Colton Feist got some high praise from his football coach after being awarded his Blackshirt. Scott Frost couldn’t be prouder of the Nebraska native per Husker Online. Feist was 1 of the 9 Huskers to get his Blackshirt for the 2022 season. This is a great honor for the select defensive players who earn it. Feist is from Yutan, Nebraska and didn’t have any offers out of high school per the 247Sports Composite. He would eventually become a walk-on for the Cornhuskers, and the rest is history.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO