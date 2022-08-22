Read full article on original website
Charles Pennington – Service – 08/29/22 at 1 p.m.
Charles Pennington of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday at the age of 90. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 1 at the Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Burial will be at the Annapolis Cemetery. Visitation for Charles Pennington is Monday from 11 until 1 at the Bryson Funeral...
Verla Pryor Mackinaw – Service 8/29/22 At 1 P.M.
Verla Pryor Mackinaw of St. Louis, formerly of Salem, died Thursday at the age of 98. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at the Boss Assembly of God Church. Interment will be in the Boss Cemetery. Visitation for Verla Mackinaw is Monday from 11 until 1 at the...
Frank Schneider Jr. – Service – 08/27/22 at 1 p.m.
Frank Schneider Jr. of Black died Wednesday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 1 at the Wilson Mortuary in Viburnum. Burial will be at the Boss Cemetery. Visitation for Frank Schneider Jr. is Saturday from 11 until 1 at the Wilson Mortuary in...
Jesse Donald McFall – Service 08/27/22 at 1 p.m.
Jesse Donald McFall of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 53. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 1 at the House of Praise Church of God in Desloge. Burial will be at the Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation for Jesse McFall is Saturday from 11 until...
Verla Mae Harvey – Service 11am 8/29/22
Verla Mae Harvey of Potosi died Tuesday at the age of 93. The funeral service will be 11:00 Monday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Verla Mae Harvey will be 5 to 8 Sunday and 9 to 11 Monday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Glenn Reynolds – Service 4pm 8/28/22
Glenn Reynolds of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 62. The funeral service will be 4:00 Sunday at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Visitation for Glenn Reynolds will be 1 to 4 Sunday at the Funeral Home.
Gordon E. Chandler — Service 8/27/22 1 P.M.
Gordon E. Chandler of Blackwell passed away Monday (8/22), at the age of 94. The visitation for Gordon Chandler will be Saturday (8/27) morning from 11 until the time of the funeral service at 1 at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto. Burial in the Woodlawn Cemetery in DeSoto.
Glenda Mary Miller – Service – 08/28/22 at 2 p.m.
Glenda Mary Miller of Leadwood died Tuesday at the age of 80. The funeral service will be Sunday afternoon at 2 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation for Glenda Miller is Saturday evening from 5 until 8 and...
Thomas Wayne Straughan Sr. – Service 8/25/22 At 1 P.M.
Thomas Wayne Straughan Sr. of Farmington died Monday at the age of 80. The funeral service is Thursday afternoon at 1 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery. Visitation for Thomas Straughan Sr. is Thursday from 11 until 1 at the chapel in Farmington.
Community Members Along Route Asked to Participate in Missouri Vietnam Wall Run to Perry County
(Piedmont) You are invited to take part in this year’s Missouri Vietnam Wall Run. The ride starts in southwestern Missouri on Friday, September 16th and will end later that day in Perry County at the Vietnam Wall Replica Memorial Wall. This special event is led by two groups, Veterans...
BBA Bikes & Lights Fundraiser Coming Up for Irondale Fire Protection District
(Irondale) A big fundraiser will be held in September for the Irondale Fire Protection District. It’s called BBA Bikes and Lights and is set for Saturday, September 17th. Tyler Barton is a captain with the department. He says everyone is invited to come and enjoy all the fun events...
DRA celebrating its 25th anniversary in October
(Festus) This year Disability Resource Association in Festus has been celebrating its 25th anniversary with various activities/events throughout the year. Jennifer Broady is a Development Specialist with DRA. She says the big celebration is coming up on Saturday, October 22nd at the Festus-Crystal City Elks Lodge #1721. The banquet will...
Twin City Days Washers and Cornhole Tournament
(Festus, Crystal City) The Twin City Days Washers and Cornhole tournament should attract a lot of players again this year. It will take place on Saturday morning, September 10th at Crites Memorial Park in Festus. John Crites is one of the organizers of the event, which is a fundraiser for the Andy Habsieger Memorial Scholarship Foundation. He says the cornhole side of the event continues to grow in popularity.
Jefferson College Outdoor Family Movie Night on Friday
(Hillsboro) Jefferson College will host an outdoor family movie night Friday on the Hillsboro campus. College spokesman Roger Barrentine has more information. Barrentine adds family and friends are welcome. My MO Info · KJ081922L. Once again, the Jefferson College outdoor family movie night featuring the showing of “The Bad...
North County Over Farmington on KREI
(Bonne Terre) North County held on for a 36-22 victory over Farmington in their St. Francois County rivalry in Bonne Terre on AM 800 KREI. Jobe Smith has been a nightmare for Farmington and the rest of the Raiders opponents and set the tone on his first two carries…. Smith...
Hillsboro Fire Protection District applying for as many grants as possible
(Hillsboro) The Hillsboro Fire Protection District is applying for as many grants as possible to help offset the cost of equipment upgrades and department upkeep to tax payers. Hillsboro fire Chief Brian Gaudet goes over some of the recent grants the department was awarded. The Hillsboro Fire Protection District has...
Imperial man injured on I-55 later charged
A single-vehicle accident sent an Imperial man to the hospital Thursday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 46-year-old Gary Homeier was traveling Northbound on I-55 near Meramec Bottom Road when he lost control of his 2005 Ford Mustang, traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a guardrail. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, which took place at 12:14 pm on Thursday. Gary Homeier was later charged with driving while intoxicated.
Hillsboro woman killed in single-car accident
A Hillsboro woman was killed in a single vehicle accident on westbound Glade Chapel Road east of Deborah Road Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Cole Wright of Hillsboro was driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta and traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned. A passenger in the car, 23-year-old Emma Passmore was pronounced deceased at the scene by Big River Ambulance personnel, while Wright was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place a little before 7 o’clock Friday morning.
Festus/Crystal City Police Department ID kits handed out during Twin City Days
(Festus/Crystal City) The Festus and Crystal City Police Departments will be hosting an event during this year’s Twin City Days. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says they will be giving out children’s ID kits on Saturday, September 10th. Crystal City Police Chief Chad Helms both agree that Twin...
YMCA 5K Fun Run/Walk part of Twin City Day Activities
(Festus/Crystal City) The Jefferson County Family YMCA will host a 5K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, September 10th. Heather Wade is the Branch Business Manager at the YMCA. She says the event part of Twin City Days festivities. The Y’s 5K Fun Run/Walk starts at 8 that morning of Saturday, September...
