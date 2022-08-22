ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Famous Food Festival Celebrates Post-COVID Return at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park August 26-28

After being forced to sit on the sidelines in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic – and only being able to run one event in 2021 – the Famous Food Festival celebrates the return of its full thrice-annual schedule starting this weekend – August 26-28 – at the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park (order tickets HERE), allowing the opportunity for attendees to taste a plethora of delicious and delectable culinary wares from around the world, without having to leave the confines of Long Island.
DEER PARK, NY
Platinum Cuisines Comes to Freeport’s Nautical Mile

Nassau County Legislator Debra Mulé (D - Freeport) joined leaders of the Freeport Chamber of Commerce and her colleagues in government recently to celebrate the grand opening of Platinum Cuisines. Located at 238 Woodcleft Ave. in Freeport, the Asian Fusion eatery combines culinary traditions from the East and infuses them with Western cuisine to create an innovative flavorful food fusion.
FREEPORT, NY
CBS New York

Car slams into Long Island apartment building

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- A car crashed into an apartment building overnight in Nassau County. Police say the driver took off running from the scene, but was caught a short time later by a neighbor.It happened around 2:30 a.m. at Stratford Green in Farmingdale. Despite the damage, no one inside the building was hurt. So far, no arrests have been reported. 
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
1 Million Oysters Added to Manhasset Bay

Manhasset Bay has some new residents, a million of them to be exact. A million new oysters were placed into Manhasset Bay, a pilot program to help with shellfish restoration by establishing oyster beds in these waters. North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Town Council Member Mariann Dalimonte and the rest...
MANHASSET, NY
NBC News

Hiker falls to his death from New Hampshire mountain, authorities say

A hiker fell off a ledge and to his death Saturday while hiking down Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire, officials said. Authorities were notified of the hiker’s fall about 12:50 p.m., according to a Monday statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game. A spokesperson with New Hampshire Fish...
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of Eastbound Paving Project on Long Island Expressway

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that pavement resurfacing on the eastbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 is now complete, marking a significant milestone in one of the largest resurfacing projects in New York State. Westbound repaving on the Long Island Expressway is now well underway and on schedule be completed by the end of the year.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Robb Report

Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate

Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts Collection, Wildflower...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Overnight Ramp Closures at Wantagh State Parkway/Merrick Road Interchange in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County

The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists that the ramps from southbound Wantagh State Parkway to eastbound Merrick Road (Exit W6E) and from eastbound Merrick Road to southbound Wantagh Parkway in the Town of Hempstead will be closed from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Thursday, August 25 and Thursday, September 1, weather permitting, to facilitate highway maintenance.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Elderly New York Woman Dies After Pulled From Hudson Valley Lake

An elderly woman who is said to be an "avid swimmer" died after she was rescued from a lake in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m. the Rosendale Police Department, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units were told that 81-year-old Carol Smith from New York City was visiting friends in the Hudson Valley.
ROSENDALE, NY
PIX11

Five Powerball lottery tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was a very lucky day for New Yorkers.  Five third-prize tickets, each one worth $50,000, were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing.  The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-9-11-16-66. The Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were sold at: Digitronex […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roi-nj.com

Garden State Plaza developers plan to transform Bergen County mall into destination area

Garden State Plaza in Paramus is set to be completely reimagined. Instead of surface parking areas to the west of the shopping center, there will be modern luxury apartment homes, plazas, parks, gardens, health and wellness amenities, commercial office space, as well as a transit center — alongside new outdoor shops, restaurants, community event spaces and a restored Sprout Brook.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
WGAU

Cat rescued after attacker threw it into Long Island Bay

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — Humane investigators have charged a Long Island man with animal cruelty after he allegedly assaulted a man and threw a cat into the water. In a news release, the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said that Christopher Garufi assaulted the cat’s owner outside of The Schooner Inn in Ocean Bay Park.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

