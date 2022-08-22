Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Famous Food Festival Celebrates Post-COVID Return at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park August 26-28
After being forced to sit on the sidelines in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic – and only being able to run one event in 2021 – the Famous Food Festival celebrates the return of its full thrice-annual schedule starting this weekend – August 26-28 – at the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park (order tickets HERE), allowing the opportunity for attendees to taste a plethora of delicious and delectable culinary wares from around the world, without having to leave the confines of Long Island.
longisland.com
Platinum Cuisines Comes to Freeport’s Nautical Mile
Nassau County Legislator Debra Mulé (D - Freeport) joined leaders of the Freeport Chamber of Commerce and her colleagues in government recently to celebrate the grand opening of Platinum Cuisines. Located at 238 Woodcleft Ave. in Freeport, the Asian Fusion eatery combines culinary traditions from the East and infuses them with Western cuisine to create an innovative flavorful food fusion.
longisland.com
All Action Alarm: Family-Run Business Safeguarding Long Islanders for 42 Years and Running
The Hauppauge-based All Action Alarm first opened their doors for business in 1980, and the multi-generational, family-owned and operated security company recently celebrated 42 years of keeping Long Islanders and their loved ones safe in their own homes. All Action Alarm has been a family affair since day one, with...
Car slams into Long Island apartment building
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- A car crashed into an apartment building overnight in Nassau County. Police say the driver took off running from the scene, but was caught a short time later by a neighbor.It happened around 2:30 a.m. at Stratford Green in Farmingdale. Despite the damage, no one inside the building was hurt. So far, no arrests have been reported.
longisland.com
NYS Police Conducted an Underage Drinker Enforcement Operation in the town of North Hempstead and Oyster Bay
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, the New York State Police Barracks in East Meadow conducted an Underage Drinker Enforcement Operation in the town of North Hempstead and Oyster Bay. During the operation, 2 retail establishments were cited for selling an alcoholic beverage to an undercover State Police operative under the age of 21.
longisland.com
1 Million Oysters Added to Manhasset Bay
Manhasset Bay has some new residents, a million of them to be exact. A million new oysters were placed into Manhasset Bay, a pilot program to help with shellfish restoration by establishing oyster beds in these waters. North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Town Council Member Mariann Dalimonte and the rest...
Hiker falls to his death from New Hampshire mountain, authorities say
A hiker fell off a ledge and to his death Saturday while hiking down Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire, officials said. Authorities were notified of the hiker’s fall about 12:50 p.m., according to a Monday statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game. A spokesperson with New Hampshire Fish...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of Eastbound Paving Project on Long Island Expressway
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that pavement resurfacing on the eastbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 is now complete, marking a significant milestone in one of the largest resurfacing projects in New York State. Westbound repaving on the Long Island Expressway is now well underway and on schedule be completed by the end of the year.
Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate
Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts Collection, Wildflower...
longisland.com
Overnight Ramp Closures at Wantagh State Parkway/Merrick Road Interchange in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County
The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists that the ramps from southbound Wantagh State Parkway to eastbound Merrick Road (Exit W6E) and from eastbound Merrick Road to southbound Wantagh Parkway in the Town of Hempstead will be closed from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Thursday, August 25 and Thursday, September 1, weather permitting, to facilitate highway maintenance.
Power restored to thousands following transformer fire in Massapequa
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- Service has been restored Monday after thousands lost power in Massapequa. Firefighters responded to a possible transformer fire near Unqua Road and Burton Lane. Officials said the outage left more than 2,400 customers without power, including several traffic signals. Service was restored around 9:45 a.m.
ALERT CENTER: FDNY firefighter from Point Lookout dies in Queens accident
The FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association said Joseph Mulvey, of Engine Company 325, died in a "tragic accident" Friday night.
Squished! Jersey City middle school student discovers way to battle spotted lanternfly invasion
With invasive spotted lanternflies swarming again this summer, New Jersey residents are advised to stomp the harmful creatures on sight whenever they can.
Elderly New York Woman Dies After Pulled From Hudson Valley Lake
An elderly woman who is said to be an "avid swimmer" died after she was rescued from a lake in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m. the Rosendale Police Department, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units were told that 81-year-old Carol Smith from New York City was visiting friends in the Hudson Valley.
'Mortar-style' firework strikes LI man, 67, in face
Suffolk County police are investigating after a 67-year-old-man man was seriously injured by a firework on Long Island Sunday night.
Five Powerball lottery tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was a very lucky day for New Yorkers. Five third-prize tickets, each one worth $50,000, were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-9-11-16-66. The Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were sold at: Digitronex […]
Two Unclaimed Lottery Tickets Worth $8,000,000 Soon to Expire in New York City, Jackson Heights
NEW YORK, NY – Attention Jackson Heights and Upper Manhattan: Two unclaimed winning New York...
roi-nj.com
Garden State Plaza developers plan to transform Bergen County mall into destination area
Garden State Plaza in Paramus is set to be completely reimagined. Instead of surface parking areas to the west of the shopping center, there will be modern luxury apartment homes, plazas, parks, gardens, health and wellness amenities, commercial office space, as well as a transit center — alongside new outdoor shops, restaurants, community event spaces and a restored Sprout Brook.
Cat rescued after attacker threw it into Long Island Bay
SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — Humane investigators have charged a Long Island man with animal cruelty after he allegedly assaulted a man and threw a cat into the water. In a news release, the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said that Christopher Garufi assaulted the cat’s owner outside of The Schooner Inn in Ocean Bay Park.
Subway rider stabbed by man harassing passengers on train at Rockefeller Center
The 27-year-old victim was aboard a southbound B train at the 47th–50th Streets–Rockefeller Center station around 2:20 a.m. when the two men got into an argument.
