ENCINITAS — A young man was arrested last week in the Encinitas area for allegedly stealing an enclosed trailer filled with an abundance of personal valuables. Kile Flihan, 25, was arrested at 12:13 a.m. on Aug. 17 in the 100 block of Hillcrest Drive, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

ENCINITAS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO