Dane County Regional Airport expansion construction hits halfway point
MADISON, Wis. — Construction on a new 90,000-square foot expansion at the Dane County Regional Airport is about halfway done, officials say. “Around this time next year, we’ll have a completely finished facility turning more flights and more aircrafts,” Dane County Regional Airport Marketing and Communications Director Michael Riechers said Friday.
Draft plan finds nearly $80 million in project needs in Platteville
A draft of Platteville’s capital improvement plan identified nearly $80 million in projects that city leaders would like to complete in the next five years. The plan with more than 150 projects was presented to Platteville Common Council members this week. Higher-priority projects include construction of the city’s new fire station, budgeted at $10 million, and replacement of the city’s severe weather warning system, estimated to cost over $250,000. Lower-priority items include some smaller street projects and the creation of a city amphitheater. City staff will determine which projects are financially feasible given available funding sources.
Rockford Scanner™: Effective Immediately, Traffic Alert on the West Side
Effective immediately, August 25, 2022, the City of Rockford Public Works staff. will close the inside northbound lane of N Central Ave between Auburn St and the creek to. make repairs to a storm water manhole. This project is anticipated to be complete by the end of the day Friday,...
‘Work has not stopped for us’: Madison Engineering shares progress since 2018 major flooding
MADISON, Wis. – Leaders from the Madison’s engineering division are launching a new blog to the showcase changes they’ve made to city infrastructure since severe flooding devastated Madison’s west side four years ago. In August of 2018, flood water breached the homes and streets of Madison’s...
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
Nearly six weeks in, Madison police report few Flex Lane violations | News
MADISON (WKOW) — The Beltline Flex Lane has been open for almost six weeks, and the Madison Police Department said its officers are seeing a vast majority of drivers use it correctly. “We’ve actually seen a very high level of compliance,” Lt. Tony Fiore with MPD’s Traffic Enforcement Safety...
Two Vehicle Crash In Platteville Injures Three People
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Platteville Wednesday morning. According to the Platteville Police Department, the accident occurred around 8:20am at the intersection of Eastside Road and Business Highway 151. The three persons who were injured were taken to Southwest Health for treatment of their injuries. No other information was available. Assisting at the scene were Southwest Health EMS and the Platteville Fire Department.
Reduced hours, two hour wait times as Sun Prairie struggles to provide ride share service
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – Some people in Sun Prairie just want to get to the doctor, school, or grocery store but instead they finding themselves waiting as a city sponsored Taxi service struggles to keep up with demand. The city of Sun Prairie hiring Running Inc. a few years...
One Person Hurt In Crash on Pennsylvania Avenue
Police say one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Dubuque. 20 year old Ester Cobo Bernal of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. According to Dubuque police, the crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue. Police say Cobo Bernal’s vehicle pulled onto Pennsylvania Avenue from a private drive and collided with a vehicle driven by 72 year old Melinda Steffen of Dubuque, who was traveling east on Pennsylvania. Cobo Bernal was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to the yield right of way.
Truck stolen in Sun Prairie crashes 3 times in Madison
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A truck that was stolen by an armed man in Sun Prairie has been recovered – but not before it was involved in three separate crashes during a Madison police chase. The Sun Prairie Police Department is still trying to track down the man who stole the truck and described its investigation as very active.
Police recover stolen bikes, ATV on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — Police officers recovered a number of stolen bicycles and an ATV near East Towne Mall in Madison Thursday morning. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said it and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department found the stolen items after searching tent encampments near Lien Road and East Springs Drive.
Only on News 3 Now: Car damaged in chase on Madison’s east side had pregnant woman inside; suspect still wanted
MADISON, Wis. — A driver whose vehicle was totaled when a stolen truck crashed into him and his girlfriend near East Towne Mall on Madison’s east side is now sharing his story. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Police Department said it received a call about an...
Two Vehicle Crash Near Platteville
A two vehicle crash with minor injuries occurred near Platteville on Thursday. According to a report from the Grant County Sheriff’s office, 17 year old Brenden Snyder of Rewey was driving a pick up truck eastbound on Highway 81. Snyder was stopped in the intersection of Highway 81 and Bunker Ridge Road, waiting for traffic to clear to make a left turn. At the same time, 19 year old Brice Fundell of Tonica, Illinois was traveling east on Highway 81 as well. Fundell said he suddenly lost consciousness and collided into the rear of Snyder’s pickup. Fundell’s vehicle had heavy front end damage and was towed from the scene. Snyder’s pickup truck had functional damage to the rear end of the vehicle. Fundell had minor injuries, but refused treatment. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Platteville Fire Department, and SOS Road Rescue of Platteville. The crash remains under investigation.
Eye in the Sky: State Patrol’s aerial enforcement monitors speeding on I-90 in Sauk County
LAKE DELTON, Wis.- The Wisconsin State Patrol cracked down harder on drivers speeding down I-90 Monday, using aerial enforcement over the interstate in Sauk County. Before many fast drivers may have even realized they were going over the speed limit, the State Patrol’s eye in the sky recorded their speed: “clocked 26-83 at 5:17…he’s alongside the lime semi at your...
Darlington Man Arrested For 2nd OWI in Shullsburg
A man from Darlington was arrested on a drunk driving charge Thursday. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, 36 year old Mario Amaya-Baca of Darlington was arrested around 9pm on Highway 11 in Shullsburg for a second offense of OWI. Amaya-Baca was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked on his charge and released.
Two injured after UTV and SUV collide in Grant Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were injured in a crash Saturday after the UTV they were on collided with a car in Grant County, authorities report. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated that a 52-year-old Oregon woman’s SUV was stopped around 4:30 p.m. on County Road HHH near Cuba City. The woman said she looked around before she pulled into the intersection, but she did not see a UTV driving west on the County Road H.
Janesville Police annual report shows traffic deaths nearly tripled in 2021
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are setting new goals for public safety in a place that affects just about everyone. Newly released this week, the department’s annual report highlighted a trend of increasing danger on the road. From 2020 to 2021, the department saw a 19% jump in...
Woman battered on Upper Yahara River Trail; teen taken into custody, DeForest police say
DEFOREST, Wis. — A DeForest teenager who police say attacked a woman on the Upper Yahara River Trail was taken into custody Wednesday. In a news release Thursday, the DeForest Police Department said the victim was on the trail near Conservancy Plaza and Conservancy Court around 3 p.m. when she was battered. Police found the 16-year-old suspect a short time later and took them into custody without incident.
Evansville breaks ground on new aquatic center, park redevelopment
EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Evansville city leaders and contractors gathered Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony that marked the start of a project to improve and redesign a park and aquatic center on the city’s west side. Included in the West Side Park project are plans to replace the city’s...
Heavy Fire Damage Done To Co-op In South West Wisconsin
Authorities in southwestern Wisconsin say heavy fire damage was done to the Premier Co-op in Lancaster Saturday morning. Firefighters from at least three departments, plus police and EMS, were called to the scene just after 4:30 a.m. No injuries were reported. The building was said to be “fully involved” as...
