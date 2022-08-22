ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes

Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
Canada Wants International Students To Come Back & Here's What You Need To Know

With back-to-school season right around the corner, Canada has just launched new incentives to encourage international students to return to the country. During the pandemic, the federal government allowed them to study online while still living abroad, and ensured they were still eligible for a post-graduation work permit (PGWP) in Canada.
Here's What Vaccine & Mask Requirements Are At 11 Canadian Universities & Colleges

Some Canadian universities and colleges have different COVID-19 vaccine and mask requirements that you should know about if you're heading to campus soon. With the start of the academic year approaching, post-secondary schools in Canada are releasing information about what campus will be like during the fall term and the 2022-23 school year.
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & The Savings Are Worth The Wait

Ontario gas prices are set to drop on Friday, which means all you savings-conscious drivers checking your phone at the pumps right now should put the nozzle down. According to Gas Wizard, most of southern Ontario could see prices drop by 4 cents per litre on Friday, bringing big cities such as Toronto, London, Ottawa, and Windsor to 154.9.
CSIS Jobs In Human Resources Are Open Right Now & You Can Make Almost $90,000 A Year

There are Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) jobs in human resources available across the country and the salary goes up to almost $90,000!. With these government of Canada jobs, the national intelligence agency is looking to hire people to work as Human Resources Advisors. The positions are located in Burnaby...
Ontario Is Bringing Back Daily GO Trains From Toronto To Niagara Falls

If you want to take a trip to Niagara Falls from Toronto, but don't have access to a car, listen up. The Ontario government just announced that it will be bringing back its year-round GO train service, so you don't have to try and squeeze your visit in before summer ends (plus, you can go pop by for a visit any day that you want).
