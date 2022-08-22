ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will ‘House of the Dragon’ Have an Opening Title Sequence?

By Greta Bjornson
When House of the Dragon premiered last night on HBO Max , fans noticed the Game of Thrones prequel series appeared to be missing a key element: an opening title sequence. The show, whose predecessor was known for its epic and beloved opening, simply showed a logo for a couple of seconds before kicking off the series premiere.

The puzzling choice was explained to Vulture as an intentional creative decision, with an insider telling the outlet the the House of the Dragon creators wanted to present “a cold opening of sorts” to audiences. In other words, the no theme song for the Targaryens — well, for this week, anyway.

House of the Dragon co-creators Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik told Entertainment Tonight their show would have a proper opening sequence, fans will just have to wait for it.

Condal and Sapochnik told ET the House of Dragon theme song and opening credits will be unveiled for the first time in episode 2, explaining “it was a creative choice,” to leave them out of the series premiere.

“It seemed important that once the curtain went up so to speak, having a title sequence felt like an indulgence,” they told ET . “We wanted to get on and tell the story.”

The House of the Dragon creators didn’t spill much else to ET , but the outlet reports that Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi is once again contributing music to the new HBO series, although it remains to be seen if he’ll write House of the Dragon ‘s opening score.

Opening sequence mystery aside, House of the Dragon is already pulling in rave reviews, with Decider’s Meghan O’Keefe writing in her House of the Dragon review that the “magical miracle” series “feels more Game of Thrones than even Game of Thrones .”

See for yourself and watch the first episode of House of the Dragon now on HBO Max. Tune in for new episodes of House of the Dragon Sundays at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max.

Related

‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Fires Back at Fan Backlash to Controversial Birth Scene: Showed It to “as Many Women as Possible”

The premiere of the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, may have been the most-watched HBO series premiere, but there was one scene in particular that stirred controversy amongst viewers. Fans are slamming a violent forced birth scene as “extremely unnecessary” and “misogynistic,” something co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnick has since shut down. The scene shows King Viserys (Paddy Considine) making the decision to perform a cesarian section on his wife Queen Aemma Targaryen (Sian Brooke), without her knowledge or consent, in order to save his unborn son. The graphic and bloody scene, which played alongside men fighting on a battlefield, resulted in...
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’: What Is Going on With the Cuts on King Viserys’s Body?

The first episode of HBO‘s new Game of Thrones series House of the Dragon introduced us to one of the most arguably tragic Targaryen kings: Viserys I (Paddy Considine). Chosen over his cousin Rhaenys (Eve Best) by the lords of the realm to succeed his grandfather, Viserys is a king who simply wants everyone to get along. He shies away from confrontation, which only results in tensions festering even further. Also apparently festering? Viserys himself. In just a few throwaway scenes, House of the Dragon shows the doctor-esque maesters fretting over a wound that won’t heal and Viserys cutting himself...
Decider.com

New on HBO and HBO Max September 2022

HBO Max may have released House of the Dragon in August, but they still saved plenty of juicy releases for September. The streamer is rolling out a whole slew of exciting titles to kick off fall, including a new season of their one of their cult comedies and a gripping documentary. Los Espookys, the creepy comedy from creators Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega and Fred Armisen, is back on HBO for Season 2 this month, returning with new episodes starting Sept. 16. The series, which first premiered on HBO way back in 2019, is finally churning out a fresh batch of episodes, so...
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Fans Flames of the ‘Game of Thrones’ Grand Maester Conspiracy Theory

When you watched the premiere of HBO‘s House of the Dragon on Sunday night, you saw dragons, death, and drama, but some hardcore Game of Thrones fans picked up on something more. The new series, co-created by George R.R. Martin himself, is already nodding at a complex fan theory known as the Grand Maester Conspiracy, or GMC if you like acronyms. This theory picks up clues from later A Song of Ice and Fire books A Feast for Crows and A Dance with Dragons as well as Martin’s The World of Ice & Fire to suggest that the Targaryens were...
Decider.com

“Teary Eyed” Barbie Ferreira Exits ‘Euphoria’ After Rumored Beef With Creator Sam Levinson

Euphoria is (unsurprisingly) saying goodbye to Barbie Ferreira. The actress, who played main character Kat Hernandez in the show’s first and second seasons, announced via Instagram that she would not be returning for Season 3. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye,” she wrote in a story post. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today.” Ferreira continued, “I put all my care and love into...
Decider.com

Drew Barrymore Abruptly Cancels Taping For Season 3 Premiere Of Her Struggling Daytime Talk Show

Call her Drew Barry-LESS: according to reports, The Drew Barrymore Show has abruptly canceled the show’s taping for the Season 3 premiere, as the show works through unspecified “production changes.” Guests for the show’s Sept. 8 morning taping were allegedly told filming would be “canceled” due to “production changes,” per The Sun. Those who had planned on joining the audience were given the opportunity to apply for two of the Sept. 15 tapings instead, or another day should they not be able to attend then. The email read, “We apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience that this may cause to you and...
Decider.com

Is ‘The Invitation’ Streaming On HBO Max or Netflix?

