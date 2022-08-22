Effective: 2022-08-25 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Hinds; Warren The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Hinds and Warren Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bovina. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, Access roads to the river front area off of old highway 80 road near the bridge begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 29.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.5 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Big Black River Bovina 28.0 29.4 Thu 8 pm CDT 31.7 33.6 36.8

