Whether you've seen it or not, The Wizard of Oz is responsible for so many of today's phrases. There's no place like home. We're not in Kansas anymore. Lions, tigers and bears, oh, my. Then there are the songs — "Over the Rainbow" — and symbols like clicking your heels twice, ruby slippers and munchkins (though you probably shouldn't call anyone but a toddler that).

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO