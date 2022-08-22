Read full article on original website
U of M-Flint college freshmen move into dorms
More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. Woman found dead after hit-and-run in Isabella Co. Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Isabella County. Crim Festival kicks off weekend of races. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Many are flocking to Flint for the...
Saginaw Co. woman wins $300K on instant game
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw County woman won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword multiplier instant game. The 62-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the GC Express gas station, located at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro. “Cashword is my favorite game and...
Crim Festival kicks off weekend of races
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Many are flocking to Flint for the annual Crim Festival of Races. On Thursday, Aug. 25, Crim officials held a press conference kicking off the weekend of races and announcing the much-anticipated return of the festival lot celebration. Thousands of running shoes will be pounding the...
DNR: Saginaw River mouth access site to temporarily close for improvements
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The Saginaw River Mouth Boating Access Site is set to close this fall for an improvement project, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. This will affect anyone wanting to access the Saginaw Bay or the Saginaw River this fall as the Saginaw River...
Flint Bishop hosts Aviation State of the Industry
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An assessment from the Aviation State of the Industry concludes the airline industry is struggling to return to pre-pandemic levels amid a summer of pandemic-related flight delays and cancellations. The event was held Tuesday, August 23 at Flint Bishop Airport, as the airport sees tremendous passenger...
Water main breaks disrupt service to Midland residents
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Several water main breaks in Midland disrupted service to residents Friday morning. As of 12:30 p.m. water service remained off for residents on Campau Drive from N. Saginaw to Luhring. It is unknown at this time when service will be restored.
Job Impulse opens office in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Job Impulse, an international recruitment agency, held a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday for its location in Flint. The company, which operates in 12 countries, helps those looking for work find a career path and upgrade their employment, according to Job Impulse’s President of North American operations Kyle Bevel.
Katy’s Kards opens event space for parties, celebrations
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Katy’s Kards is opening its doors to hold parties and events in Saginaw Township. Katy’s Kards, located at 1206 Court St., hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 26 for its new event space. Customers can rent out a space next...
Decreasing clouds Friday, nice weekend ahead
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking some changes in the forecast leading up to a nice weekend ahead!. Most of our weekend trends dry. There will be more rain chances returning going into next week. We are also less than a week away from welcoming in September! The forecast...
More shower and t-storm chances hold for Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We track better chances for more showers and thunderstorms to impact the region going into Thursday. Past this rain chance, we’re tracking a nice weekend ahead with less humidity!. Another chance for rain will return going into next week. Here’s the latest forecast!. Today...
City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue: ‘Serious accident’ in Lapeer
LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) – City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue are asking the public to use caution when traveling near M-21 and M-24 in the City of Lapeer. They are assisting City of Lapeer Police department with a serious accident, that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25, City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue said.
Police: No direct threat made in Midland Public Schools situation
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Despite social media rumors, there was not a direct threat toward Midland Public Schools this week, according to the Midland Police Department. On Thursday, Aug. 25, a parent made Jefferson and Northeast administrators aware of an inappropriate post shared by a student in a group chat on Monday, Aug. 22, according to Midland Public Schools.
Scattered storms this evening, another chance tomorrow
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a nice day for most of our Wednesday, but showers and storms are popping up this evening around Mid-Michigan, and although none have contained warnings so far, they’re still packing a punch. Downpours, cloud-to-ground lightning, and occasional bursts of wind and hail...
State police crime lab requested for body found in Montrose Twp.
MONTROSE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Police Crime Lab has been requested for assistance after a body was found in Montrose Township yesterday. No word yet on how the victim died. Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
Grand Blanc Marketplace getting much more than a facelift
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. “We really are excited to get this project moving,” Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said. Once construction is completed, the former home to Farmer Jack and Kmart will have three...
‘King of Flint’ charged in murder-for-hire plot
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint rapper who often referred to himself as the “King of Flint” has been charged in a murder-for-hire plot. Clifton E. Terry III, also known as “Cliff Mac”, was charged on Wednesday for hiring a man to murder a Sterling Heights woman for $10,000, according to United States Attorney Dawn Ison.
Mother upset Bay City school bus left child stranded
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Students are headed back to school, but getting them to and from has become an issue in several mid-Michigan districts. Parents of students in the Bay City Public Schools district have voiced frustrations with the district’s transportation department. They say some students were left stranded after school or never picked up from their bus stop.
Missing, endangered teen last seen in Laingsburg found safe
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old who was considered missing and endangered has been found safe, according to Michigan State Police. Brock Thomas Johnston was last seen in the area of Laingsburg High School, located at 8008 Woodbury Road. in Laingsburg at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 before his disappearance, Michigan State Police said.
Burton Police looking for parents of child found by himself
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Burton Police are searching for the parents or guardians of a child who was found wandering by himself. The boy was found in the area of Kings Lane Apartments by himself, according to the Burton Police Department. Anyone who can help locate his parents or guardians...
Flint Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officers are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in the city of Flint. The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 26 at 1:10 a.m. on N. Chevrolet Avenue near Begole Street. The victim, an adult woman, was walking north...
