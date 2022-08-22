Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Oregon reveals new Crater Lake license plate
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon drivers will soon have a new license plate design to choose from based on the state’s iconic Crater Lake. The Oregon DMV said it will start issuing the new design for the Crater Lake license plate for passenger cars on Sept. 9. Oregon residents...
kptv.com
Governor Kate Brown reaffirms Oregon abortion access as Idaho trigger ban goes into effect
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown held a press conference at the Hillman East Portland Health Center to reaffirm Oregon’s support for reproductive health care as Idaho’s near-total abortion ban goes into effect Thursday. “We believe that healthcare is a fundamental right and that abortion is healthcare,”...
kptv.com
Oregon farmers concerned about national herbicide destroying crops
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Growing concerns about a controversial herbicide that’s damaging crops around the country has some farmers in Oregon worried about managing their own crops. John Iverson, a third-generation farmer in Woodburn, has used the herbicide Dicamba for several years to keep his grass seed crops free...
kptv.com
Stuff you can do with your dog in Oregon on this International Dog Day
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friday, Aug. 26 is International Dog Day and there are plenty of things you and fido can do together around the beautiful state of Oregon. o Ecliptic Brewing - Enjoy the large dog-friendly patio located on North Mississippi Avenue and just a short distance from I-5.
philomathnews.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
kptv.com
Body cam video shows Oregon lawmaker arrested at county fair
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Body cam video obtained by FOX 12 gives a first-hand look at body cam footage taken when deputies arrested an Oregon state representative last week at the Clackamas County Fair. The video shows deputies questioning and ultimately arresting Rep. James Hieb of Canby. Deputies said...
Hiker found dead at bottom of Oregon cliff, the second death in the area in less than a week
The body of a hiker was found Wednesday at the bottom of a cliff in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge, local authorities said, marking the second time in less than a week that a hiker has died in the area. Dispatchers received a report of a body on the Angel's Rest...
KVAL
Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
kptv.com
Gov. Brown orders flags to fly half-staff in honor of firefighter who died in Rum Creek Fire
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown ordered all flags to fly half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday in honor of a firefighter who died fighting the Run Creek Fire in Josephine County. The firefighter, 25-year-old Logan Taylor died last Thursday after he was hit by a tree on duty.
kptv.com
Oregon DHS: 13-year-old girl reported missing in Portland has been found
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services says a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday has been found. Nevaeh Rohrbach went missing from her foster-care home on Tuesday. Rohrbach was found on Thursday, according to ODHS. This is the second time in a month that ODHS...
kptv.com
Secretary of State: Betsy Johnson qualifies for November ballot
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Secretary of State’s office has announced independent candidate Betsy Johnson officially qualifies for the November ballot. To be listed among Democratic nominee Tina Kotek and Republican nominee Christine Drazan, Johnson had to collect 23,744 valid signatures. “Since the beginning of this campaign, I...
Oregon firefighter dies while battling wildfire, 2nd in week
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A tree fell a killed an Oregon firefighter while he was battling a wildfire in Jackson County, one of more than 40 blazes burning in the state. Logan Taylor, 25, was helping fight the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice, Ore., in mountainous terrain when the accident happened Thursday. Taylor was taken via helicopter to the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford where he later died from in injuries.
cannonbeachgazette.com
'Alarming Trend' in Oregon: Fatal traffic crashes rising
Fatal traffic crashes in Oregon have increased significantly, according Oregon State Police (OSP). "We have seen an alarming trend in fatal crashes across Oregon," OSP Lt. Steve Mitchell told the News Guard. Three people died following a traffic crash Aug. 15 along Highway 101 at Gleneden Beach in Lincoln County....
kptv.com
‘Shop with a Cop’: Sunshine Division helps kids get ready to go back to school
Governor Kate Brown reaffirms Oregon abortion access as Idaho trigger ban goes into effect. 'Shop with a Cop': Sunshine Division helps kids get ready to go back to school. The Sunshine Division is helping local students go back to school in style. Friends of the Children - Portland gifted $7.7M...
kptv.com
Washington state superintendent announces plan to expand dual language programs
(KPTV) - The Washington state superintendent has announced a plan to have every school in the state carry dual language programs by 2040. Across Washington, 35,000 students spanning 42 school districts and tribal education learn dual language programs. The students learn classroom content partly in English and partly in another language.
kptv.com
VIDEO: Driver drunkenly slams car into Colorado DMV
Video surveillance footage recently captured an accused drunk driver slamming their car sideways into a branch office of the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles. 20-year-old Isaiah Javier Trujillo is accused of losing control and crashing early on Saturday while speeding along a nearby road in Pueblo. Trujillo made an attempt to flee the scene, but was subsequently located nearby by officers.
kptv.com
Oregon man charged after Lincoln City crash kills motorcyclist
LINCOLN CITY Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man has been arrested after a deadly crash in Lincoln City. Police say James Lee Mitchell, 27, of Otis, Oregon was leaving a Space Age gas station in the 500 block of south Hwy 101 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when his Suzuki Sidekick collided with a southbound 2003 Harley Davidson. Responders found the motorcyclist, Aden Charles Perkins, 29, of Lincoln City, lying in the road with severe injuries and despite attempted aid, Perkins died at the scene.
KATU.com
Caught on camera: Oregon State Police urge people to be bear-y aware of surroundings
A video posted on the Oregon State Police Facebook shows a bear hiding and running away from authorities. According to OSP, a sergeant was out patrolling the Trask Wildfire Management unit when he heard some brush moving and thought it might be an elk. It was not an elk, but...
WWEEK
A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon
Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Northern Lights Are Back! (Latest News)
In north-central Oregon, it’s time to celebrate! In the upcoming days, we might get another chance to see the stunning northern lights. From August 17–19, 2022, a geomagnetic storm watch is expected to be in effect, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center. This could indicate that the aurora will go far enough south to be visible locally. In northern Oregon, we do occasionally have the chance to observe these northern lights.
