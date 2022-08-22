Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Wires cleared from road in Burlington
Meriden father charged in accidental shooting of son.
NBC Connecticut
Scooter Driver Injured in Crash in Vernon
The driver of a scooter was flown to the hospital after a scooter crash on a trail in Vernon. Police said the crash happened on the rail trail off Tallwood Drive and the driver suffered a head injury. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Car strikes 8 parked cars in West Hartford lot: Police
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police responded to the scene of an 8-car crash in a parking lot on Farmington Avenue Friday. According to the police, the driver of one car struck eight parked and unoccupied vehicles in the parking deck of 893 Farmington Ave. The car driver was identified and transported to […]
I-395 North in Norwich closed after tractor-trailer rollover crash
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — I-395 North at exit 13B in Norwich is shut down due to a tractor-trailer rollover Tuesday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. Officials are asking travelers to seek alternative routes and plan for traffic delays in the area. They have not commented on the nature of the crash. Watch News 8’s […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Water main break closes roads in West Hartford
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Boulevard in West Hartford between Prospect Avenue and Lockwood Terrace is closed due to a water main break, officials stated. Officials said the road should be closed until midday on Wednesday. Crews are currently working to repair the break. Follow News 8 for updates on this developing story.
NBC Connecticut
Jackknifed Truck Causing Delays on I-84 in New Britain
There are delays on Interstate 84 West in New Britain after a tractor-trailer jackknifed. The incident is between exits 35 and 33, the right lanes are closed, and there are delays between exits 37 and 35. State police said the onramp and right two lanes are closed. They urge drivers...
Eyewitness News
20-year-old man killed in Waterbury crash
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man from Danbury was identified as the victim in a deadly crash that happened in Waterbury on Thursday night. Zachary James Carlson, 20, failed to slow down for traffic and struck the vehicle of the driver in front of him, according to state police. Troopers...
Register Citizen
Absent CTtransit bus drivers in Hartford area leaving commuters stranded
HARTFORD — With more than 20 percent of its Hartford drivers calling out of work recently, the Connecticut public bus system has reduced service in the area — leaving many commuters stranded. CTtransit’s Hartford division is experiencing a bus driver absentee rate of 21 percent, which is nearly...
1 seriously injured in tractor-trailer crash on I-84 East in Vernon
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down I-84 East in Vernon Monday morning. The crash took place near exit 65 around 7:30 a.m. State police said serious injuries were reported and LifeStar landed on the highway to take one person to a local hospital. The state departments of Environmental Protection and […]
NBC Connecticut
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued For Parts of Connecticut
Strong thunderstorms continue to move through Connecticut Friday afternoon. Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties. A tornado warning was briefly issued for Hartford and Tolland counties, but has since expired. Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of Hartford and Tolland counties until...
18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
Eyewitness News
DEEP investigating body found at Burr Pond
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is investigating after a body was found at Burr Pond State Park in Torrington on Thursday. Officials said multiple agencies responded for the report of a body found in the pond. When crews arrived they found a body...
I-84 in Hartford reopens after multiple crashes
Multiple crashes on I-84 East and West in Hartford caused significant delays Tuesday night.
Register Citizen
Police: Hamden dump truck driver rammed Farmington cop car in escape attempt
FARMINGTON — A Hamden man was driving a dump truck from the landscaping company where he worked when he led police on a chase through town and rammed into one of their cruisers multiple times while trying to avoid a felony arrest warrant, documents show. Michael J. Apuzzo, 33,...
NBC Connecticut
Missing Southington Woman Found Unharmed: Police
A woman with developmental disabilities reported missing from Southington has been found unharmed, according to police. A Silver Alert had been issued for 19-year-old Nyla Tolo after she went missing from her home Saturday night. Southington police said Tolo was found in Hartford Thursday afternoon and she was safe and...
Register Citizen
New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop
NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
Register Citizen
Cops: Report of suspicious car in East Haven leads to two arrests
EAST HAVEN — Police say two men were arrested early Thursday morning after a resident reported a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood and the occupants trying to open the doors of cars parked on the street. East Haven police said investigating officer Jayqwan Wilkins saw a black 2011 Honda...
Eyewitness News
Driver of SUV slams into storefront in Newington
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The driver of an SUV barreled into a business in Newington overnight. The vehicle was seen lodged in the storefront of “FloorsNow!” On the Berlin Turnpike Monday morning. The location was right where the turnpike meets Kitts Lane. As of 6 a.m. on Monday,...
Eyewitness News
BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: 'Stop the Bleed' program in Andover, Scotland schools
BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: School resource officers forming bonds in Enfield. Meriden father charged in accidental shooting of son. Tree damage is reported in Windsor Friday afternoon.
SUV crashes into building off Berlin Turnpike
An SUV crashed into a building off the Berlin Turnpike late Sunday night, Newington police said.
Comments / 0