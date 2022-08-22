ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ.com

N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress

A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County man caught with crack cocaine, crack pipe

BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Whitehouse Station man was arrested and charged Tuesday after allegedly being caught in possession of crack cocaine, and a crack pipe in Somerset County, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. Diego Mena-Quesada, 28, was charged with third-degree possession of a...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: DO YOU RECOGNIZE HIM – WANTED FOR ROBBERY

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspect Wanted for Robbery. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Sunday, August 21, at approximately 10:22 p.m., the male...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
msn.com

N.J. woman, 28, stabbed to death in Newark’s Ironbound, authorities say

A 28-year-old Union County woman died early Friday after she was found stabbed in the Ironbound section of Newark, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles, of Summit, was found with stab wounds about 3:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Ferry Street, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and city Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Atlantic City Homicide Investigation Is Underway

The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has confirmed that they are presently conducting a joint law enforcement investigation (with the Atlantic City Police Department) regarding a shooting that occurred earlier today, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has released the following information at this time:
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Summit Woman, 28, Stabbed Dead In Newark

A 28-year-old Summit resident was stabbed dead in Newark overnight, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles was found suffering stab wounds on the 500 block of Ferry Street around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

16-year-old charged in killing of N.J. teen, authorities say

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the killing of another teen, who was found shot in Irvington earlier this month, authorities said Friday. The 17-year-old victim was found shot shortly after 10 p.m. Aug. 19 on the 100 block of Maple Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said in a statement. The teen, whose name was not released, died at the scene.
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Man charged with shooting at person walking on N.J. park trail, cops say

A 22-year-old man has been charged charged with shooting at a person who was walking on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail in Lawrence Wednesday morning, police said. John Kachmar, a Lawrence resident, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and related firearm possession charges. He’s accused of firing at a person on the trail near the park’s footbridge over U.S. Route 1 (Brunswick Pike), north of Bakers Basin Road.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Men indicted in shooting death of 15-year-old

A grand jury has indicted two men in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Vineland resident. Deshawn T. Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane E. Watson, Jr., 18, of Vineland, are charged in the May 26 killing of Anthony Torres-Sanchez. Police found the victim at the Redwood Court trailer park...
VINELAND, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Charged In Asbury Park Fatal Shooting

ASBURY PARK – Two men have been charged with killing an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, officials said. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree Murder, first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and related weapons offenses in connection with the death of Yahnie Patterson, 26, of Lakewood.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
downbeach.com

Linwood man gets maximum sentence for fatally injuring his dog

MAYS LANDING – Following a guilty plea to third-degree animal cruelty, Kyle Blythe, 24, of Linwood was sentenced Aug. 24, to 364 days in the Atlantic County Jail and five years of probation following his release. Blythe was arrested and charged with animal cruelty following an investigation by the...
LINWOOD, NJ

