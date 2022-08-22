says the democrats who fought for slavery. now I find this somewhat interesting. people bash and trash talk about the south, but, you reelect the same people who caused this problem in the 1860s. so how smart are you ?
I'll tell you what I think about slavery nobody today was there Nobody today should be owed anything for slavery they were never a slave their ancestories Was They are the ones that endure the pain they are the ones that endure they suffering not you
Ok then why are you pushing to rename military bases and remove statues if we should remember our history?!!!! Biden you are a walking talking counter diction!! oh wait no you just have dementia!! here's one Biden, how about a whole month for native American Indians or survivors of violent crimes?!
Comments / 245