ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTGS

Tybee Island votes to extend moratorium on short-term rentals

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — The Tybee Island City Council voted to extend the short-term rental moratorium to Oct. 31. The moratorium bars any permits from being issued for that kind of property. The pause on short-term rentals was originally set for 90 days, but City Manager Shawn Gillen...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WTGS

City of Savannah approves construction & development for more affordable housing

SAVANNAH, Ga (WTGS) — The city of Savannah is continuing the discussion of providing more affordable housing in the city. City council unanimously approved a $3,241,415 budget at their meeting Thursday night, for a construction firm to install the underground utilities and above-ground infrastructure for new homes located at the Dundee Village site.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Bluffton secures development partner to construct affordable housing neighborhood

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — The Town of Bluffton has announced a private-public partnership bringing them one step closer to securing more affordable housing in the area. Town Manager Stephen Steese said they have partnered with a local developer, Workforce State of Mind, to help develop a nearly two-acre site along May River Road containing at least a dozen housing units.
BLUFFTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Government
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WTGS

Job fair for Bryan County mega site scheduled for Aug. 29-30

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Barnett Southern Corporation, the company that was awarded the site and utility development contract for the Mega Site in Bryan County, announced a job fair on Aug. 29-30. The Hyundai Electric Vehicle site is set to open in 2025, and officials estimated it will create over 8,000 jobs.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Ribbon cutting ceremony marks completion of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTGS) — Officials from several agencies gathered on Thursday to cut the ribbon on the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project. The project completed the 12.5 miles of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway which now links I-16 with the Savannah Port, according to a release. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Gov. Kemp Bert Brantley and members of the DeLoach parkway gathered for the ceremony.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Bluffton Police Department concludes ground search for missing, endangered man

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — The Bluffton Police Department announced they have concluded their ground search for a man who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. BPD said they have "exhausted all physical capabilities" on the ground search to locate missing 79-year-old Jack Tribble. Sergeant Bonifacio Perez said the search included using K-9s, drones, helicopters, grid searches and thermal imaging to try and locate Tribble.
BLUFFTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTGS

Suspect surrenders to police following restaurant shooting on Hilton Head

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — 19-year-old Fernando Montano, who was wanted for aggravated breach of peace and unlawful carrying of a firearm, turned himself into deputies Wednesday morning in Beaufort. Deputies say he remains incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center. As the investigation into this incident progressed, Investigators...
WTGS

Beaufort man who lit ex-girlfriend's car on fire sentenced to prison

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for lighting his ex-girlfriend's car on fire, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Anthony Dayon Best, 39, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of third-degree arson. According to officials, Best has been...
BEAUFORT, SC
WTGS

Rincon hosts first annual rodeo

RINCON, Ga. (WTGS) — The Rincon Recreation Department hosted its first-ever rodeo Friday night in collaboration with Hilton Head Solar & Roofing. Families filled the stands to watch classic rodeo events like bull riding, steer roping, and barrel racing. Local vendors sold food and apparel before and during the event as well.
RINCON, GA
WTGS

Soldiers return to Fort Stewart after 6-month deployment

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Soldiers returned home Wednesday night after a six-month deployment in Germany, where they were sent to assist U.S. allies. Families gathered at Fort Stewart to welcome home the First Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT). The brigade commander, Lt. Col. Peter Moon, said their mission...
FORT STEWART, GA
WTGS

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office searching for missing, endangered 79-year-old

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office announced they are searching for 79-year-old Jack Tribble, who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. Tribble was last seen at the Palmettos of Bluffton, an assisted living facility at 3035 Okatie Highway. According to BCSO, he was seen leaving the facility at 6 p.m. on Tuesday wearing black pants, a tan jacket, a white shirt and an orange hat.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Joe Cunningham makes campaign stop at Bluffton market

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Dozens of people gathered in Bluffton on Wednesday to show their support for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham along his campaign trail. The nominee and his running mate Tally Casey spoke to voters about their platform: people over politics. Casey addressed South Carolina’s abortion ban;...
BLUFFTON, SC
WTGS

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Effingham County, sheriff says

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — One person has died following a crash, according to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office Traffic Unit responded to the intersection of Stillwell Road and Log Landing Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. for a crash involving an SUV and two motorcycles. According...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy