Crypto Exchange Coinbase to Offer Liquid Staking Token Before Ethereum Merge

Coinbase (COIN) will offer its own liquid staking token, called Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH), ahead of the Ethereum blockchain’s Merge in September, the crypto exchange said in a tweet Wednesday. The token will be Ethereum-based and, after the Merge, can be used to stake ether (ETH), the native...
MARKETS
If Ethereum Starts Slashing, It Burns

The Ethereum community has of late been thrown into a state of mild disarray by the prospect of transaction filtering both at the protocol and the application layer, brought on by the U.S. Treasury Department’s sanctions against Tornado Cash. At the application layer, major decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms are imposing address screening at their interfaces.
MARKETS
Thai Energy Billionaire Turns to Crypto to Boost Growth: Report

Thailand’s second-richest person plans to increase his crypto-related investments in the coming months despite scrutiny from the local government and falling participation from retail traders on local exchanges, Bloomberg reported. Sarath Ratanavadi, CEO of power company Gulf Energy Development, told Bloomberg in a Wednesday interview that his company plans...
STOCKS
Web3 Domain Name Service Could Lose Its Web Address Because Programmer Who Can Renew It Sits in Jail

When members of the ENS DAO community go to its eth.link website, all they’ll see now is an empty page with a green domain expiration notice banner at the top. That’s because the only person with the authority to renew the domain, Virgil Griffith, is serving a 63-month prison sentence for helping North Koreans use cryptocurrencies to circumvent sanctions and has been unable to renew the domain from prison. According to a notice domain registrar GoDaddy published on its website late Friday, eth.link expired on July 26 and is set to return to a domain registry on Sept. 5, where it will be up for grabs for anyone who is able to take it.
INTERNET
Animoca Brands' Japan Unit Raises $45M for NFT Licensing, Investment

Animoca Brands Japan, a unit of non-fungible token (NFT) and metaverse investor Animoca Brands, has raised $45 million to secure local licences and investments, the company said on Friday. The investment has taken the firms' pre-money valuation to $500 million. NFTs represent the digital ownership of physical or digital assets.
BUSINESS
Crypto Exchange Zipmex Appoints Restructuring Firm to Forge Recovery Plan

Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex has appointed a restructuring firm to assist with a recovery plan after it was forced to halt withdrawals and file for protection from creditors in July. Australian firm KordaMentha will work with the exchange's solicitors, Morgan Lewis Stamford, on how best to reorganize the company and...
MARKETS
Crypto ATM Operator Bitcoin Depot to List on Nasdaq in $885M SPAC Deal

Bitcoin Depot, the world's largest operator of crypto ATMs, plans to go public with a listing on Nasdaq by merging with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) GSR II Meteora at an estimated value of $885 million, according to a statement shared with CoinDesk. The deal is expected to close by...
MARKETS
Web3 Workplace Platform Coordinape Launches Decentralized Compensation Tool for DAOs

Coordinape, a Web3 platform that helps decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) manage and distribute resources to working contributors, has launched a decentralized way to pay people. CoVaults are self-custody smart contracts that enable teams to fund and pay contributors on-chain with any ERC-20 token. Before CoVaults, Coordinape users only had the...
SOFTWARE
Compound's Upgraded DeFi Lending Platform Targets Security, Scalability

Compound has launched a new version of its decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platform, Compound v3. The limited production release reduces the number of supported tokens that can be borrowed and collateralized on the protocol, according to a Thursday blog post from the protocol’s founder. Compound’s latest iteration, called Comet,...
ECONOMY
Canadian Crypto Marketplace WonderFi Files for Nasdaq Listing

Crypto marketplace WonderFi applied to list on Nasdaq less than two months after the stock started trading under the symbol WNDR on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The company seeks to boost its international appeal by making its shares available to wider group of investors. The Vancouver-based company also filed for...
MARKETS
Alchemy Acquires Web3 Educational Platform ChainShot to Onboard Developers

Developer backend Alchemy has acquired blockchain educational platform ChainShot to bolster its resources for bringing on and training Web3 builders, the company said Thursday in a blog post. Alchemy did not disclose the valuation of the acquisition. Elan Halpern, product manager at Alchemy, told CoinDesk that Alchemy’s mission to support...
COMPUTERS
Co-CEO of Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Sam Trabucco Steps Down

Sam Trabucco, the co-CEO of crypto trading firm Alameda Research, is stepping down from his leadership role and becoming an adviser, Trabucco tweeted Wednesday. Like crypto exchange giant FTX, Alameda was started by Sam Bankman-Fried, and the company operates a vast network of trading, yield farming, startup investments and market making.
MARKETS
Ethereum Could Get Kicked Off Cloud Host That Powers 10% of Crypto Network

Ethereum appears at risk of getting kicked off the cloud-networking provider that powers roughly 10% of the second-biggest blockchain. Hetzner, a German-based cloud services firm, said in a Reddit post this week that its terms of service specifically bar crypto mining and also staking, the approach Ethereum is moving to soon to run the blockchain.
MARKETS
Coinbase Adds Nano Ether Futures to Derivatives Platform for Retail Traders

Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) is adding what it calls nano ether futures contracts to its derivatives platform on Monday. "While still in its early stages, we believe that product innovation and an accessible entry point for the retail market have contributed to its success," Boris Ilyevsky, head of Coinbase’s derivatives exchange, said in a blog post Thursday.
RETAIL
Polygon Founder’s Crypto VC Firm Raises $50M Fund

Symbolic Capital, a new crypto-focused venture capital firm that includes Polygon blockchain founder Sandeep Nailwal among its leadership, has raised $50 million for a fund to invest in early-stage Web3 companies, the latest in a wave of new fund launches in the face of the crypto bear market. Investors in...
MARKETS

