FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coast News
H2OMICS podcast for smart irrigation
CARLSBAD — In the midst of the ‘megadrought’ affecting the Western United States and beyond, a newly-launched podcast from smart irrigation innovator Calsense is bringing clarity to the challenges and proposed solutions related to responsible use of our water resources. To listen to the H2OMICS podcast, visit...
Coast News
Carlsbad declares bicycle state of emergency
CARLSBAD — Citing a 233% increase in collisions involving bikes and e-bikes since 2019, the city of Carlsbad declared a local state of emergency Aug 23. This state of emergency action will immediately increase attention and resources on a range of solutions including infrastructure, safety, enforcement and a focus on safe driving behavior education.
Coast News
Weekly Crime Reports: Man arrested in Encinitas with $40K in stolen items
ENCINITAS — A young man was arrested last week in the Encinitas area for allegedly stealing an enclosed trailer filled with an abundance of personal valuables. Kile Flihan, 25, was arrested at 12:13 a.m. on Aug. 17 in the 100 block of Hillcrest Drive, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
