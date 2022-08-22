Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Forrest by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 845 AM CDT. Target Area: Forrest The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay River At Enterprise affecting Clarke County. Chunky River Near Chunky affecting Lauderdale and Newton Counties. Leaf River At Hattiesburg affecting Forrest County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Tallahala Creek At Laurel affecting Jones County. For the Pascagoula...including Collins, Near Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Chunky, Arundel, Enterprise, Shubuta, Brooklyn...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Leaf River At Hattiesburg. * WHEN...From late Friday night to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Water begins to cover road at a trailer park about 3 miles downstream of the Highway 11 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 19.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0 feet early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Leaf River Hattiesbur 22.0 19.8 Thu 8 pm CDT 21.9 21.1 19.7
Flood Warning issued for Jones by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 845 AM CDT. Target Area: Jones The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay River At Enterprise affecting Clarke County. Chunky River Near Chunky affecting Lauderdale and Newton Counties. Leaf River At Hattiesburg affecting Forrest County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Tallahala Creek At Laurel affecting Jones County. For the Pascagoula...including Collins, Near Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Chunky, Arundel, Enterprise, Shubuta, Brooklyn...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tallahala Creek At Laurel. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, Water begins to affect building on the right bank just downstream near Highway 15. Several other buildings further downstream are affected as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 10.4 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to 16.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Tallahala Creek Laurel 13.0 10.4 Thu 7 pm CDT 16.1 13.7 14.4
Flood Warning issued for Madison, Rankin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 915 AM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Rankin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Ratliff`s Ferry affecting Madison and Rankin Counties. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Ratliff`s Ferry. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 305.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 309.5 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 303.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 309.4 feet on 02/14/2020. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Pearl River Ratliff`s Ferr 303.0 305.2 Thu 8 pm CDT 307.5 309.2 309.5
Flood Warning issued for Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 945 AM CDT. Target Area: Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Monticello. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 23.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 28.0 feet Friday, September 02. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Pearl River Monticello 22.0 23.4 Thu 9 pm CDT 24.4 25.1 25.4
Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 945 AM CDT. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Hopewell Road closed on Copiah and Simpson County sides of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 29.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 34.0 feet next Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Pearl River Rockport 25.0 29.6 Thu 8 pm CDT 30.7 31.5 31.6
Flood Warning issued for Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 845 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Boeuf River Near Fort Necessity affecting Franklin Parish. For the Lower Ouachita...including Alto, Fort Necessity, Tendal, Newlight, Como, Clayton, Jonesville L&D, Acme...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Boeuf River Near Fort Necessity. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 50.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 52.0 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 50.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Boeuf River Fort Necessit 50.0 50.1 Thu 7 pm CDT 50.9 51.6 52.0
Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 20:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Hancock, Washington, St. Tammany and Pearl River Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock, St. Tammany and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. Bogalusa Creek will back up threatening the Sewage Treatment Plant. Homes south of Bogalusa Creek and east of Highway 21 will flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening and continue rising to 22.0 feet Thursday, September 08. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.0 feet on 03/30/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 20:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Hancock, Washington, St. Tammany and Pearl River Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock, St. Tammany and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. Bogalusa Creek will back up threatening the Sewage Treatment Plant. Homes south of Bogalusa Creek and east of Highway 21 will flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening and continue rising to 22.0 feet Thursday, September 08. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.0 feet on 03/30/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Feliciana; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; Washington; West Feliciana FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Washington and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts of 4 or more inches and high hourly rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour will occur over already saturated soils today. Any heavy rainfall that occurs is expected to quickly run off into area creeks and streams that could result in the potential for flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