The Invitation, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, is a film that dares to ask the question: What if the secret, wealthy family member who invites you to stay in their castle was bad, actually?. Directed by Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon), this gothic...
MOVIES
Decider.com

New Movies + Shows To Watch This Weekend: Hulu’s ‘Mike’ + More

When you plop on the couch tonight wondering what are the best shows to watch this weekend or whether there are any new movies streaming, don’t you worry, we’re going to help you map out your down time with a few recommendations. From controversial new TV series to fun buddy comedies to the dramatic conclusion of a warrior’s epic tale, there are plenty of new movies and TV shows to watch on all the streaming services. Just sit back and let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

‘Echoes’ Ending, Explained: Which Twin is in the Final Scene? Leni or Gina?

Netflix‘s new limited series Echoes reminds us all there’s nothing like a twin sister swap to shake up TV. The dramatic series, written and created by Vanessa Gazy, follows two identical twin sisters, Leni and Gina McCleary, who have an annual tradition of swapping lives on their birthday and living in each other’s shoes until the next one. Their plan seems perfectly crafted, but when one twin mysteriously goes missing everything starts to unravel.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘See’ Season 3 Episode Guide: How Many Episodes of ‘See’ Will There Be on Apple TV+?

Has been a trailblazer of a series since Apple TV+ launched back in November 2019. The series, with its imaginative production design and epic scope, showed just how committed the new streamer was to making television unlike anything audiences had seen before. Oh, not to mention the fact that the show stars box office superhero Jason Momoa. See was must see TV from the jump, and now this saga is coming to a close.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Lord of The Rings’ EPs Reveal There’s No Last Second VFX Crunch: “It’s All Done”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is reportedly the most expensive television show ever made. And like many other big budget sci-fi, fantasy, and superhero shows, is leaning on a lot of VFX. The new series is set to take us to the Second Age of Middle-earth, when Elves were at their height, Khazad-dûm was a gorgeous underground wonderland, and humans lived on a utopian island called Númenor. So Prime Video will be leaning on artists at all levels — particularly in VFX — a lot. And with more and more reports of industry-wide abuse of VFX artists, you have to wonder… Is Amazon going to be able to get all the visual effects in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power done in time for its September 1 premiere? Decider has learned that yes, they will… Because the show is already done.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ Season 2 On HBO MAX, Where It’s More Dreams And Dramas For This Group Of Fashionable Black Friends

Insecure is no more. But Issa Rae’s connection with South LA and HBO Max continues with her role as co-executive producer of Sweet Life: Los Angeles, which returns for its second season. The group of twenty something friends at the center of the reality series are still navigating their work lives and love lives out loud. They’re also interacting with a few new faces, and facing up to some drama still festering from last season.
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Premiere on FX and Hulu?

You know how Ted Lasso is a sweet underdog story about clueless foreigners coming in and helping a struggling a football club? Well, Welcome to Wrexham is here to find out if that concept is as endearing in real life. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, FX’s new docuseries follows these two stars as they try to turn a struggling team into a group of winners.
Decider.com

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes Are in Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Docuseries?

Thanks to Welcome to Wrexham, we’re about to see if cosplaying Ted Lasso is a good idea. FX’s new documentary series follows A-lister Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney as they embark on one of the most insane financial decisions possible: owning a football club when they know next to nothing about football.
Decider.com

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins ‘The Boys’ Season 4 For Mini-‘Supernatural’ Reunion

It’s a Supernatural reunion! Prime Video announced today that the CW show’s alum, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, will join the cast of The Boys Season 4. The move to cast Morgan reunites him with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke, who also serves a showrunner for The Boys, as well as former co-star Jensen Ackles, who made his debut on the Amazon show during Season 3 as Soldier Boy and teased his return to the character earlier this month. But wait, that’s not all!
Decider.com

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Renewed for Season 12 by HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm is coming back for Season 12! The long-running Larry David-led sitcom, which first hit television screens in October 2001, is officially returning to HBO after airing the Season 11 finale last December. The show stars David, who also co-created Seinfeld, as an “over-the-top version of himself in...
Decider.com

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Boss Teases ‘Strange New Worlds’ Crossover, Season 3

Today, Star Trek: Lower Decks is finally back on Paramount+, with an episode that asks: what if there was a theme park based around Star Trek: First Contact? Or at least, set in Bozeman, Montana, the site of the first successful warp flight in the movie First Contact. The animated crew of the USS Cerritos visits the park in a crazed effort to get their ship back, and clear Mariner’s (Tawny Newsome) mother of some trumped up charges against her, picking up from the Season 2 cliffhanger. And while we may not get to visit a real Bozeman theme park any time soon, Lower Decks...
Decider.com

Mike Judge Wants To Bring David Letterman Back Into The ‘Beavis And Butt-Head’ Fold

Mike Judge is not a writer who’s prone to resting on his laurels, although that’s probably at least partially because his creative endeavors have a tendency to develop cult followings as often as they find commercial success. Just as an example, while Judge may be well-known for such long-running series as King of the Hill and Silicon Valley, he’s also the guy who had to wait until well after the initial release of Office Space and Idiocracy to see their mainstream popularity come to fruition.
