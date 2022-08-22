ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 245

the do - run- run
4d ago

says the democrats who fought for slavery. now I find this somewhat interesting. people bash and trash talk about the south, but, you reelect the same people who caused this problem in the 1860s. so how smart are you ?

Reply(37)
127
scholastic
4d ago

I'll tell you what I think about slavery nobody today was there Nobody today should be owed anything for slavery they were never a slave their ancestories Was They are the ones that endure the pain they are the ones that endure they suffering not you

Reply(18)
76
Trixie 05
4d ago

Ok then why are you pushing to rename military bases and remove statues if we should remember our history?!!!! Biden you are a walking talking counter diction!! oh wait no you just have dementia!! here's one Biden, how about a whole month for native American Indians or survivors of violent crimes?!

Reply(1)
61
Related
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
Ash Jurberg

Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."

"I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi." Texan Senator Ted Cruz. The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in Dallas, Texas, over the last four days has finally concluded. It featured a lineup of high-profile speakers, including Former President Donald Trump, Fox News Host Sean Hannity, Texas Gov Greg Abbott, and outspoken Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Al Green
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#Remembrance Day#Ne The Green#American Exceptionalism#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The American Colonies#Republican#House#Senate#Americans
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Red wave crashing: Democrats on course to win midterms after shock poll result

Democrats are gaining ground on Republicans in the polls after months of predictions of a "red wave" in the midterms. The latest data, separately tracked by FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics, have raised the question: can President Joe Biden's party defy expectations and deliver a middle-of-the-road outcome in November? The answer is not clear, as two months is an eternity in politics and much can change. Democrats recent political gains are still noteworthy, nonetheless, and make for a less clear outcome in the fall.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy