247Sports

Former Florida high school head coaches being on staff paying dividends for UF

The Florida Gators coaching staff had a set plan on the recruiting front heading into the 2023 cycle. Take back the state of Florida. So far, that plan has been executed flawlessly. Of the 20 members of Florida's 2023 recruiting class, 16 of those members reside from the state of Florida. All but one of the remaining members sit inside of that footprint area of 500 miles outside of Gainesville, which is the area head coach Billy Napier wanted to target.
Action News Jax

Head on collision in Clay County ends deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 7 p.m. Monday night, a sedan was traveling north on U.S. 301 when it veered off into the direction of an oncoming car. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The second car was traveling south...
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for stabbing girlfriend 20 times at Celebration Pointe Wawa

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Dexter Hall, 36, was arrested last night after his girlfriend was stabbed at the Wawa at Celebration Pointe. At about 4 a.m. Thursday morning, Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report that a woman had been stabbed at the Wawa on SW Archer Road. Upon arrival, they found a woman with over 20 stab wounds on her legs, arms, and torso. She reportedly identified her attacker as Hall, her boyfriend of 3 years.
