Report: Wisconsin state employees leave at high rates
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s public employees left their jobs last year at the highest rate seen in the last two decades, according to an analysis from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. It even eclipses the retirement bump seen in the wake of 2011 Act 10, though now workers are...
Vos cancels mayors’ subpoenas, ends threat of jailing
MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended the embattled Gableman election investigation Friday by withdrawing subpoenas to Wisconsin mayors that compelled them to testify in the investigation. The subpoenas were also the subject of a Waukesha court case in which election investigator Michael Gableman sought to imprison...
Police looking for McFarland woman missing nearly two weeks
MCFARLAND, Wis. — Police are looking for a missing McFarland woman who hasn’t been seen in roughly two weeks. Officials said family members last saw Julie Spink, 60, at her home in McFarland two weeks ago. Spink left her phone at home and has not been heard from since, which officials said is unlike her.
Patchy fog overnight, warmer and dry Saturday, and humid with thunderstorms Sunday – Gary
The latest forecast from News 3 Now.
UPDATE: UW Health says nurses’ plan to strike ‘disappointing’
MADISON, Wis. — Nurses at UW Health have voted to strike next month if the healthcare provider doesn’t address their concerns about patient care and recognize their union. The group of nurses voted Wednesday night to strike, setting strike dates of 7 a.m. September 13 through 7 a.m. September 16. In a statement released overnight, the group says they are still willing to work with administrators at UW Health to address concerns about staffing levels and staff retention and want to leave the door open for dialogue even as they announce their plans to strike.
McFarland volleyball sticking to their equation to get back to state
MCFARLAND, Wis. — After winning the Rock Valley Conference and finishing runner-up in division 2 at the state volleyball tournament, McFarland’s goal this season is simple: finish the job. And as Jordyn Reed found out, the Spartans plan to follow the lead of their new head coach Tommy...
