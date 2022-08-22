An Indiana man is due in district court today for preliminary hearings in two cases, including one where he tried to run away from police earlier this month. Court documents show that 38-year-old Dennis Dale Lewis, Jr. will go before District Judge Guy Haberl this afternoon to answer to charges in two un-related cases. One case involves a recent incident in Indiana Borough where police found him at 12:34 AM on August 11th in the 400 block of Philadelphia Street. It was discovered at the time that he had warrants out for his arrest in both Indiana and Cambria Counties. Police asked him to stop, but he started to flee on foot. When officers caught up to him, he resisted arrest, and was eventually taken into custody. In this case, he faces a felony charge of flight to avoid apprehension and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct-fighting. Since then, he has been in Indiana County Jail as he was unable to post a $10,000 cash bail.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO