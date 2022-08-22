ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

U of M-Flint college freshmen move into dorms

More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. Woman found dead after hit-and-run in Isabella Co. Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Isabella County. Crim Festival kicks off weekend of races. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Many are flocking to Flint for the...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Co. woman wins $300K on instant game

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw County woman won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword multiplier instant game. The 62-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the GC Express gas station, located at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro. “Cashword is my favorite game and...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Crim Festival kicks off weekend of races

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Many are flocking to Flint for the annual Crim Festival of Races. On Thursday, Aug. 25, Crim officials held a press conference kicking off the weekend of races and announcing the much-anticipated return of the festival lot celebration. Thousands of running shoes will be pounding the...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saginaw Spirit#Hockey#Sports#Saginaw Bay Ice Arena#The Flint Firebirds#The Dow Event Center#Midland Civic Arena
WNEM

Flint Bishop hosts Aviation State of the Industry

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An assessment from the Aviation State of the Industry concludes the airline industry is struggling to return to pre-pandemic levels amid a summer of pandemic-related flight delays and cancellations. The event was held Tuesday, August 23 at Flint Bishop Airport, as the airport sees tremendous passenger...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Water main breaks disrupt service to Midland residents

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Several water main breaks in Midland disrupted service to residents Friday morning. As of 12:30 p.m. water service remained off for residents on Campau Drive from N. Saginaw to Luhring. It is unknown at this time when service will be restored.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Job Impulse opens office in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Job Impulse, an international recruitment agency, held a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday for its location in Flint. The company, which operates in 12 countries, helps those looking for work find a career path and upgrade their employment, according to Job Impulse’s President of North American operations Kyle Bevel.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Katy’s Kards opens event space for parties, celebrations

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Katy’s Kards is opening its doors to hold parties and events in Saginaw Township. Katy’s Kards, located at 1206 Court St., hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 26 for its new event space. Customers can rent out a space next...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Decreasing clouds Friday, nice weekend ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking some changes in the forecast leading up to a nice weekend ahead!. Most of our weekend trends dry. There will be more rain chances returning going into next week. We are also less than a week away from welcoming in September! The forecast...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

More shower and t-storm chances hold for Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We track better chances for more showers and thunderstorms to impact the region going into Thursday. Past this rain chance, we’re tracking a nice weekend ahead with less humidity!. Another chance for rain will return going into next week. Here’s the latest forecast!. Today...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue: ‘Serious accident’ in Lapeer

LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) – City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue are asking the public to use caution when traveling near M-21 and M-24 in the City of Lapeer. They are assisting City of Lapeer Police department with a serious accident, that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25, City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue said.
LAPEER, MI
WNEM

Police: No direct threat made in Midland Public Schools situation

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Despite social media rumors, there was not a direct threat toward Midland Public Schools this week, according to the Midland Police Department. On Thursday, Aug. 25, a parent made Jefferson and Northeast administrators aware of an inappropriate post shared by a student in a group chat on Monday, Aug. 22, according to Midland Public Schools.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Scattered storms this evening, another chance tomorrow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a nice day for most of our Wednesday, but showers and storms are popping up this evening around Mid-Michigan, and although none have contained warnings so far, they’re still packing a punch. Downpours, cloud-to-ground lightning, and occasional bursts of wind and hail...
WNEM

Grand Blanc Marketplace getting much more than a facelift

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. “We really are excited to get this project moving,” Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said. Once construction is completed, the former home to Farmer Jack and Kmart will have three...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

‘King of Flint’ charged in murder-for-hire plot

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint rapper who often referred to himself as the “King of Flint” has been charged in a murder-for-hire plot. Clifton E. Terry III, also known as “Cliff Mac”, was charged on Wednesday for hiring a man to murder a Sterling Heights woman for $10,000, according to United States Attorney Dawn Ison.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Mother upset Bay City school bus left child stranded

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Students are headed back to school, but getting them to and from has become an issue in several mid-Michigan districts. Parents of students in the Bay City Public Schools district have voiced frustrations with the district’s transportation department. They say some students were left stranded after school or never picked up from their bus stop.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Missing, endangered teen last seen in Laingsburg found safe

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old who was considered missing and endangered has been found safe, according to Michigan State Police. Brock Thomas Johnston was last seen in the area of Laingsburg High School, located at 8008 Woodbury Road. in Laingsburg at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 before his disappearance, Michigan State Police said.
LAINGSBURG, MI
WNEM

Burton Police looking for parents of child found by himself

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Burton Police are searching for the parents or guardians of a child who was found wandering by himself. The boy was found in the area of Kings Lane Apartments by himself, according to the Burton Police Department. Anyone who can help locate his parents or guardians...
BURTON, MI
WNEM

Flint Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officers are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in the city of Flint. The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 26 at 1:10 a.m. on N. Chevrolet Avenue near Begole Street. The victim, an adult woman, was walking north...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy