Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Local Humane Society holding adoption special

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s time to celebrate man’s best friend during National Dog Day. The Humane Society is hoping you’ll get a new best friend. News 4′s Steve Harris reports on what they’re doing to form some bonds between pets and new owners.
KMOV

Missouri toddler dies after hiding under sink from fire

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A two-year-old Missouri boy has died after hiding under a sink during a house fire. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports firefighters found Elijah Martinez unconscious and brought him to the hospital after his Florissant, Missouri, house caught fire Wednesday. He died later that day. His parents and 7- and 4-year-old brothers escaped and were treated for minor smoke inhalation. Officials have not yet announced the suspected cause of the fire but say it was accidental.
KMOV

Metros where people in St. Louis are getting new jobs

(STACKER) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas, and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.
KMOV

Surprise Squad helps community with back-to-school supplies

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Parents, students and even teachers are looking for school supplies. And they’re feeling the inflation pinch. As schools across the Metro area return to the classroom, the KMOV Surprise Squad wanted to help ease some of the school supply crunch.
KMOV

2 shootings in South City leads to 1 injured, 1 killed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two separate shootings led to one person dead and one person injured in South City Friday. The first incident occurred around 2:13 p.m. in the area of Illinois Ave and Chippewa St. Police say the incident was relative to a man that was shot in the hand, and a 911 caller stated that the male left the scene on foot.
KMOV

16-year-old robbed at gunpoint at St. Louis bus stop

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A teenager was robbed at gunpoint while at a St. Louis bus stop Tuesday. The 16-year-old was at a bus stop at North Kingshighway and Lillian when a gray Hyundai pulled alongside him around 6:30 p.m. Four suspects wearing ski masks and black hooded sweatshirts then threatened the boy by pointing guns at him and demanding his property. Police report that two of the suspects got out of the car and stole a bag that contained money and personal property.
KMOV

Scammer targets local frontline health workers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Frontline health workers are getting phone calls from a scammer pretending to be with the St. Louis City Sheriff’s Department. The scammer reportedly tells the victim they’ve failed to make it to a court appearance and are facing legal repercussions if they don’t pay up. The sheriff’s department told News 4 it is upsetting to see medical workers being targeted.
KMOV

Warrant Reset Day this Friday in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The City of St. Louis will host a Warrant Reset Day Friday. The reset allows individuals with outstanding warrants for non-violent crimes to receive a warrant cancellation and a new court date without posting a cash bond. The City Court will not arrest anyone who comes in during a Warrant Reset Day.
KMOV

Girl grazed by bullet in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- A girl was shot in Cahokia Heights Thursday, police said. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was with another juvenile who had a gun. It is believed a dog approached them in the 100 block of Amelia and started attacking one of them. The juvenile with the gun tried to shoot at the dog but hit the girl, who suffered a graze gunshot wound to the abdomen.
KMOV

Gov. Parson talks income tax cuts in visit to Bridgeton business

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson continues pressuring lawmakers to cut income tax. The governor has called lawmakers back to Jefferson City for a special session on September 6 to hammer out an income tax cut. Until then, he’s buzzing around the state, selling his plan to the people.
Community Policy