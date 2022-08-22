Read full article on original website
WTGS
Tybee Island votes to extend moratorium on short-term rentals
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — The Tybee Island City Council voted to extend the short-term rental moratorium to Oct. 31. The moratorium bars any permits from being issued for that kind of property. The pause on short-term rentals was originally set for 90 days, but City Manager Shawn Gillen...
WTGS
City of Savannah approves construction & development for more affordable housing
SAVANNAH, Ga (WTGS) — The city of Savannah is continuing the discussion of providing more affordable housing in the city. City council unanimously approved a $3,241,415 budget at their meeting Thursday night, for a construction firm to install the underground utilities and above-ground infrastructure for new homes located at the Dundee Village site.
WTGS
Savannah City Council to decide on $45,000 investment for police chief search firm
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah City Council will vote Thursday night on a $45,000 investment in the search for a new police chief which would go towards hiring a search firm. According to the City Council agenda, the process to hire a new Savannah Police Chief would be...
WTGS
Bluffton secures development partner to construct affordable housing neighborhood
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — The Town of Bluffton has announced a private-public partnership bringing them one step closer to securing more affordable housing in the area. Town Manager Stephen Steese said they have partnered with a local developer, Workforce State of Mind, to help develop a nearly two-acre site along May River Road containing at least a dozen housing units.
WTGS
Chatham County Commissioners likely to discuss new security measures at next meeting
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County leaders are addressing security concerns after Savannah Police broke up a potential fight at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 19. County Chairman Chester Ellis said the Board of Commissioners has tasked law enforcement, Parks & Recreation, and other local leaders to come up with new security rules for county facilities.
WTGS
Job fair for Bryan County mega site scheduled for Aug. 29-30
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Barnett Southern Corporation, the company that was awarded the site and utility development contract for the Mega Site in Bryan County, announced a job fair on Aug. 29-30. The Hyundai Electric Vehicle site is set to open in 2025, and officials estimated it will create over 8,000 jobs.
WTGS
Ribbon cutting ceremony marks completion of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTGS) — Officials from several agencies gathered on Thursday to cut the ribbon on the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project. The project completed the 12.5 miles of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway which now links I-16 with the Savannah Port, according to a release. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Gov. Kemp Bert Brantley and members of the DeLoach parkway gathered for the ceremony.
WTGS
Bluffton Police Department concludes ground search for missing, endangered man
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — The Bluffton Police Department announced they have concluded their ground search for a man who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. BPD said they have "exhausted all physical capabilities" on the ground search to locate missing 79-year-old Jack Tribble. Sergeant Bonifacio Perez said the search included using K-9s, drones, helicopters, grid searches and thermal imaging to try and locate Tribble.
WTGS
Chatham County Board of Registrars votes to add Sunday early voting dates, expand hours
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Board of Registrars met Wednesday morning to discuss a possible change to early voting schedules. The Board voted to keep the early voting polls at the Elections Headquarters location open an extra hour on weekdays. They also committed to adding a second Sunday to the early voting calendar.
WTGS
Chatham County narcotics overdose deaths up 20% this year, officials say
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Statistics from Chatham County Counter Narcotics Team showed that overdose deaths in the county are up 20% in 2022, with an estimated 47 deaths since January. Michael Sarhat, director of the narcotics team, said they are finding an increasing amount of fentanyl in non-prescription...
WTGS
Police find no threat at Mercer Middle School after reports of weapon on campus
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — After Campus Police Officers and the Savannah Police Department received reports of a weapon on campus at Mercer Middle School, a search found that there was no threat to the school. Officials said all buildings were searched with as little disruption to teaching and learning...
WTGS
Lawyer of suspended Chatham Co. manager thinks a severance agreement is near
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County leaders announced legal negotiations to pursue a severance agreement with suspended County Manager Lee Smith just under two weeks ago. Smith's lawyer, Brent Savage, said they still don't know why he was suspended. “He doesn’t know why he was put on suspension,"...
WTGS
Suspect surrenders to police following restaurant shooting on Hilton Head
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — 19-year-old Fernando Montano, who was wanted for aggravated breach of peace and unlawful carrying of a firearm, turned himself into deputies Wednesday morning in Beaufort. Deputies say he remains incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center. As the investigation into this incident progressed, Investigators...
WTGS
Beaufort man who lit ex-girlfriend's car on fire sentenced to prison
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for lighting his ex-girlfriend's car on fire, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Anthony Dayon Best, 39, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of third-degree arson. According to officials, Best has been...
WTGS
Rincon hosts first annual rodeo
RINCON, Ga. (WTGS) — The Rincon Recreation Department hosted its first-ever rodeo Friday night in collaboration with Hilton Head Solar & Roofing. Families filled the stands to watch classic rodeo events like bull riding, steer roping, and barrel racing. Local vendors sold food and apparel before and during the event as well.
WTGS
Soldiers return to Fort Stewart after 6-month deployment
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Soldiers returned home Wednesday night after a six-month deployment in Germany, where they were sent to assist U.S. allies. Families gathered at Fort Stewart to welcome home the First Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT). The brigade commander, Lt. Col. Peter Moon, said their mission...
WTGS
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office searching for missing, endangered 79-year-old
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office announced they are searching for 79-year-old Jack Tribble, who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. Tribble was last seen at the Palmettos of Bluffton, an assisted living facility at 3035 Okatie Highway. According to BCSO, he was seen leaving the facility at 6 p.m. on Tuesday wearing black pants, a tan jacket, a white shirt and an orange hat.
WTGS
Joe Cunningham makes campaign stop at Bluffton market
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Dozens of people gathered in Bluffton on Wednesday to show their support for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham along his campaign trail. The nominee and his running mate Tally Casey spoke to voters about their platform: people over politics. Casey addressed South Carolina’s abortion ban;...
WTGS
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Effingham County, sheriff says
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — One person has died following a crash, according to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office Traffic Unit responded to the intersection of Stillwell Road and Log Landing Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. for a crash involving an SUV and two motorcycles. According...
