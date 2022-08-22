ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names Biggest "Sleeper" Team In SEC

The SEC remains the most dominant conference in college football and just about every year there's a team from the SEC that surprises everyone with a strong season. So who does Kirk Herbstreit believe is going to be the SEC's sleeper team this year?. During a preview segment with College...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Colton Feist, former walk-on and Blackshirt recipient has 'earned his stripes', says Scott Frost

Colton Feist got some high praise from his football coach after being awarded his Blackshirt. Scott Frost couldn’t be prouder of the Nebraska native per Husker Online. Feist was 1 of the 9 Huskers to get his Blackshirt for the 2022 season. This is a great honor for the select defensive players who earn it. Feist is from Yutan, Nebraska and didn’t have any offers out of high school per the 247Sports Composite. He would eventually become a walk-on for the Cornhuskers, and the rest is history.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Hayes: The truth is uncomfortable. Penn State better hope it's fixable

They were Big Ten champions not long ago. Should’ve advanced to the Playoff, too. Now here we are, 5 years later, and what are we to make of Penn State?. How to analyze a storied program that has won 42 games since that championship season in 2016 — yet now clearly sits as the No. 4 team in its own division?
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FanSided

Alabama Football: Flip prospects and other recruiting news

In reviewing Alabama Football flip prospects, what follows are potential additions to the 2023 class in which the Crimson Tide is the ‘Flipper’ and not the ‘Flipee’. Fans love to talk about flipping a prospect from another program. More accurately, in many cases, the recruitment of a prospect does not stop when he commits to another program.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Ohio RB Sean Martin holds two early offers

Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius is one of the most storied programs in the state of Ohio and in the 2024 class athlete Sean Martin looks to be the next Division I prospect to come out of the Wildcats’ program. The 6-foot-1 and 175-pound Martin already holds two offers from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Taylor Lewis enters transfer portal

Arkansas defensive lineman Taylor Lewis has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He joins Jaquayln Crawford as the latest Hog to explore their options in the portal during fall camp. Lewis, a redshirt junior from Chicago (Ill.) transferred to Arkansas in the offseason from the JUCO ranks. He attended Kenwood Academy...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Computer Model Believes 1 School Is Best For Big Ten Expansion

The Big Ten sent shockwaves through the college sports world this offseason when they announced that USC and UCLA will be joining their ranks in the next round of expansion. Since then, there has been tons and tons of speculation as to who else might join the Big Ten before they finalize their next blockbuster media rights deal. For the analysts at FiveThirtyEight, one school stands out from the rest.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Arkansas basketball: Eric Musselman unveils top takeaways from foreign tour

Eric Musselman has a few months to put together a plan for a completely brand new team. Adding a foreign tour to Spain and Italy helped Musselman and the Arkansas staff get a better feel for its new-look roster. Arkansas went 4-0 against international competition, and some of the biggest newcomers like Missouri transfer Trevon Brazile and five-star freshmen Nick Smith Jr. and Anthony Black shined.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football adds nonconference game vs. MAC opponent to future schedule

Iowa football is gearing up to begin the 2022 college football season. With just about a week to go to the season opener, the program also announced a game has been added to a future schedule. Friday morning, the Hawkeyes announced the team will face Western Michigan. That nonconference matchup...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Nebraska football game in 2022

Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Nebraska. We’ll continue with the B1G West the next 2 days. Game-by-game breakdowns of the B1G East’s teams appeared last week. * * * * *. Nebraska is accustomed to making college football history. Just not the bad...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Carol Hutchins, legendary Michigan softball coach, announces retirement

After 38 years as Michigan’s softball coach, Carol Hutchins announces her retirement. Hutchins is the winningest coach in NCAA softball history with 1,707 victories and a career winning percentage of .755 (1,707-555-5). Hutchins thanked the school and fans for their support in a Wednesday press release. “I want to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michael Wilbon, Northwestern Alumni, gives shoutout to football team ahead of season opener vs. Nebraska

Michael Wilbon is ready for the Northwestern-Nebraska matchup in Dublin, Ireland. He made sure to let people know who he was rooting for. Wilbon graduated from the Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism in 1980, and has been a fan of the team ever since. Northwestern Athletics posted a video of him giving a pep talk to the Wildcats.
EVANSTON, IL

