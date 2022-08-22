Read full article on original website
INDOT to launch studies of U.S. 30 and U.S. 31
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will study potential upgrades to two major highways. Planning and environmental linkages studies will soon begin for the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors. INDOT spokesperson Natalie Garrett says they're a first step to identifying needs and potential solutions. “We have not yet identified...
Indiana to Hoosiers: Wait until November to contact state about taxpayer refund payments
The Indiana Department of Revenue is urging Hoosiers who haven’t received a direct deposit of their automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments not to contact the agency until November. The state first sent out $125-per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Paper checks were...
Kankakee Watershed Initiative gets $7.9 million from USDA
Efforts to upgrade the Kankakee River's watershed have gotten a $7.9 million boost. The Indiana Department of Agriculture says it's gotten funding from the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service for its Kankakee Watershed Initiative. The project aims to control the amount of water and nutrients entering the river system by...
