Iowa State

We’ve Found the State of Iowa’s Hilarious New National Anthem

Just a few weeks ago, a video from the social media account Recess Therapy took the internet by storm. The video shows host Julian Shapiro-Barnum doing an interview with a unnamed boy eating an ear of corn. He is so passionate about the corn that he has earned a new nickname: CORN BOY! If you haven't seen it yet, here it is:
Congrats To Davenport Southeast Little League On A Great Season

After an incredible run to the Little League World Series and in the tournament itself, the Little League World Series journey for the kids representing the Midwest, Iowa, Davenport, and the Quad Cities has come to an end. With a loss on Tuesday, the Davenport Southeast Little League team is done playing baseball for the summer. With the end of one heck of a season, we, along with many in the Quad Cities and in Iowa want to tell these kids two things: Congratulations and thank you.
South Dakota’s Wraps Summer With These Festivals

By the time kids have settled into their daily school routine the South Dakota calendar indicates we are now looking at fall season events like Harvest Festivals, Pumpkin Festivals, and Apple Festivals, and looking for the next colors of the season. Here, you can make plans for the next family...
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
Cesmat – Iowa State Fair big boar finalist named after Valley QB

The Swine Barn at the Iowa State Fair only had two participants for the Big Boar contest. According to the Iowa Capital Dispatch newspaper,. the two entries were the smallest number in the last two decades. Pee Wee the pig vs Purdy Boy. Yep, you guessed it, a nod to former Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy, who starred at Perry high school. According to the Capital Dispatch, a dozen long-time friends raised Purdy Boy on land near Ankeny, Iowa, costing about $6,000 to get the boar ready for the competition. I read with amusement that Pee-Wee gained weight in the final months leading up to the competition by the owner picking up stale donuts that were tossed out of Casey’s Bakery in Sioux Center.
Iowa’s Most Famous Roadside Attraction is Total Bull [PHOTOS]

Nope, the image above is not exactly the kinda bull I'm talking about... but it's close!. Iowa. Land of corn, soybeans, hogs, cattle, and one really big roadside attraction. Oh, and it's completely bull. Now, enough edgy-but-not-to-edgy uses of "bull". It's more double entendre, you see, I'm actually talking about...
Farm Progress Show returns to Iowa

BOONE, Iowa — The Farm Progress show returns to Iowa after an absence of four years. The show alternates between Iowa and Illinois each year. In the year 2020 there was a pandemic, which forced the show to not be held. “Here’s a little fun fact for you the first Farm progress show was held […]
The Most Dangerous Animal In Iowa Is Pretty…Cute

When you're exploring local, state, or even national parks, you never know what you may find. You might even come across a new, furry friend. One state that is known for its trails, parks, and active wildlife in Iowa. Iowa has a list of critters and creatures roaming the state. But, it’s probably best to watch out for one dangerous animal because its greatest weapon is...being too adorable?
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests

The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
Iowa School District Will Now Arm Staff Members with Guns

The shooting in Uvalde, Texas that took place this May rocked our nation. Whether you're on the left or the right, pro-gun or anti-gun, apolitical, moderate, or whatever, no one can say they heard that news story and felt nothing. Then, the shootings came to us in Iowa. At Cornerstone...
VIDEO: Fly Around This Beautiful Minnesota Cathedral

The Cathedral of Saint Paul has been standing for over 100 years and is one of two domed buildings in the city of St. Paul, Minnesota. The other domed building is the nearby Minnesota State Capitol. The Cathedral was built between the years 1906 and 1915 for a total budget...
