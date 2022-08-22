Read full article on original website
A new campaign aims to show just how pervasive the impacts of homelessness can be for families and the nation.
Having a safe place to eat, bathe and sleep at night is the foundation upon which every other aspect of our lives depends, said Cathy Alderman with the Coalition. "It is very difficult to maintain employment, or to maintain attendance at school, if you don’t have a home. It’s very important for your health and for your mental health to have a stable place to be," said Cathy Alderman.
Cropping Up: Buy Produce for Your Neighbor
In the third episode of Cropping Up, we continue our conversation on specialty crops, their health benefits and how they help us access fresh food. Host Emma Parkhurst, health and wellness expert for USU’s Davis County extension office, introduces us to a program called ’Buy Produce for Your Neighbor’. Learn how specialty crops, farmers markets and Utah food pantries all play a pivotal role in increasing Utahans accessibility of fresh produce from Utah growers.
USPS looking to fill over 300 new positions across northern Utah
Hoping to fill positions before the holiday rush takes over in several weeks, the United States Postal Service is looking to hire over 300 employees across northern Utah. A job fair will be held this weekend at the Salt Lake branch located at 1760 West 2100 South from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M. on Friday Aug. 26, and 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. on Saturday Aug. 27.
Utah saves billions of gallons of water in the midst of ongoing drought
Through several conservation programs and local ordinances restricting water usage, Utahns have saved billions of gallons of water as the state continues to endure its ongoing drought. Joel Ferry, acting executive director of the Department of Natural Resources, says that through these efforts of water conservation, there has been a...
Traveling tabernacle replica returns to Cache Valley
A life-size replica of the Old Testament tabernacle returned to Cache Valley last week in an effort to bring communities of faith together. “In a society that is so frequently focused on division and what separates us from one another, we believe this is an opportunity for members from a variety of faith traditions in our community to come together to talk about and celebrate something that can draw us together,” said Frank Schofield, a spokesperson for the event.
Revisiting 'Read Dangerously' with Azar Nafisi on Wednesday's Access Utah
Next time on Access Utah we’ll revisit our conversation from March with writer Azar Nafisi. We’ll talk about her new book “Read Dangerously: The Subversive Power of Literature in Troubled Times.” In this book Nafisi asks: What is the connection between political strife in our daily lives, and the way we meet our enemies on the page in fiction? How can literature, through its free exchange, affect politics?
