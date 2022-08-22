Read full article on original website
Charles Pennington – Service – 08/29/22 at 1 p.m.
Charles Pennington of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday at the age of 90. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 1 at the Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Burial will be at the Annapolis Cemetery. Visitation for Charles Pennington is Monday from 11 until 1 at the Bryson Funeral...
Verla Pryor Mackinaw – Service 8/29/22 At 1 P.M.
Verla Pryor Mackinaw of St. Louis, formerly of Salem, died Thursday at the age of 98. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at the Boss Assembly of God Church. Interment will be in the Boss Cemetery. Visitation for Verla Mackinaw is Monday from 11 until 1 at the...
David Joe Reece — Service 8/30/22 10 A.M.
David Joe Reece of Herculaneum passed away Wednesday, August 24th, he was 75 years old. The funeral service will be Tuesday (8/30) morning at 10 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Pevely. Visitation for David Reece will be Monday (8/29) evening from...
Frank Schneider Jr. – Service – 08/27/22 at 1 p.m.
Frank Schneider Jr. of Black died Wednesday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 1 at the Wilson Mortuary in Viburnum. Burial will be at the Boss Cemetery. Visitation for Frank Schneider Jr. is Saturday from 11 until 1 at the Wilson Mortuary in...
Verla Mae Harvey – Service 11am 8/29/22
Verla Mae Harvey of Potosi died Tuesday at the age of 93. The funeral service will be 11:00 Monday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Verla Mae Harvey will be 5 to 8 Sunday and 9 to 11 Monday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Bertha McMasters – Service 11am 8/27/22
Bertha Mae McMasters of Fredericktown died Wednesday at the age of 86. The funeral service will be 11:00 Saturday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown with burial in Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Bertha Mae McMasters will be 5 to 8 Friday at the Funeral Home.
Glenda Mary Miller – Service – 08/28/22 at 2 p.m.
Glenda Mary Miller of Leadwood died Tuesday at the age of 80. The funeral service will be Sunday afternoon at 2 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation for Glenda Miller is Saturday evening from 5 until 8 and...
Gordon E. Chandler — Service 8/27/22 1 P.M.
Gordon E. Chandler of Blackwell passed away Monday (8/22), at the age of 94. The visitation for Gordon Chandler will be Saturday (8/27) morning from 11 until the time of the funeral service at 1 at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto. Burial in the Woodlawn Cemetery in DeSoto.
Glenn Reynolds – Service 4pm 8/28/22
Glenn Reynolds of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 62. The funeral service will be 4:00 Sunday at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Visitation for Glenn Reynolds will be 1 to 4 Sunday at the Funeral Home.
Community Members Along Route Asked to Participate in Missouri Vietnam Wall Run to Perry County
(Piedmont) You are invited to take part in this year’s Missouri Vietnam Wall Run. The ride starts in southwestern Missouri on Friday, September 16th and will end later that day in Perry County at the Vietnam Wall Replica Memorial Wall. This special event is led by two groups, Veterans...
North County Over Farmington on KREI
(Bonne Terre) North County held on for a 36-22 victory over Farmington in their St. Francois County rivalry in Bonne Terre on AM 800 KREI. Jobe Smith has been a nightmare for Farmington and the rest of the Raiders opponents and set the tone on his first two carries…. Smith...
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
Hillsboro Fire Protection District applying for as many grants as possible
(Hillsboro) The Hillsboro Fire Protection District is applying for as many grants as possible to help offset the cost of equipment upgrades and department upkeep to tax payers. Hillsboro fire Chief Brian Gaudet goes over some of the recent grants the department was awarded. The Hillsboro Fire Protection District has...
Imperial man injured on I-55 later charged
A single-vehicle accident sent an Imperial man to the hospital Thursday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 46-year-old Gary Homeier was traveling Northbound on I-55 near Meramec Bottom Road when he lost control of his 2005 Ford Mustang, traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a guardrail. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, which took place at 12:14 pm on Thursday. Gary Homeier was later charged with driving while intoxicated.
Jefferson College Outdoor Family Movie Night on Friday
(Hillsboro) Jefferson College will host an outdoor family movie night Friday on the Hillsboro campus. College spokesman Roger Barrentine has more information. Barrentine adds family and friends are welcome. My MO Info · KJ081922L. Once again, the Jefferson College outdoor family movie night featuring the showing of “The Bad...
Twin City Days Washers and Cornhole Tournament
(Festus, Crystal City) The Twin City Days Washers and Cornhole tournament should attract a lot of players again this year. It will take place on Saturday morning, September 10th at Crites Memorial Park in Festus. John Crites is one of the organizers of the event, which is a fundraiser for the Andy Habsieger Memorial Scholarship Foundation. He says the cornhole side of the event continues to grow in popularity.
Family hurt after head-on crash in Gasconade County
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Eight members of a family were hurt Thursday morning after a head-on crash in Gasconade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 50 east of Fowler Road around 10:40 a.m. Troopers said a transit van driven by Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho, hit a semi-truck The post Family hurt after head-on crash in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man steals trailer with $81K worth of construction materials in St. Peters
ST. PETERS, Mo. – A man accused of stealing a trailer with $81,000 worth of construction materials earlier this month is behind bars. Prosecutors have charged Chuck Brosmer, 54, with two felony charges of stealing $25,000 or more in connection with the investigation. Investigators say, sometime between Aug. 19...
Ste. Genevieve Beats Festus In Offensive Outburst on J98
(Ste. Genvieve) In our J98 Game of the Week, 85 total points were scored as the Ste. Genevieve Dragons defeated the Festus Tigers 50-35 in Ste. Genevieve. It was an explosive first quarter for both teams and in only 3 plays, the scoring got started for the Dragons. It took...
Squatter arrested for living in unoccupied Festus house
A 60-year-old man was arrested after Festus Police discovered he was living in a home without the owner’s permission. The man is considered homeless, Chief Tim Lewis said. Festus Police were checking on the home in the 1600 block of Horine Road at the owner’s request because it was supposed to be unoccupied. At about 8:20 a.m. Aug. 19, an officer saw a 1993 Ford F-150 parked outside the home, and when he investigated the house, he found the man illegally staying there, Lewis said.
