Cynthia Bailey shares ‘good news’ after mom’s ‘agonizing’ cancer diagnosis

By Evan Real
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

Cynthia Bailey is feeling hopeful about her mom’s fight against stage 1 breast cancer.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 55, recently told Page Six exclusively that Barbara Ford Morris is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing a lumpectomy Monday.

“They found it through her mammogram. She didn’t feel anything. That was the only way they found it,” Bailey shared.

“The good news is that we caught it early. Early detection saved my mom’s life.”

The “Terror Lake Drive” actress is particularly relieved that, as of now, Morris’ treatment plan does not include chemotherapy.

“She doesn’t have to do chemo,” she said. “They’re going to remove [the cancer], and then they’re going to give her radiation treatments after that. So, she should be good.”

In an Instagram post Monday, Bailey thanked her friends, family and fans for “all the love, phone calls, texts and prayers” as Morris was feeling a “little anxious and nervous” pre-surgery.

Despite any jitters, the former Bravolebrity noted that Morris also appeared to be “in good spirits mentally and emotionally” under the care of medical staff at Atlanta’s Emory University Hospital.

“Her blood pressure was too high to operate when they prepped her but thankfully they were able to get it down before the surgery,” she wrote. “Now we pray and wait.”

"The good news is that we caught it early," Bailey said. "Early detection saved my mom's life."
cynthiabailey/Instagram

Bailey told us that waiting was debilitating at the start of Morris’ breast cancer battle.

“They don’t tell you anything other than they’ve found cancer. Then you have to wait a week and a half until you go in. And we went in, of course, an hour early to make sure we got in. We couldn’t get in fast enough,” she explained.

“It was agonizing. But then knowing that she was going to be OK was the biggest blessing and put us both at ease.”

Knowing that her mom is expected to make a full recovery is the "biggest blessing," said Bailey, pictured here with Morris and younger sister Malorie Bailey-Massie.
cynthiabailey/Instagram

Bailey’s husband, Mike Hill, is optimistic that Morris’ story will inspire others to prioritize their health.

“I’m just so grateful that they found it early. Cynthia’s mom is so good about going to the doctor,” the sportscaster told us at his 52nd birthday party at Seventy7 North in Studio City, Calif., on Saturday.

“I hope it inspires women — and everyone for that matter — to go in and get those checkups and take care of their health,” he elaborated, applauding his wife and mother-in-law for powering through a tough time together.

Bailey's husband, Mike Hill, told Page Six that she and her mom "have been so strong."
Getty Images

“Cynthia and her mom have been so strong throughout all of this, and I couldn’t be more proud of them both,” Hill added. “Surgery day is Monday, and everything is going to be all right. I believe that.”

