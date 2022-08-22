ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

FoxxyRider
4d ago

maybe because they allow men to purchase womanhood off the self at Walmart and infiltrate anything that's classified or catered to women in general? geee. big surprise.

kptv.com

Secretary of State: Betsy Johnson qualifies for November ballot

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Secretary of State’s office has announced independent candidate Betsy Johnson officially qualifies for the November ballot. To be listed among Democratic nominee Tina Kotek and Republican nominee Christine Drazan, Johnson had to collect 23,744 valid signatures. “Since the beginning of this campaign, I...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon reveals new Crater Lake license plate

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon drivers will soon have a new license plate design to choose from based on the state’s iconic Crater Lake. The Oregon DMV said it will start issuing the new design for the Crater Lake license plate for passenger cars on Sept. 9. Oregon residents...
kptv.com

Oregon farmers concerned about national herbicide destroying crops

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Growing concerns about a controversial herbicide that’s damaging crops around the country has some farmers in Oregon worried about managing their own crops. John Iverson, a third-generation farmer in Woodburn, has used the herbicide Dicamba for several years to keep his grass seed crops free...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Body cam video shows Oregon lawmaker arrested at county fair

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Body cam video obtained by FOX 12 gives a first-hand look at body cam footage taken when deputies arrested an Oregon state representative last week at the Clackamas County Fair. The video shows deputies questioning and ultimately arresting Rep. James Hieb of Canby. Deputies said...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Oregon man charged after Lincoln City crash kills motorcyclist

LINCOLN CITY Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man has been arrested after a deadly crash in Lincoln City. Police say James Lee Mitchell, 27, of Otis, Oregon was leaving a Space Age gas station in the 500 block of south Hwy 101 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when his Suzuki Sidekick collided with a southbound 2003 Harley Davidson. Responders found the motorcyclist, Aden Charles Perkins, 29, of Lincoln City, lying in the road with severe injuries and despite attempted aid, Perkins died at the scene.
LINCOLN CITY, OR

