Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Curtis Whaley, 46; incomplete
Curtis Whaley, 46, of Newport, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Jesse Dearman, 78; incomplete
Jesse Dearman, 78, of Morehead City, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Glovinia Tate, 68; service August 30
Glovinia “Winnie” Tate, 68, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, August 30, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. She loved music and dancing. She devoted her life to helping family, friends, and co-workers. Whether that meant being an empathetic shoulder to cry on or a non-judgemental ear to listen and give sound advice if needed. She worked for many years in housekeeping services at various businesses. One of the hotels she held near and dear to her heart was Oceanana Family Resort. It was the place she retired from after 15 years of employment and still visited on occasions to catch up with former co-workers that she grew to love like family.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cassandra Cole, 74; incomplete
Cassandra "Candy" Cole, 74, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
John Kaufman Jr., 61; service August 29
John R. Kaufman Jr., 61, of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away peacefully in Pittsboro, North Carolina on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. A celebration of John’s life will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, August 29th at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days. He will be laid to rest privately at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens.
carolinacoastonline.com
Kristopher Cummings, 44; service August 30
Police Sergeant Kristopher “Kris” James Cummings, 44, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. We will be honoring Kris’s life with a funeral service, including police honors, at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 30, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Chaplain Chris conger. The family will receive friends the evening prior from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, August 29, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Three local sites fail latest water-quality standard
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Two sites on the Lower Neuse and one on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week. On the Lower Neuse, two sites failed to meet recreational water-quality standards: Upper Broad Creek at Black Beard Sailing Club and Pierce Creek in Oriental; on the Tar-Pamlico, Sunset Park in Rocky Mount failed. […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Jack Davis, 55; incomplete
Jack Anthony Davis, 55, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Margaret Blackwell, 85; service held
Margaret Edson Blackwell, (nee Smith), 85, of Havelock, NC, met her Lord face to face Friday morning, August 19th, 2022. With Hospice care at home in Havelock, NC, Margaret, a devoted servant to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, passed peacefully to Heaven. She was born March 6, 1937, in...
WITN
New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Armored vehicles and a forensic unit from one Eastern Carolina police department closed off a residential neighborhood this afternoon for an arrest. Multiple units from the New Bern Police Department were outside a home at Saratoga Lane and Fairmount Way in the Elizabeth Downs neighborhood.
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab pot Christmas trees could be the ‘coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — The crab pot Christmas tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, has been nominated for the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. According to a press release from the N.C. Chamber, there are 80 nominees this year,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City Jarrett Bay boat Weldor’s Ark captures second annual N.C. Billfish Series
MOREHEAD CITY — Weldor’s Ark captured the second annual N.C. Billfish Series this summer with an impressive 3,300 release points. The 55-foot Jarrett Bay, captained by Dale Britt and owned by John Roberts, earned its points with impressive showings in the Swansboro Rotary Bluewater Memorial Day Fishing Tournament, the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament and the Ducks Unlimited “Band the Billfish” Tournament.
Pine Knoll Shores rip currents lead to six rescued, two sent to hospital
PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) — Six swimmers were pulled from the water in Pine Knoll Shores on Thursday with two swimmers being sent to the hospital. On the Town of Pine Knoll Shores Facebook page, officials said firefighters and EMS along with police officers responded to the rescues of a group of young adults […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Community Calendar – August 26, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to calendar@thenewstimes.com. 10th annual Wild Caught Local Seafood and Music Festival Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27. The festival starts 6:30 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26). Live bands will play all day Saturday into the evening, including special guests Siempre Puente from Argentina and festival hosts Unknown Tongues Cajun Zydeco band. Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, local seafood will be cooked and served. No pets are allowed, and attendees should bring their own chairs, shade, bug spray and something to drink. The event is free, made possible by donations and sponsorships. Call 252-729-8021 about sponsorships or send donations (checks made out to Accidental Productions) to P.O. Box 91, Gloucester, NC 28528.For more information on Wild Caught see: http://unknowntongues.com/wildcaught.htm.
carolinacoastonline.com
PKS crews rescue six from rip current Thursday, two taken to hospital
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores police, fire and EMS workers Thursday afternoon rescued six swimmers from a rip current in the ocean near the Windjammer Inn and two had to be transported to Carteret Health Care. “All six were exhausted, one to the point where he could...
wcti12.com
Heavy police presence startles quiet New Bern neighborhood
NEW BERN, Craven County — People in the Derby Park neighborhood of New Bern were terrified as law enforcement swarmed a home on Saratoga Lane. It happened at around 2 p.m. Friday Aug. 26, 2022. People who live in the neighborhood said officers with the New Bern Police Department...
New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
New area code issued for 910, impacting Fayetteville, Wilmington and others
Fayetteville, N.C. — There's a new area code in town. The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Thursday 472 will serve the same geographic area already in the 910 area code in southeastern N.C. The 910 region includes Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Lumberton, Wilmington and Fort Bragg located in Cumberland, Onslow, Robeson...
americanmilitarynews.com
Two Marines dine-and-dash at Waffle House, then vandalize helicopter, NC officials say
Two U.S. Marines damaged a helicopter just after dining and dashing at a Waffle House in North Carolina, officials said. The act of vandalism left the helicopter with broken windows and about $1,000 in damage on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to police in Havelock. The Eastern North Carolina city is home to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point.
cbs17
Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police
SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
Comments / 0