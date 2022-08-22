A two vehicle crash with minor injuries occurred near Platteville on Thursday. According to a report from the Grant County Sheriff’s office, 17 year old Brenden Snyder of Rewey was driving a pick up truck eastbound on Highway 81. Snyder was stopped in the intersection of Highway 81 and Bunker Ridge Road, waiting for traffic to clear to make a left turn. At the same time, 19 year old Brice Fundell of Tonica, Illinois was traveling east on Highway 81 as well. Fundell said he suddenly lost consciousness and collided into the rear of Snyder’s pickup. Fundell’s vehicle had heavy front end damage and was towed from the scene. Snyder’s pickup truck had functional damage to the rear end of the vehicle. Fundell had minor injuries, but refused treatment. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Platteville Fire Department, and SOS Road Rescue of Platteville. The crash remains under investigation.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO