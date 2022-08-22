The Swine Barn at the Iowa State Fair only had two participants for the Big Boar contest. According to the Iowa Capital Dispatch newspaper,. the two entries were the smallest number in the last two decades. Pee Wee the pig vs Purdy Boy. Yep, you guessed it, a nod to former Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy, who starred at Perry high school. According to the Capital Dispatch, a dozen long-time friends raised Purdy Boy on land near Ankeny, Iowa, costing about $6,000 to get the boar ready for the competition. I read with amusement that Pee-Wee gained weight in the final months leading up to the competition by the owner picking up stale donuts that were tossed out of Casey’s Bakery in Sioux Center.

