Crypto Exchange Coinbase to Offer Liquid Staking Token Before Ethereum Merge
Coinbase (COIN) will offer its own liquid staking token, called Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH), ahead of the Ethereum blockchain’s Merge in September, the crypto exchange said in a tweet Wednesday. The token will be Ethereum-based and, after the Merge, can be used to stake ether (ETH), the native...
If Ethereum Starts Slashing, It Burns
The Ethereum community has of late been thrown into a state of mild disarray by the prospect of transaction filtering both at the protocol and the application layer, brought on by the U.S. Treasury Department’s sanctions against Tornado Cash. At the application layer, major decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms are imposing address screening at their interfaces.
Thai Energy Billionaire Turns to Crypto to Boost Growth: Report
Thailand’s second-richest person plans to increase his crypto-related investments in the coming months despite scrutiny from the local government and falling participation from retail traders on local exchanges, Bloomberg reported. Sarath Ratanavadi, CEO of power company Gulf Energy Development, told Bloomberg in a Wednesday interview that his company plans...
Web3 Domain Name Service Could Lose Its Web Address Because Programmer Who Can Renew It Sits in Jail
When members of the ENS DAO community go to its eth.link website, all they’ll see now is an empty page with a green domain expiration notice banner at the top. That’s because the only person with the authority to renew the domain, Virgil Griffith, is serving a 63-month prison sentence for helping North Koreans use cryptocurrencies to circumvent sanctions and has been unable to renew the domain from prison. According to a notice domain registrar GoDaddy published on its website late Friday, eth.link expired on July 26 and is set to return to a domain registry on Sept. 5, where it will be up for grabs for anyone who is able to take it.
DeFi Platform Synthetix's Founder Proposes Capping Token Supply at 300M; Here’s Why
The founder of the popular decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Synthetix has proposed capping the supply of its native SNX tokens to a fixed 300 million as the protocol gains revenue from newer products. Kain Warwick, founder at Synthetix, explained in a governance proposal on Friday that the initial rationale for...
Crypto Prices Are Fanned by Flawed Economics and Conspiracy Theories; CBDCs Are Immune: Bank of Finland Governor
The volatile prices of private cryptocurrencies are "fanned by popular misunderstanding of monetary economics and even conspiracy theories," while central bank money in digital form can be trusted implicitly, the governor of Finland's central bank says. "Some have joked that a central bank digital currency is 'a solution looking for...
Animoca Brands' Japan Unit Raises $45M for NFT Licensing, Investment
Animoca Brands Japan, a unit of non-fungible token (NFT) and metaverse investor Animoca Brands, has raised $45 million to secure local licences and investments, the company said on Friday. The investment has taken the firms' pre-money valuation to $500 million. NFTs represent the digital ownership of physical or digital assets.
Three Arrows Capital Co-Founder Calls Crypto Hedge Fund's Liquidators Inaccurate, Misleading: Report
Three Arrows Capital co-founder Su Zhu said Teneo, the crypto hedge fund's liquidator, made "inaccurate and misleading" representations to the High Court of Singapore, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing a notarized document. In an affidavit delivered Aug. 19 in person in Bangkok, Zhu said the liquidator "had not provided an entirely...
Crypto Exchange Zipmex Appoints Restructuring Firm to Forge Recovery Plan
Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex has appointed a restructuring firm to assist with a recovery plan after it was forced to halt withdrawals and file for protection from creditors in July. Australian firm KordaMentha will work with the exchange's solicitors, Morgan Lewis Stamford, on how best to reorganize the company and...
FTX Ventures Denies Report That It's Merging With Alameda Research's Crypto VC Business
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Ventures denied a Bloomberg report Thursday that the venture capital arm of FTX and the VC operations of sister company Alameda Research would be merging. The report said the move was made to consolidate parts of Bankman-Fried's empire during the extended decline in crypto prices, but both...
Binance, FTX Among Crypto Players in Hunt to Buy Voyager Digital Assets as Coinbase Backs Out: Sources
CORRECTION (Aug. 25, 2022, 20:40 UTC) – Updated to correct the dates when bids for Voyager are due and when any resulting auction would take place. The story previously gave the dates as they were before a revision Wednesday. Voyager Digital, the lender whose collapse into bankruptcy worsened this...
Crypto ATM Operator Bitcoin Depot to List on Nasdaq in $885M SPAC Deal
Bitcoin Depot, the world's largest operator of crypto ATMs, plans to go public with a listing on Nasdaq by merging with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) GSR II Meteora at an estimated value of $885 million, according to a statement shared with CoinDesk. The deal is expected to close by...
Web3 Workplace Platform Coordinape Launches Decentralized Compensation Tool for DAOs
Coordinape, a Web3 platform that helps decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) manage and distribute resources to working contributors, has launched a decentralized way to pay people. CoVaults are self-custody smart contracts that enable teams to fund and pay contributors on-chain with any ERC-20 token. Before CoVaults, Coordinape users only had the...
Compound's Upgraded DeFi Lending Platform Targets Security, Scalability
Compound has launched a new version of its decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platform, Compound v3. The limited production release reduces the number of supported tokens that can be borrowed and collateralized on the protocol, according to a Thursday blog post from the protocol’s founder. Compound’s latest iteration, called Comet,...
Canadian Crypto Marketplace WonderFi Files for Nasdaq Listing
Crypto marketplace WonderFi applied to list on Nasdaq less than two months after the stock started trading under the symbol WNDR on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The company seeks to boost its international appeal by making its shares available to wider group of investors. The Vancouver-based company also filed for...
Alchemy Acquires Web3 Educational Platform ChainShot to Onboard Developers
Developer backend Alchemy has acquired blockchain educational platform ChainShot to bolster its resources for bringing on and training Web3 builders, the company said Thursday in a blog post. Alchemy did not disclose the valuation of the acquisition. Elan Halpern, product manager at Alchemy, told CoinDesk that Alchemy’s mission to support...
Co-CEO of Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Sam Trabucco Steps Down
Sam Trabucco, the co-CEO of crypto trading firm Alameda Research, is stepping down from his leadership role and becoming an adviser, Trabucco tweeted Wednesday. Like crypto exchange giant FTX, Alameda was started by Sam Bankman-Fried, and the company operates a vast network of trading, yield farming, startup investments and market making.
Ethereum Could Get Kicked Off Cloud Host That Powers 10% of Crypto Network
Ethereum appears at risk of getting kicked off the cloud-networking provider that powers roughly 10% of the second-biggest blockchain. Hetzner, a German-based cloud services firm, said in a Reddit post this week that its terms of service specifically bar crypto mining and also staking, the approach Ethereum is moving to soon to run the blockchain.
Coinbase Adds Nano Ether Futures to Derivatives Platform for Retail Traders
Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) is adding what it calls nano ether futures contracts to its derivatives platform on Monday. "While still in its early stages, we believe that product innovation and an accessible entry point for the retail market have contributed to its success," Boris Ilyevsky, head of Coinbase’s derivatives exchange, said in a blog post Thursday.
Polygon Founder’s Crypto VC Firm Raises $50M Fund
Symbolic Capital, a new crypto-focused venture capital firm that includes Polygon blockchain founder Sandeep Nailwal among its leadership, has raised $50 million for a fund to invest in early-stage Web3 companies, the latest in a wave of new fund launches in the face of the crypto bear market. Investors in...
