How to get Among Us crosshair in VALORANT
It might not be an official collaboration, but VALORANT players can still get a little sus on the battlefield with a special custom crosshair. In the game’s newest patch, Riot Games gave players multiple new options to change up their crosshairs, including hexcoded colorways and customizable individual crosshair lines. Some players have discovered a way to change their crosshair into the recognizable spaceman from Among Us.
Changes to Stopwatch items live on League PBE
One of League of Legends’ most controversial items, Stopwatch, is getting more changes in the near future with the aim of putting it and the items that build out of it in a healthier spot. The changes are live on the current PBE and will likely drop on the...
Arcitys officially joins Los Angeles Guerrillas for 2023 Call of Duty League season
One of the most successful pros in Call of Duty esports history will be representing a new franchise next year. Arcitys, who spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta FaZe, has been acquired by the Los Angeles Guerrillas for the 2023 Call of Duty League season, the organization announced today. LAG revealed its starting lineup heading into the upcoming season, which will feature Arcitys playing alongside Huke, Spart, and Neptune, who all ended the 2022 CDL season with the Guerrillas.
When does League of Legends’ Steel Valkyries event start?
League of Legends’ last event, Star Guardian, was extended due to mission bugs. With compensation missions to make up for the inconveniences, Riot Games wrapped up another epic event where players were able to complete tasks and unlock fantastic cosmetics in the process. When one event concludes, it’s generally...
The best Overwatch Anniversary skins
Overwatch Anniversary events were some of the game’s very best celebrations. Not only did they come with new skins, just like all of the game’s other seasonal events, but they also allowed players to purchase any of Overwatch‘s previous event skins. Missed a Winter Wonderland skin that you really wanted? Finally saved up enough gold for a great Summer Games skin? You could buy them during Anniversary.
MTG Superfriends returns with Urza Assembles the Titans in Dominaria United
A new Phyrexian invasion has triggered Urza Assembles the Titans saga in Dominaria United, potentially reviving Magic: The Gathering Superfriends decks in Standard while upgrading the build in other Magic formats. Superfriends is the name of a Magic deck that primarily plays planeswalkers. Popular in the Commander format, the build...
JDG reverse sweep Top Esports, secure grand finals spot in 2022 LPL Summer Split playoffs
Today’s upper bracket final match between JD Gaming and Top Esports was an intense and exciting showdown that was arguably the best series yet in the 2022 LPL Summer Split. With a grand finals spot at stake, both League of Legends teams refused to go down quietly. The series ended with JDG completing a reverse sweep of TES to secure a 3-2 victory.
Dota 2 viewership spikes on Twitch thanks to massive shake-up via 7.32 update
After a bit of a content drought that saw the Dota 2 meta begin to grow stale, Valve dropped patch 7.32, smack-bang in the middle of the ESL One Malaysia 2022, and it rejuvenated viewership on Twitch. The patch reworked heroes, changed items and neutral items, and turned the meta...
Udyr receives hotfix buffs to damage builds on the heels of his rework in League
Udyr’s update, arguably one of the most long-awaited and comprehensive reworks to a League of Legends champion in recent years, landed with a bit of a flop. This has led Riot Games to deploy some hotfix buffs to the Spirit Walker in the short term. The buffs come shortly...
Here are the notes and updates for CS:GO’s Aug. 23 update
Valve dropped another unexpected update to CS:GO last night, which fixes a few things and brings in a fresh music kit. The new music kit is called the “Initiators Music Kit Box” and it also has the StatTrak edition as well. It features six fresh tracks. Besides that, the latest update to the game fixes a few bugs, makes changes to three Wingman maps, and awards the 10-Year Birthday Coin to players who were eligible to obtain it but haven’t been able to.
‘[I’m] hopeful that LCS can bounce back’: Bjergsen optimistic despite declining LCS viewership
The term “LCS is dying” has been reverberating across the League of Legends community since Doublelift spoke these infamous words in his Twitch stream on July 11. It earned him his second strike from Riot Games as an official co-streamer and also sparked a lengthy debate regarding the declining LCS viewership.
Who is the cover athlete in NHL 23?
Gracing the cover of a major sports game is a highly coveted position no matter what sport an athlete plays. It’s an indicator that you have reached, or will soon reach, the pinnacle of your sport and that you’re one of the most exciting players to watch. The...
LOUD’s bzkA: ‘I know that our team and Brazil deserve that [VALORANT] world title’
LOUD have high expectations ahead of VALORANT Champions 2022. The Brazilian team’s goal for the upcoming event is to go for gold. They believe they have all it takes to be crowned champions and that their region and fans deserve it. “We’re going into this tournament with the goal to be champions,” said Matheus ‘bzkA’ Tarasconi, the coach of LOUD in an interview with Dexerto.
When will Mew, Dodrio, and Scizor be added to Pokémon UNITE?
Pokémon UNITE, the first MOBA game based on Pokémon, will add three more champions to the game in September 2022. One of the new Pokémon coming to UNITE‘s Aeos Island is Mew, a Psychic-type Mythical Pokémon that is well-known all over the world. It has been rumored that Mew is joining UNITE as one of the game’s Supporters. Mew will have access to more movers than all the other playable Pokémon in UNITE.
Rogue officially qualify for Worlds following victory over MAD Lions to start 2022 LEC Summer Split playoffs
On just the first day of the 2022 LEC Summer Split playoffs, teams have shown that they are willing to go as far as it takes to continue their run and possibly qualify for the League of Legends World Championship. Rogue have joined G2 Esports in being the second European...
All MTG Dominaria United Limited Draft archetypes: Themes and signpost cards
Get an idea of what to build around in Draft. A return to the plane of Dominaria has sparked a total of 10 staple archetypes for Dominaria United Limited Draft and Sealed. Gameplay in Limited Draft and Sealed for Dominaria United (DMU) begins with a digital launch on Sept. 1. Prerelease events at local WPN game stores will kick off that weekend and run from Sept. 2 to 8. And the global launch for DMU is scheduled to take place on Sept. 9. There are a total of 10 staple archetypes within Dominaria United Draft, featuring three different signpost cards for each color pair.
All MTG Phyrexian Defilers in Dominaria United
The Phyrexians are starting a Magic: The Gathering Multiverse war, showcasing a cycle of five creatures that let players pay life to cast with an additional effect in Dominaria United. The Dominaria United (DMU) Standard-legal set, scheduled to globally launch on Sept. 9, will include a cycle of Defiler Phyrexian...
Minnesota RØKKR will not host a Major during 2023 Call of Duty League season
The Minnesota RØKKR will not host a Major during the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 Call of Duty League season, the organization announced today. But the franchise hopes to invite fans to watch online qualifier matches. The Minnesota Major was the second official tournament of the Vanguard season in the...
