‘Modern Family’ actress Sarah Hyland marries ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland’s family is getting bigger.

The “Modern Family” actress married “Bachelor in Paradise” star Wells Adams over the weekend, according to an Instagram post shared by her former co-star Sofia Vergara.

Vergara shared a photo featuring fellow “Modern Family” actors Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Nolan Gould, along with the caption “#sarahandwells wedding.”

Another image shared by Ferguson’s husband, Justin Mikita, showed Ferguson with Gould and co-star Ariel Winter.

The wedding took place Saturday in Solvang, Calif., according to People .

The Manhattan-born Hyland, 31, starred on “Modern Family” as Haley Dunphy, the elder sister of Winter and Gould’s characters.

The ABC sitcom aired for 11 seasons and centered on the members of a diverse extended family. It won the Emmy for outstanding comedy series five times.

Adams, meanwhile, was a contestant on the reality dating series “The Bachelorette” and later the spinoff “Bachelor in Paradise.” He’s since served as the hotel bartender on “Bachelor in Paradise” the past three seasons.

Hyland and Adams got engaged in 2019, and intended to get married the following year before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed their plans.

Hyland appeared to reference the delay in an Instagram post earlier this month, writing, “2 years of would be marriage bliss. I Love You to Pluto and Back. Let’s make it official already.”