Effective: 2022-08-25 20:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Hancock, Washington, St. Tammany and Pearl River Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock, St. Tammany and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. Bogalusa Creek will back up threatening the Sewage Treatment Plant. Homes south of Bogalusa Creek and east of Highway 21 will flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening and continue rising to 22.0 feet Thursday, September 08. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.0 feet on 03/30/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO