Butler County, OH

One person dead following Wayne Township crash

By Callie Cassick
 4 days ago

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio ( WDTN ) — One person is dead following a crash in Wayne Township on Monday afternoon.

Man turns himself in after killing girlfriend; Victim Id’d

Around 12:30 p.m., Butler County Deputies and Fire and EMS from St. Clair and Wayne Townships responded to a report of a head-on collision between a car hauler carrying eight cars and a sport utility vehicle.

The crash happened on Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton Roads according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car hauler was not injured.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating this crash.

Decaying body found in East Dayton ID’d

At this time, neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash. The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 2

BUTLER COUNTY, OH
