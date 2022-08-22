Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker, Chris West stop in Albany for crime roundtable, campaign issues
Bipartisan group of South Dakota lawmakers call on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation. A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself and appoint special counsel to investigate an inquiry into whether or not Governor Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Vargo was appointed by Noem in June 2022 after successfully prosecuting the impeachment case against former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. News 4 at Ten.
School safety key focus of Ga. police chiefs meeting
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement agencies around southwest Georgia are focused on improving security at area schools. That was the focus of a police chief summit. The actions by police in Uvalde are serving as a learning tool for agencies across the country. It was a major topic for every police chief from the Region 1 Georgia Association on Thursday.
Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State officials say an illness that’s sickened dogs in northern Michigan, killing some, was canine parvovirus. It’s a common illness, but affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against it. Kim Dodd, director of Michigan State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, said Wednesday the ailing...
Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches recalled due to mislabeled pouches
Valdosta, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Pecan Company in Valdosta issued a recall on Aug. 23 for mislabeled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches that contained pecans instead of walnuts. The recall is for the 4-ounce resealable pouches with Lot #29329 and a best if used by date of April 29,...
More young farmers needed for South Ga. farms
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The average Georgia farmer is almost 60 years old. That’s according to the latest Agriculture Census. Now some South Georgia farmers say they’re willing to mentor the next generation. Adam McLendon said if you are a parent, farmers like him are willing to invest...
UPDATE: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home ‘swatted’ for second straight morning
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s northwest Georgia home was the target of another “swatting” incident Thursday morning. Rome, Georgia, police confirmed that officers responded around 2:53 a.m. to Greene’s home after a call came in on the department’s suicide crisis line from an internet chat.
Officials seeing uptick in fentanyl overdoses around SWGA
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers in Fentanyl over doses. According to the Department of Public Health, out of their 13 county district, Tift county has one of the highest numbers of fentanyl overdoes in the community. Herby Benson, Tift County State Court Judge,...
City leaders said the project could begin towards the end of the year. Voting rights group to host several Ga. pop-up health events. A voting rights group is set to host pop-up health events in several Georgia counties they say have lost access to rural healthcare. Testimony of Meadows, Powell...
Man sets state record with $20 million scratch-off ticket: ‘I’m a millionaire’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - A California man has set a new state record for a scratch-off lottery ticket thanks to a $20 million payday. According to the California Lottery, Chad Fry recently used money from a side construction job to purchase the Set For Life Millionaire Edition scratcher ticket for $30 at a market in Auburn, California.
