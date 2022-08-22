ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

kptv.com

Oregon reveals new Crater Lake license plate

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon drivers will soon have a new license plate design to choose from based on the state’s iconic Crater Lake. The Oregon DMV said it will start issuing the new design for the Crater Lake license plate for passenger cars on Sept. 9. Oregon residents...
kptv.com

Oregon farmers concerned about national herbicide destroying crops

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Growing concerns about a controversial herbicide that’s damaging crops around the country has some farmers in Oregon worried about managing their own crops. John Iverson, a third-generation farmer in Woodburn, has used the herbicide Dicamba for several years to keep his grass seed crops free...
philomathnews.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
kptv.com

Body cam video shows Oregon lawmaker arrested at county fair

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Body cam video obtained by FOX 12 gives a first-hand look at body cam footage taken when deputies arrested an Oregon state representative last week at the Clackamas County Fair. The video shows deputies questioning and ultimately arresting Rep. James Hieb of Canby. Deputies said...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Secretary of State: Betsy Johnson qualifies for November ballot

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Secretary of State’s office has announced independent candidate Betsy Johnson officially qualifies for the November ballot. To be listed among Democratic nominee Tina Kotek and Republican nominee Christine Drazan, Johnson had to collect 23,744 valid signatures. “Since the beginning of this campaign, I...
OREGON STATE
UPI News

Oregon firefighter dies while battling wildfire, 2nd in week

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A tree fell a killed an Oregon firefighter while he was battling a wildfire in Jackson County, one of more than 40 blazes burning in the state. Logan Taylor, 25, was helping fight the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice, Ore., in mountainous terrain when the accident happened Thursday. Taylor was taken via helicopter to the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford where he later died from in injuries.
cannonbeachgazette.com

'Alarming Trend' in Oregon: Fatal traffic crashes rising

Fatal traffic crashes in Oregon have increased significantly, according Oregon State Police (OSP). "We have seen an alarming trend in fatal crashes across Oregon," OSP Lt. Steve Mitchell told the News Guard. Three people died following a traffic crash Aug. 15 along Highway 101 at Gleneden Beach in Lincoln County....
kptv.com

VIDEO: Driver drunkenly slams car into Colorado DMV

Video surveillance footage recently captured an accused drunk driver slamming their car sideways into a branch office of the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles. 20-year-old Isaiah Javier Trujillo is accused of losing control and crashing early on Saturday while speeding along a nearby road in Pueblo. Trujillo made an attempt to flee the scene, but was subsequently located nearby by officers.
PUEBLO, CO
kptv.com

Oregon man charged after Lincoln City crash kills motorcyclist

LINCOLN CITY Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man has been arrested after a deadly crash in Lincoln City. Police say James Lee Mitchell, 27, of Otis, Oregon was leaving a Space Age gas station in the 500 block of south Hwy 101 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when his Suzuki Sidekick collided with a southbound 2003 Harley Davidson. Responders found the motorcyclist, Aden Charles Perkins, 29, of Lincoln City, lying in the road with severe injuries and despite attempted aid, Perkins died at the scene.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
WWEEK

A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon

Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
focushillsboro.com

Oregon’s Northern Lights Are Back! (Latest News)

In north-central Oregon, it’s time to celebrate! In the upcoming days, we might get another chance to see the stunning northern lights. From August 17–19, 2022, a geomagnetic storm watch is expected to be in effect, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center. This could indicate that the aurora will go far enough south to be visible locally. In northern Oregon, we do occasionally have the chance to observe these northern lights.

