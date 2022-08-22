Read full article on original website
KMOV
Local Humane Society holding adoption special
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s time to celebrate man’s best friend during National Dog Day. The Humane Society is hoping you’ll get a new best friend. News 4′s Steve Harris reports on what they’re doing to form some bonds between pets and new owners.
KMOV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man sprints out of Ferguson store, shoots at would-be carjacker
Gov. Mike Parson is traveling around Missouri calling on financial relief for the state's biggest business. How rude! Website disses St. Louis while ranking best barbecue cities in America. Listwithclever.com ranked the best barbecue cities in America but didn’t include St. Louis in the top 15! The article placed St....
KMOV
How rude! Website disses St. Louis while ranking best barbecue cities in America
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A website has dissed the St. Louis barbecue scene!. Listwithclever.com ranked the best barbecue cities in America but didn’t include St. Louis in the top 15! The article placed St. Louis at number 26 out of 50. To calculate the rankings, they didn’t go...
KMOV
Missouri toddler dies after hiding under sink from fire
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A two-year-old Missouri boy has died after hiding under a sink during a house fire. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports firefighters found Elijah Martinez unconscious and brought him to the hospital after his Florissant, Missouri, house caught fire Wednesday. He died later that day. His parents and 7- and 4-year-old brothers escaped and were treated for minor smoke inhalation. Officials have not yet announced the suspected cause of the fire but say it was accidental.
KMOV
Metros where people in St. Louis are getting new jobs
(STACKER) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas, and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.
KMOV
Surprise Squad helps community with back-to-school supplies
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Parents, students and even teachers are looking for school supplies. And they’re feeling the inflation pinch. As schools across the Metro area return to the classroom, the KMOV Surprise Squad wanted to help ease some of the school supply crunch.
KMOV
Man sentenced after admitting to filming underage boys in bathrooms following St. Louis area concerts
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man who admitted to luring teenage boys to accompany him to St. Louis area concerts has been sentenced to prison for secretly filming underage boys in the bathroom. Michael Stevens, of Oran in Scott County, Missouri, previously pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of...
KMOV
$1M in school supplies go to local teachers in need amid pandemic challenges, teacher shortages
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Employee and supply shortages are impacting every industry. It’s now making its way into schools and impacting students and teachers in the classroom. With schools strapped for cash and stretching teachers thin, any help goes a long way. Wednesday afternoon, KidSmart hosted a Back to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
2 shootings in South City leads to 1 injured, 1 killed
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two separate shootings led to one person dead and one person injured in South City Friday. The first incident occurred around 2:13 p.m. in the area of Illinois Ave and Chippewa St. Police say the incident was relative to a man that was shot in the hand, and a 911 caller stated that the male left the scene on foot.
KMOV
Big tax breaks to be offered in north St. Louis redevelopment effort
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The urban renewal board is hoping huge tax breaks will spur the development of a 400-acre section of north St. Louis. The board voted this week to offer developers tax abatement of up to 95 percent for 10 years and then up to 50 percent for the next 15 years.
KMOV
Nurse extern program hopes to reduce nursing shortages in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Hospitals across the country and in St. Louis are still dealing with a nursing shortage. It was a problem before the COVID-19 pandemic but has been made worse over the last few years. SSM Health’s new extern program is creating a pipeline for nursing students to...
KMOV
Manchester among cities creating new ordinances to address rise in panhandling complaints
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A rise in complaints of panhandling at busy intersections led city leaders in Manchester to pass new rules regarding people standing in busy intersections. “Really in the last four months, there seemed to be a lot more interest in people being in the middle of...
KMOV
Cardinal Ritter Prep’s Black male educators make a difference in students’ lives
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A picture celebrating Black male educators at Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School has gone viral. The photo was taken on the first day of school to show the school’s commitment to diversity and representation. “There’s an honor and respect for it here that just...
KMOV
16-year-old robbed at gunpoint at St. Louis bus stop
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A teenager was robbed at gunpoint while at a St. Louis bus stop Tuesday. The 16-year-old was at a bus stop at North Kingshighway and Lillian when a gray Hyundai pulled alongside him around 6:30 p.m. Four suspects wearing ski masks and black hooded sweatshirts then threatened the boy by pointing guns at him and demanding his property. Police report that two of the suspects got out of the car and stole a bag that contained money and personal property.
KMOV
East Alton woman charged for striking victim in the face with household lamp
EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - A woman was charged Thursday for hitting a victim with a lamp. The incident occurred Wednesday, at Old Oak Trailer Park, 100 Wesley Dr., around 11 p.m. Police found a woman suffering from lacerations to her face. Reports say, Alexis Broyles, 31, struck the woman with a household lamp.
KMOV
Scammer targets local frontline health workers
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Frontline health workers are getting phone calls from a scammer pretending to be with the St. Louis City Sheriff’s Department. The scammer reportedly tells the victim they’ve failed to make it to a court appearance and are facing legal repercussions if they don’t pay up. The sheriff’s department told News 4 it is upsetting to see medical workers being targeted.
KMOV
Mother of LCpl. Jared Schmitz opens up about grief, loss 1 year after Kabul suicide blast
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- One year after the tragic death of her son, the mother of fallen LCpl. Jared Schmitz is opening up about her journey with grief. Schmitz, 20, joined the Marine Corps in 2019 after graduating from Fort Zumwalt South High School. Born in 2001, Schmitz grew up...
KMOV
Warrant Reset Day this Friday in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The City of St. Louis will host a Warrant Reset Day Friday. The reset allows individuals with outstanding warrants for non-violent crimes to receive a warrant cancellation and a new court date without posting a cash bond. The City Court will not arrest anyone who comes in during a Warrant Reset Day.
KMOV
Girl grazed by bullet in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- A girl was shot in Cahokia Heights Thursday, police said. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was with another juvenile who had a gun. It is believed a dog approached them in the 100 block of Amelia and started attacking one of them. The juvenile with the gun tried to shoot at the dog but hit the girl, who suffered a graze gunshot wound to the abdomen.
KMOV
Gov. Parson talks income tax cuts in visit to Bridgeton business
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson continues pressuring lawmakers to cut income tax. The governor has called lawmakers back to Jefferson City for a special session on September 6 to hammer out an income tax cut. Until then, he’s buzzing around the state, selling his plan to the people.
