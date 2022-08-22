Read full article on original website
We’ve Found the State of Iowa’s Hilarious New National Anthem
Just a few weeks ago, a video from the social media account Recess Therapy took the internet by storm. The video shows host Julian Shapiro-Barnum doing an interview with a unnamed boy eating an ear of corn. He is so passionate about the corn that he has earned a new nickname: CORN BOY! If you haven't seen it yet, here it is:
This Hidden Iowa Road Runs Through the Best Part of the State
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
Congrats To Davenport Southeast Little League On A Great Season
After an incredible run to the Little League World Series and in the tournament itself, the Little League World Series journey for the kids representing the Midwest, Iowa, Davenport, and the Quad Cities has come to an end. With a loss on Tuesday, the Davenport Southeast Little League team is done playing baseball for the summer. With the end of one heck of a season, we, along with many in the Quad Cities and in Iowa want to tell these kids two things: Congratulations and thank you.
See Where The Minnesotan Accent Ranks Among Sexy American Accents
Do you find yourself being attracted to the way people say "you betcha" or "oh dontcha know"? If the answer is yes, then you might be surprised to see where the Minnesotan accent lands among the sexiest American accents. I feel like the Minnesotan accent gets a bad rep in...
South Dakota’s Wraps Summer With These Festivals
By the time kids have settled into their daily school routine the South Dakota calendar indicates we are now looking at fall season events like Harvest Festivals, Pumpkin Festivals, and Apple Festivals, and looking for the next colors of the season. Here, you can make plans for the next family...
Iowa Gas Prices in Historic Drop, Why do They Still Stink?
Man, once upon a time gas was almost $5 a gallon in Iowa. Oooh, that was rough. There, that's a sentence I hope to one day tell my kids. Why? Because that would mean we never get there again. Right now, gas in eastern Iowa ranges from $3.15/gallon to the...
[UPDATE]Iowa Queen Loses Title; Fights For Girls To Have A Voice
There has been a lot of talk lately about the Mills County Fair Queen who had her title taken from her over a photo. This was the third year Maggie Begbie has competed for the title. After two first-runner-up titles and a Miss Congeniality title, she finally took home the Fair Queen title.
5 of the Very Best ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants in South Dakota
Nothing against big chain restaurants, but there's nothing better than discovering a delicious mom-and-pop place for the first time. And, as it turns out, South Dakota is chalked full of them. In fact, the very best in the Mount Rushmore State is just a hop, skip, and a jump away.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
The Live Fish Cam at the Minnesota State Fair is Streaming 24/7
It's the best 12 days of the year, the Minnesota State Fair! It's no secret that I am a total nerd for the State Fair. I love the food, the activities, the people watching, the animals, the fair is just the absolute best. One of my favorite things is the...
sports360az.com
Cesmat – Iowa State Fair big boar finalist named after Valley QB
The Swine Barn at the Iowa State Fair only had two participants for the Big Boar contest. According to the Iowa Capital Dispatch newspaper,. the two entries were the smallest number in the last two decades. Pee Wee the pig vs Purdy Boy. Yep, you guessed it, a nod to former Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy, who starred at Perry high school. According to the Capital Dispatch, a dozen long-time friends raised Purdy Boy on land near Ankeny, Iowa, costing about $6,000 to get the boar ready for the competition. I read with amusement that Pee-Wee gained weight in the final months leading up to the competition by the owner picking up stale donuts that were tossed out of Casey’s Bakery in Sioux Center.
Iowa’s Most Famous Roadside Attraction is Total Bull [PHOTOS]
Nope, the image above is not exactly the kinda bull I'm talking about... but it's close!. Iowa. Land of corn, soybeans, hogs, cattle, and one really big roadside attraction. Oh, and it's completely bull. Now, enough edgy-but-not-to-edgy uses of "bull". It's more double entendre, you see, I'm actually talking about...
Did Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Life Expectancy Change in 2020?
New numbers confirm what most of us already knew - 2020 was one of the deadliest years in American history. A new report from NBC News, shows that data from the National Center for Health Statistics indicates that the average life expectancy in the U.S. dropped by nearly two years in 2020, down to 77 years from 78.8 in 2019.
Which Are the Best Bars in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
With more than 71,000 bars to choose from in the United States, it can be a rather daunting task to pick out the perfect place for your next night out with your drinking buddies. Luckily, 24/7 Wall St. has helped to narrow it down for you with their list of...
Farm Progress Show returns to Iowa
BOONE, Iowa — The Farm Progress show returns to Iowa after an absence of four years. The show alternates between Iowa and Illinois each year. In the year 2020 there was a pandemic, which forced the show to not be held. “Here’s a little fun fact for you the first Farm progress show was held […]
The Most Dangerous Animal In Iowa Is Pretty…Cute
When you're exploring local, state, or even national parks, you never know what you may find. You might even come across a new, furry friend. One state that is known for its trails, parks, and active wildlife in Iowa. Iowa has a list of critters and creatures roaming the state. But, it’s probably best to watch out for one dangerous animal because its greatest weapon is...being too adorable?
beeherald.com
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
Iowa School District Will Now Arm Staff Members with Guns
The shooting in Uvalde, Texas that took place this May rocked our nation. Whether you're on the left or the right, pro-gun or anti-gun, apolitical, moderate, or whatever, no one can say they heard that news story and felt nothing. Then, the shootings came to us in Iowa. At Cornerstone...
VIDEO: Fly Around This Beautiful Minnesota Cathedral
The Cathedral of Saint Paul has been standing for over 100 years and is one of two domed buildings in the city of St. Paul, Minnesota. The other domed building is the nearby Minnesota State Capitol. The Cathedral was built between the years 1906 and 1915 for a total budget...
