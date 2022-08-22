Read full article on original website
Related
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just nine days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first half of their $1,682 payments in just nine days. A 2022 schedule of Social Security payments published by the Social Security Administration shows that SSI recipients are to receive their benefits on Sept. 1. The second payment of $841 will be given out on Sept. 30.
Narcity
Here's What A $1 Million Home Looks Like In Different Ontario Cities (PHOTOS)
Ever wondered what a million dollars can get you in different cities? Million dollar houses can look pretty different depending on where you live in Ontario, and here are some examples of what you'll find on the market in cities across the province. From a house with its own theatre...
Narcity
Doug Ford's House In Toronto Just Sold & It Went For $500K Below The OG Asking Price
It's officially time for Doug Ford to call somewhere else home. It seems like Doug Ford is officially moving out of his home in Etobicoke after selling his house on August 23 for way below the asking price. On July 14, Ford's 4,500 square feet of living space and six-bedroom...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Narcity
Canada Wants International Students To Come Back & Here's What You Need To Know
With back-to-school season right around the corner, Canada has just launched new incentives to encourage international students to return to the country. During the pandemic, the federal government allowed them to study online while still living abroad, and ensured they were still eligible for a post-graduation work permit (PGWP) in Canada.
Narcity
Canada Is Changing Its Flight Refund Rules Next Month & It'll Be Easier To Get Your Money Back
There's finally some good news on the horizon for travellers in Canada. The rules and regulations around flight refunds are set to change and it should become easier for passengers to get their money back from airlines following cancellations or delays. Earlier this summer, the federal government announced an amendment...
Narcity
This Alberta TikToker Is Calling Out Americans For Their Lack Of Knowledge About Canada
We all know America gives off main character energy (and not always in a good way), and this TikToker from Alberta did not hold back in calling out some Americans for their ignorance towards the Great White North -- and also other countries in general. In a viral TikTok, Camille...
Narcity
Here's What Vaccine & Mask Requirements Are At 11 Canadian Universities & Colleges
Some Canadian universities and colleges have different COVID-19 vaccine and mask requirements that you should know about if you're heading to campus soon. With the start of the academic year approaching, post-secondary schools in Canada are releasing information about what campus will be like during the fall term and the 2022-23 school year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Narcity
This Hidden Boardwalk Trail In Ontario Is Like An Easy Jungle Hike With Water Views
There is a hidden network of trails about an hour from Ottawa and you'll walk through jungle-like forests, by open wetland views and on wooden boardwalk pathways. Mac Johnson Wildlife Area is home to 11 kilometres of trail loops in Brockville. It is an easy hike of rugged areas and some flat spaces.
Narcity
One Of 'Canada's Top 100 Employers' Is Hiring In BC & Some Jobs Pay Over $33 An Hour
One of Canada's Top 100 Employers is currently hiring a ton of jobs in B.C. and some pay a pretty penny. Vancouver Coastal Health is also one of BC's Top Employers in 2022, so you know they would be a great company to work for. The company has been recognized...
JOBS・
Narcity
Redditors Are Sharing The Best Small Towns In BC To Live In To Escape 'High Rental Costs'
Believe it or not, there are actually some small towns in B.C. where you can find a lower cost of living compared to some other places in the province. A Vancouver Island local that is currently living in Nanaimo, B.C., called for some help in a. by asking people for...
Narcity
Toronto Homes Are Selling At Their Lowest Rates Since The 2000s But Prices Are Still Rising
Toronto homes got bleak last month, friends, well, bleaker that is. A market report from the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) reveals that the sales of GTA single-family homes dropped to an "all-time low" in July. Last month's lack of inventory and rising prices led to the homes,...
Narcity
You Can Walk On The Ocean Floor & Explore Mysterious Caves At This Seaside Village In Canada
If you want to live your best mermaid life, you can visit a small town in Canada where you can explore sea caves and take a walk along the ocean floor. Located on the shores of the Bay of Fundy, St. Martins, New Brunswick, is a charming seaside village where you can take advantage of the famously drastic tides of the bay.
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & The Savings Are Worth The Wait
Ontario gas prices are set to drop on Friday, which means all you savings-conscious drivers checking your phone at the pumps right now should put the nozzle down. According to Gas Wizard, most of southern Ontario could see prices drop by 4 cents per litre on Friday, bringing big cities such as Toronto, London, Ottawa, and Windsor to 154.9.
Narcity
CSIS Jobs In Human Resources Are Open Right Now & You Can Make Almost $90,000 A Year
There are Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) jobs in human resources available across the country and the salary goes up to almost $90,000!. With these government of Canada jobs, the national intelligence agency is looking to hire people to work as Human Resources Advisors. The positions are located in Burnaby...
JOBS・
Narcity
Canada's Fall Forecast Calls For A 'Tale Of Two Coasts' With Arctic Air & Warm Temperatures
Canada's fall forecast is calling for the season to be a "tale of two coasts" in this country with colder Arctic air in the west and drier, warmer temperatures in the east. It's almost that time of year again, so AccuWeather's 2022 Canada fall forecast has been released to break down what will be happening throughout autumn across the country.
Narcity
Ontario Is Bringing Back Daily GO Trains From Toronto To Niagara Falls
If you want to take a trip to Niagara Falls from Toronto, but don't have access to a car, listen up. The Ontario government just announced that it will be bringing back its year-round GO train service, so you don't have to try and squeeze your visit in before summer ends (plus, you can go pop by for a visit any day that you want).
Narcity
An Airbnb Is Opening Inside Canada's Most Famous Tugboat & You Can Book It For $22 A Night
Now is your chance if you have ever wanted to spend a night on board Canada's most beloved tugboat. The iconic Theodore TOO is turning into one of Airbnb's wildest listings and you can request to book a night or two inside the cheery, red-capped, 65-foot tugboat. This will be...
Comments / 0