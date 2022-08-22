Read full article on original website
N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress
A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County man caught with crack cocaine, crack pipe
BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Whitehouse Station man was arrested and charged Tuesday after allegedly being caught in possession of crack cocaine, and a crack pipe in Somerset County, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. Diego Mena-Quesada, 28, was charged with third-degree possession of a...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: DO YOU RECOGNIZE HIM – WANTED FOR ROBBERY
State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspect Wanted for Robbery. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Sunday, August 21, at approximately 10:22 p.m., the male...
msn.com
N.J. woman, 28, stabbed to death in Newark’s Ironbound, authorities say
A 28-year-old Union County woman died early Friday after she was found stabbed in the Ironbound section of Newark, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles, of Summit, was found with stab wounds about 3:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Ferry Street, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and city Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
Three drug dealers spew shocking amount of Heroin into Ocean County, NJ and Atlantic County, NJ
It's a new dark chapter in the story of the drug epidemic wreaking havoc on New Jersey communities near and far and the devil is running rampant. Three more New Jersey residents are now behind bars for their calculated scheme, play to pour massive amounts of drugs, including Heroin, into Ocean County and Atlantic County.
Fake gas main break leads to theft of cash, jewelry from NJ house
GREENWICH (Gloucester) – A man wearing a mask and identifying himself as a state worker, complete with an identification badge, knocked on the door of a house at Broad and Harmony on Tuesday afternoon and told the resident that his "crew" had hit a gas main while digging. Township...
Prosecutor: Atlantic City Homicide Investigation Is Underway
The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has confirmed that they are presently conducting a joint law enforcement investigation (with the Atlantic City Police Department) regarding a shooting that occurred earlier today, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has released the following information at this time:
Summit Woman, 28, Stabbed Dead In Newark
A 28-year-old Summit resident was stabbed dead in Newark overnight, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles was found suffering stab wounds on the 500 block of Ferry Street around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
16-year-old charged in killing of N.J. teen, authorities say
A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the killing of another teen, who was found shot in Irvington earlier this month, authorities said Friday. The 17-year-old victim was found shot shortly after 10 p.m. Aug. 19 on the 100 block of Maple Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said in a statement. The teen, whose name was not released, died at the scene.
Man kidnapped, shot girlfriend at N.J. hotel after break-up, cops say
A Georgia man kidnapped his girlfriend at gunpoint and shot her multiple times when she tried to escape at a New Jersey hotel last weekend after she tried to end their relationship, according to authorities in Somerset County. Eder Gelin, 39, of Douglasville, Georgia, was arrested Sunday after police responded...
msn.com
Man in Grogu hat wanted in connection with robbery, Atlantic City police say
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are looking for a casino robber who, they say, was wearing an interesting hat. Investigators say the man hit a customer at the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City and then took his wallet. The robbery happened last Sunday. The thief was wearing a...
REWARD OFFERED: 'World War II' Robber Hits Two NJ Banks, Flees On Motorcycle
A motorcycle-riding bank robber in an unusual get-up got nothing on his first try but succeeded on his second this week, according to the FBI in Newark, which sought the public's help identifying him. There's a reward in it, authorities said. The robber hit banks barely eight miles and just...
Police searching for man wanted for assault and robbery at Atlantic City Casino
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – police in Atlantic City are attempting to identify a suspect who...
Man charged with shooting at person walking on N.J. park trail, cops say
A 22-year-old man has been charged charged with shooting at a person who was walking on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail in Lawrence Wednesday morning, police said. John Kachmar, a Lawrence resident, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and related firearm possession charges. He’s accused of firing at a person on the trail near the park’s footbridge over U.S. Route 1 (Brunswick Pike), north of Bakers Basin Road.
Men indicted in shooting death of 15-year-old
A grand jury has indicted two men in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Vineland resident. Deshawn T. Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane E. Watson, Jr., 18, of Vineland, are charged in the May 26 killing of Anthony Torres-Sanchez. Police found the victim at the Redwood Court trailer park...
Two Charged In Asbury Park Fatal Shooting
ASBURY PARK – Two men have been charged with killing an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, officials said. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree Murder, first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and related weapons offenses in connection with the death of Yahnie Patterson, 26, of Lakewood.
downbeach.com
Linwood man gets maximum sentence for fatally injuring his dog
MAYS LANDING – Following a guilty plea to third-degree animal cruelty, Kyle Blythe, 24, of Linwood was sentenced Aug. 24, to 364 days in the Atlantic County Jail and five years of probation following his release. Blythe was arrested and charged with animal cruelty following an investigation by the...
Six Ocean County, NJ residents arrested in latest drug sweep by Brick, NJ Police Street Crimes Unit
The Brick Township Police Street Crimes Unit has swept up community roads of drugs in their latest sweep that led to six Ocean County residents being arrested. On Tuesday, the Brick Township Police Department announced this latest string of narcotics related apprehensions and crimes. Six people have been arrested in...
New Jersey man arrested for allegedly mailing thousands of fentanyl pills from Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man from New Jersey was arrested for allegedly mailing fentanyl pills all over the country from Staten Island, police said Tuesday. Joel Manuel De Jesus Amparo, 23, faces first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance among ten other charges. Authorities seized around 8,000 fentanyl pills from mail facilities on […]
Drug Trafficking Bust Takes Down Three Jersey Shore Drug Dealers
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A regional multi-agency drug operation between Ocean and Atlantic County law...
