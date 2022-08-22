Read full article on original website
Charles Pennington – Service – 08/29/22 at 1 p.m.
Charles Pennington of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday at the age of 90. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 1 at the Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Burial will be at the Annapolis Cemetery. Visitation for Charles Pennington is Monday from 11 until 1 at the Bryson Funeral...
Frank Schneider Jr. – Service – 08/27/22 at 1 p.m.
Frank Schneider Jr. of Black died Wednesday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 1 at the Wilson Mortuary in Viburnum. Burial will be at the Boss Cemetery. Visitation for Frank Schneider Jr. is Saturday from 11 until 1 at the Wilson Mortuary in...
David Joe Reece — Service 8/30/22 10 A.M.
David Joe Reece of Herculaneum passed away Wednesday, August 24th, he was 75 years old. The funeral service will be Tuesday (8/30) morning at 10 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Pevely. Visitation for David Reece will be Monday (8/29) evening from...
Verla Pryor Mackinaw – Service 8/29/22 At 1 P.M.
Verla Pryor Mackinaw of St. Louis, formerly of Salem, died Thursday at the age of 98. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at the Boss Assembly of God Church. Interment will be in the Boss Cemetery. Visitation for Verla Mackinaw is Monday from 11 until 1 at the...
Jesse Donald McFall – Service 08/27/22 at 1 p.m.
Jesse Donald McFall of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 53. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 1 at the House of Praise Church of God in Desloge. Burial will be at the Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation for Jesse McFall is Saturday from 11 until...
Verla Mae Harvey – Service 11am 8/29/22
Verla Mae Harvey of Potosi died Tuesday at the age of 93. The funeral service will be 11:00 Monday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Verla Mae Harvey will be 5 to 8 Sunday and 9 to 11 Monday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Bertha McMasters – Service 11am 8/27/22
Bertha Mae McMasters of Fredericktown died Wednesday at the age of 86. The funeral service will be 11:00 Saturday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown with burial in Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Bertha Mae McMasters will be 5 to 8 Friday at the Funeral Home.
Glenda Mary Miller – Service – 08/28/22 at 2 p.m.
Glenda Mary Miller of Leadwood died Tuesday at the age of 80. The funeral service will be Sunday afternoon at 2 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation for Glenda Miller is Saturday evening from 5 until 8 and...
Thomas Wayne Straughan Sr. – Service 8/25/22 At 1 P.M.
Thomas Wayne Straughan Sr. of Farmington died Monday at the age of 80. The funeral service is Thursday afternoon at 1 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery. Visitation for Thomas Straughan Sr. is Thursday from 11 until 1 at the chapel in Farmington.
Gordon E. Chandler — Service 8/27/22 1 P.M.
Gordon E. Chandler of Blackwell passed away Monday (8/22), at the age of 94. The visitation for Gordon Chandler will be Saturday (8/27) morning from 11 until the time of the funeral service at 1 at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto. Burial in the Woodlawn Cemetery in DeSoto.
Glenn Reynolds – Service 4pm 8/28/22
Glenn Reynolds of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 62. The funeral service will be 4:00 Sunday at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Visitation for Glenn Reynolds will be 1 to 4 Sunday at the Funeral Home.
Community Members Along Route Asked to Participate in Missouri Vietnam Wall Run to Perry County
(Piedmont) You are invited to take part in this year’s Missouri Vietnam Wall Run. The ride starts in southwestern Missouri on Friday, September 16th and will end later that day in Perry County at the Vietnam Wall Replica Memorial Wall. This special event is led by two groups, Veterans...
North County Over Farmington on KREI
(Bonne Terre) North County held on for a 36-22 victory over Farmington in their St. Francois County rivalry in Bonne Terre on AM 800 KREI. Jobe Smith has been a nightmare for Farmington and the rest of the Raiders opponents and set the tone on his first two carries…. Smith...
DRA celebrating its 25th anniversary in October
(Festus) This year Disability Resource Association in Festus has been celebrating its 25th anniversary with various activities/events throughout the year. Jennifer Broady is a Development Specialist with DRA. She says the big celebration is coming up on Saturday, October 22nd at the Festus-Crystal City Elks Lodge #1721. The banquet will...
BBA Bikes & Lights Fundraiser Coming Up for Irondale Fire Protection District
(Irondale) A big fundraiser will be held in September for the Irondale Fire Protection District. It’s called BBA Bikes and Lights and is set for Saturday, September 17th. Tyler Barton is a captain with the department. He says everyone is invited to come and enjoy all the fun events...
Imperial man injured on I-55 later charged
A single-vehicle accident sent an Imperial man to the hospital Thursday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 46-year-old Gary Homeier was traveling Northbound on I-55 near Meramec Bottom Road when he lost control of his 2005 Ford Mustang, traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a guardrail. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, which took place at 12:14 pm on Thursday. Gary Homeier was later charged with driving while intoxicated.
Hillsboro woman killed in single-car accident
A Hillsboro woman was killed in a single vehicle accident on westbound Glade Chapel Road east of Deborah Road Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Cole Wright of Hillsboro was driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta and traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned. A passenger in the car, 23-year-old Emma Passmore was pronounced deceased at the scene by Big River Ambulance personnel, while Wright was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place a little before 7 o’clock Friday morning.
YMCA 5K Fun Run/Walk part of Twin City Day Activities
(Festus/Crystal City) The Jefferson County Family YMCA will host a 5K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, September 10th. Heather Wade is the Branch Business Manager at the YMCA. She says the event part of Twin City Days festivities. The Y’s 5K Fun Run/Walk starts at 8 that morning of Saturday, September...
Seckman, Valle Catholic Bring Winning Ways into Football Season Opener on KJFF
(Ste. Genevieve) A pair of the best football teams in southeast Missouri last season meet to kick off 2022. The Seckman Jaguars battle the Valle Catholic Warriors in the season premiere of Jefferson County Friday Night Football on KJFF. Seckman is hot on the heels of the best season in school history, racking up 9 wins last year behind a monster season from quarterback Cole Ruble. The now-senior ran for over 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns on his way to smashing every conceivable school rushing record. But, despite the team’s success, Jaguars head coach Nick Baer says his guys returned this year hungry for more.
History of Mining III Coming to Ironton
(Ironton) Earlier this year, you may have attended one or both special presentations on the history of mining in southeast Missouri. There are still two more parts to go and part 3 is scheduled for Tuesday evening, August 30th in Ironton. Dr. Russell Myers, an economic geologist, who lives in...
