of their students. Beginning with athletic training services for student-athletes, those partnerships have continued to grow over the years and now include significant new investments that will help partner districts further meet the needs of young people in their communities.
Times Gazette
First Turn Expanding in Adams County
First Turn Trucking and Trinity Salvage, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), Adams County Economic & Community Development, announced an investment of $210,000 to add a new warehouse and transloading yard in West Union, creating five new jobs. First Turn Trucking is an over-the-road trucking company that...
Times Gazette
Bids reopened for guardrail project
Bids for a guardrail project in the county were opened at the weekly Wednesday morning meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. The description for the project states that “This project consists of the removal of obsolete guardrail and installation of new type MGS guardrail at various locations throughout Highland County, Ohio.”
Times Gazette
Drive-in, fire, squad issues
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Times Gazette
Hospice visits Hillsboro Rotary
Michael Parker and Beth Kress of Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley were the guest speakers Aug. 16 at the Hillsboro Rotary Club. If you or your business would like to be featured and present at an upcoming Rotary meeting, contact Hillsboro Rotary President Amy Hamilton (left) to get scheduled. The club meets every Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. for lunch at the Hillsboro VFW.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
wvxu.org
Ohio Department of Natural Resources to hold special deer hunt in parts of Southwest Ohio
White tailed-deer in Ohio have no natural predators. Historically, its population was kept stable by wolves, cougars and Native American hunters. No predators can lead to overpopulation and overgrazing of native plants like rare orchids and spring flowers. Deer can also cause damage to farmland crops. In the 2021-2022 hunting...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
MedCare to discontinue emergency services in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — In a major announcement affecting Pike County residents, MedCare said that they would no longer be providing emergency services for the county. MedCare has been providing 9-1-1 services for the past 18 months. The services were provided after a countywide EMS system started to run out of money.
Times Gazette
Fairfield FFA plans for new school year
On Aug. 5 the Fairfield FFA officer team got together for a team bonding day. The group met at Fairfield High School and shared their plans for the upcoming school year. The chapter has recently had instructor changes which allowed the new teachers to share their insight and excitement for the upcoming school year. After the business meeting the officer team met at Highland Lanes to further their team bonding and enjoyed an afternoon of bowling. The officer team has several upcoming events and is looking forward to working together on them. Pictured (front row, l-r) Avery Teeters, Emily Taylor, Grace Matthews, Emily Haines (back row, l-r) Morgan Shoemaker, Lucas Craycraft, Carson Shoemaker, Sydney Sanders, Wyatt Morrow, Cheyenne Byler, Olivia Hunter and Braylee Bartley. Not pictured are Ginny Trent, Emma Fraysier and Maddie Caldwell.
Times Gazette
Free cookout in Hillsboro
The city of Hillsboro will be holding a community cookout on Friday, Sept. 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Safety and service director The event was planned to take place at the old firehouse, 108 Gov. Trimble Place and the city is inviting the whole community. Abbott said the...
Times Gazette
Coor speaks at Rotary
Lauren Coor of Highland Health Providers was the gust speaker at the Aug. 9 meeting of the Hillsboro Rotary Club. If you or your business would like to be featured and present at an upcoming Rotary meeting, contact club president Amy Hamilton to get scheduled. The Hillsboro Rotary Club meets every Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. for lunch at the Hillsboro VFW.
Times Gazette
Fighting addiction
The Highland County Drug Abuse Prevention Coalition held a monthly meeting Wednesday in Hillsboro to discuss current efforts and coordination of local social service agencies in the fight against substance abuse and addiction. Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) Services Board Manager for Prevention and Evaluation Bill...
Times Gazette
Why are gulls in Ohio?
You may find yourself in a supermarket parking lot in Hillsboro. Cars are driving in and out, the familiar sounds of sputtering engines, shopping carts banging into their designated corral and the sporadically cacophonous sound of nearby traffic fill the air. Then, out of nowhere, you may hear a sound more associated with coastal climes and holidays on the beach. You look around to see from where the sound is emanating and it’s a flock of chattering, noisy seagulls.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
Deadly drug: ‘Tranq Dope’ found in Southwestern Ohio
The drug has been named "tranq dope", a mixture of narcotics combined with a sedative commonly used by veterinarians. Some health leaders say whether people are intentionally or accidentally coming into contact with tranq dope, it's a dangerous time to not be sure.
Record-Herald
Learn about the Historic Fayette Theater
The Fayette Theater at 131 S. Fayette St. in Washington C.H. opened its doors April 30, 1928. Billed as “A Real Playhouse of Great Beauty,” the theater had seating for 750 and provided all the luxuries of a big city theater. Join us at the Carnegie Public Library...
Times Gazette
Hillsboro FFA members win big at state fair
The Ohio State Fair was held July 27 through Aug. 7. The Hillsboro FFA had 11 students participate this year and they showed up. Clara Winkle exhibited the 10th overall market barrow with her Champion Poland China Barrow. She was the overall Swine Skillathon Champion and won the Outstanding Record Book Award.
myfox28columbus.com
Classified as a 'severe hazard,' Circleville neighbors disgusted eyesore not cleaned up
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Living next to charred rubble left from an engulfed house fire 17 months ago, Circleville homeowner and taxpayer Karen Cockrell felt it was time the city or Pickaway County took action to clean it up. She calls the 1200-square-foot area of destruction a danger for...
Ohio’s largest school district goes on strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district on Monday will be walking picket lines after voting to go on strike, two days before classes are scheduled to resume. More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the school board’s final offer late Sunday, the Ohio Education Association said. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Atomic Credit Union welcomes new Senior VP and Chief Information Officer
PIKETON, Ohio —-Atomic Credit Union is pleased to announce that Curtis Green has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. Curtis began his career with Atomic over 18 years ago, in 2004, and began as a teller. Over the years, he has worked in lending and collections, assisted the IT Department, and is now the Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer.
