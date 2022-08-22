ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Coast News

H2OMICS podcast for smart irrigation

CARLSBAD — In the midst of the ‘megadrought’ affecting the Western United States and beyond, a newly-launched podcast from smart irrigation innovator Calsense is bringing clarity to the challenges and proposed solutions related to responsible use of our water resources. To listen to the H2OMICS podcast, visit...
CARLSBAD, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad declares bicycle state of emergency

CARLSBAD — Citing a 233% increase in collisions involving bikes and e-bikes since 2019, the city of Carlsbad declared a local state of emergency Aug 23. This state of emergency action will immediately increase attention and resources on a range of solutions including infrastructure, safety, enforcement and a focus on safe driving behavior education.
Coast News

Weekly Crime Reports: Man arrested in Encinitas with $40K in stolen items

ENCINITAS — A young man was arrested last week in the Encinitas area for allegedly stealing an enclosed trailer filled with an abundance of personal valuables. Kile Flihan, 25, was arrested at 12:13 a.m. on Aug. 17 in the 100 block of Hillcrest Drive, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
ENCINITAS, CA

