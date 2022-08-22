Read full article on original website
Charles Pennington – Service – 08/29/22 at 1 p.m.
Charles Pennington of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday at the age of 90. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 1 at the Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Burial will be at the Annapolis Cemetery. Visitation for Charles Pennington is Monday from 11 until 1 at the Bryson Funeral...
Frank Schneider Jr. – Service – 08/27/22 at 1 p.m.
Frank Schneider Jr. of Black died Wednesday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 1 at the Wilson Mortuary in Viburnum. Burial will be at the Boss Cemetery. Visitation for Frank Schneider Jr. is Saturday from 11 until 1 at the Wilson Mortuary in...
David Joe Reece — Service 8/30/22 10 A.M.
David Joe Reece of Herculaneum passed away Wednesday, August 24th, he was 75 years old. The funeral service will be Tuesday (8/30) morning at 10 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Pevely. Visitation for David Reece will be Monday (8/29) evening from...
Verla Pryor Mackinaw – Service 8/29/22 At 1 P.M.
Verla Pryor Mackinaw of St. Louis, formerly of Salem, died Thursday at the age of 98. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at the Boss Assembly of God Church. Interment will be in the Boss Cemetery. Visitation for Verla Mackinaw is Monday from 11 until 1 at the...
Jesse Donald McFall – Service 08/27/22 at 1 p.m.
Jesse Donald McFall of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 53. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 1 at the House of Praise Church of God in Desloge. Burial will be at the Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation for Jesse McFall is Saturday from 11 until...
Verla Mae Harvey – Service 11am 8/29/22
Verla Mae Harvey of Potosi died Tuesday at the age of 93. The funeral service will be 11:00 Monday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Verla Mae Harvey will be 5 to 8 Sunday and 9 to 11 Monday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Glenda Mary Miller – Service – 08/28/22 at 2 p.m.
Glenda Mary Miller of Leadwood died Tuesday at the age of 80. The funeral service will be Sunday afternoon at 2 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation for Glenda Miller is Saturday evening from 5 until 8 and...
Thomas Wayne Straughan Sr. – Service 8/25/22 At 1 P.M.
Thomas Wayne Straughan Sr. of Farmington died Monday at the age of 80. The funeral service is Thursday afternoon at 1 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery. Visitation for Thomas Straughan Sr. is Thursday from 11 until 1 at the chapel in Farmington.
Bertha McMasters – Service 11am 8/27/22
Bertha Mae McMasters of Fredericktown died Wednesday at the age of 86. The funeral service will be 11:00 Saturday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown with burial in Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Bertha Mae McMasters will be 5 to 8 Friday at the Funeral Home.
Glenn Reynolds – Service 4pm 8/28/22
Glenn Reynolds of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 62. The funeral service will be 4:00 Sunday at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Visitation for Glenn Reynolds will be 1 to 4 Sunday at the Funeral Home.
Community Members Along Route Asked to Participate in Missouri Vietnam Wall Run to Perry County
(Piedmont) You are invited to take part in this year’s Missouri Vietnam Wall Run. The ride starts in southwestern Missouri on Friday, September 16th and will end later that day in Perry County at the Vietnam Wall Replica Memorial Wall. This special event is led by two groups, Veterans...
Blue Owl founder to step down; will say goodbye this weekend
It took about three years and divine intervention for Mary Hostetter to leave the Blue Owl Restaurant and Bakery. The founder of the Kimmswick restaurant, 6116 Second St., will say goodbye to staff members and as many customers as possible from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28.
Vogel named to the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame
A Perryville man has been named to the Hall of Fame.Curt Vogel will be inducted into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class. Inductees require a Missouri connection, honorable military service, and must have contributed exceptionally to the community, the state and/or the nation. The 2022 class inductees are: Vogel, Michael K. Harris, Sr, Jonas N. Matthews, Robert G. Schemenauer, Stephen L. Taylor, Billy D. Tudor, General John J. (Black Jack) Pershing of Laclede has been selected as an Honorary Inductee.
Festus woman injured on Hwy. Y after motorcycle accident
A Festus woman was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24, in an accident on Hwy. Y south of Branch Road just west of the Grandview R-2 School District campus in Ware, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Jennifer L. Plass, 50, of Festus was riding south on a 2014 Honda...
DRA celebrating its 25th anniversary in October
(Festus) This year Disability Resource Association in Festus has been celebrating its 25th anniversary with various activities/events throughout the year. Jennifer Broady is a Development Specialist with DRA. She says the big celebration is coming up on Saturday, October 22nd at the Festus-Crystal City Elks Lodge #1721. The banquet will...
Man steals trailer with $81K worth of construction materials in St. Peters
ST. PETERS, Mo. – A man accused of stealing a trailer with $81,000 worth of construction materials earlier this month is behind bars. Prosecutors have charged Chuck Brosmer, 54, with two felony charges of stealing $25,000 or more in connection with the investigation. Investigators say, sometime between Aug. 19...
Squatter arrested for living in unoccupied Festus house
A 60-year-old man was arrested after Festus Police discovered he was living in a home without the owner’s permission. The man is considered homeless, Chief Tim Lewis said. Festus Police were checking on the home in the 1600 block of Horine Road at the owner’s request because it was supposed to be unoccupied. At about 8:20 a.m. Aug. 19, an officer saw a 1993 Ford F-150 parked outside the home, and when he investigated the house, he found the man illegally staying there, Lewis said.
Hillsboro Fire Protection District applying for as many grants as possible
(Hillsboro) The Hillsboro Fire Protection District is applying for as many grants as possible to help offset the cost of equipment upgrades and department upkeep to tax payers. Hillsboro fire Chief Brian Gaudet goes over some of the recent grants the department was awarded. The Hillsboro Fire Protection District has...
Byrnes Mill city administrator resigns, Fall Festival called off
Byrnes Mill is without a city administrator after almost-brand-new City Administrator Mary Holden resigned on Aug. 15. City attorney Allison Sweeney said she is filling in as acting city administrator and working at City Hall one day a week. Holden started with the city in May but was working remotely...
St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 59 year old Richard D. Self, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a crash between a car and a pick up Tuesday night about 9:30 in St. Francois County. Records from the Highway Patrol indicate Self was driving east in the westbound lane of Highway K, just west of Hillsboro Road. A pick up, driven west on K, by 78 year old Marvin G. Rellergert, was headed west. Rellergert swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision with Self's car. The two vehicles crashed into each other causing Self's car to roll over. Self was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place, Rellergert was wearing his. Self was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis while Rellergert, who received minor injuries, was taken to the Bonne Terre location of Parkland Health Center.
